'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
Death toll rises to 9 in blast at gas station in Ireland
LONDON — (AP) — The death toll from a gas station explosion that shattered a small village in northwest Ireland rose to nine on Saturday, as emergency workers combed through piles of rubble for people who are still missing. Irish police said they did not expect to find...
Hans Niemann: Chess player accused of cheating 'not backing down'
A top chess player accused of cheating has insisted he is "not going to back down" after making his first comments on the scandal in nearly a month. On Tuesday, a Chess.com investigation claimed it was "likely" Hans Niemann cheated in more than 100 games online. The 19-year-old American rising...
