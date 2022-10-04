ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Hans Niemann: Chess player accused of cheating 'not backing down'

A top chess player accused of cheating has insisted he is "not going to back down" after making his first comments on the scandal in nearly a month. On Tuesday, a Chess.com investigation claimed it was "likely" Hans Niemann cheated in more than 100 games online. The 19-year-old American rising...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy