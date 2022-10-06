Read full article on original website
2022 10/11 – William Irvin ‘Billy’ O’Bryan
William Irvin “Billy” O’Bryan, 88, of Salem, Illinois passed away on October 6, 2022. Born May 6, 1934, in Springfield, Washington Co., KY, he was the son of Thomas W. and Mary A. (Badgett) O’Bryan. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Tuesday at St. Dominque Catholic...
2022 10/09 – Shelby Pollard Lowery
Shelby Pollard Lowery, age 84 of Salem, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Doctors Nursing and Rehabilitation in Salem. Shelby was born on December 26, 1937, in Marion County, the daughter of Buran and Delores (Burkett) Fogerson. She married Richard Pollard and they later divorced, she then married William Lowery and who preceded her in death.
2022 10/10 – Daryl Hourselt
Daryl Hourselt, 61, of Salem, Illinois passed away on October 6, 2022, at Odin Care. Born August 14, 1961, in Carmel, California, he was the son of Ray and Irene (Jourdan) Hourselt who proceeds him in death. Daryl chose Simple Cremation with no public visitation or service. Memorials may be...
Cats Fall At Columbia, Host Freeburg For Homecoming Next Week
Dominic Voegele dominated the game as Columbia became playoff eligible knocking off Salem 44-7 in Columbia. Voegele finished with 6 total touchdowns. He ran 5 times for 129 yards and 3 scores, and as quarterback he was an efficient 7-of-10 for 171 yards and 3 more scores. He also kicked the extra points for the Eagles as they were building a 37-0 halftime lead. An early touchdown in the 3rd quarter ran the clock for the rest of the game. Same Greene was harassed all night long as the junior was sacked 4 times. He finished 5-of-10 through the air for 24 yards and a pick. Kannon King scored Salem’s lone touchdown late in the 4th. Kason Sullens carried it 12 times for 41 yards as King went for 60 yards on 8 carries. The Cats fall to 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the Cahokia as they play their conference finale next week at home against Freeburg as the Wildcats celebrate homecoming.
Lady Cats Tennis Knocks Off Centralia
The Salem Lady Wildcats tennis team beat Centralia on Thursday afternoon 6-3. Winning in singles for Salem was Kaley Blomberg at #1 singles, Amaziah Winchester in #2 and Savanna Davis in #3 along with Gracy Alli and Molly Walker at #5 and #6. The lone Salem doubles win came from the team of Blomberg and Alli.
Greenville Woman & Minor Passenger Killed In Madison County Accident
A Greenville woman and her passenger were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Madison County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police report a semi-trailer, driven by 38 year old Daniel G. Belay, of Ellicott City, MD, was southbound on IL Rt. 4 near IL Rt. 140, between Alhambra and Hamel, just before 8 AM Wednesday. A second vehicle, an SUV, driven by 73 year old Sheila M. Macon, of Greenville, was traveling west on IL Rt. 140. Police report the semi failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the passenger side of Macon’s SUV.
Wildcats Head To Columbia For Final Road Game Of Season
The Salem Wildcats are back on the road at 1-5 on the season, 0-3 in the Cahokia as they travel to Columbia. The Cats have never beat the Eagles, so they will be playing for history as Columbia enters at 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in the League after having their 4-game winning streak snapped last week at Wood River. Game time at 7 on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com.
IHSA State Golf Finals Start Today
The IHSA State Golf Finals will begin today. In 2a boys, Salem’s Jairen Stroud will compete as an individual after tying for 1st at the Waterloo Sectional earlier in the week. He will compete at Weibring Golf Club in Normal. Also individually competing will be Jacob Hall of Columbia and Olney’s Ayden Nealis and Alex Nealis. Benton, Mattoon and Chatham Glenwood were the teams that advanced from Waterloo.
2020 10/07 – Bryan W. Chapman
Bryan W. Chapman, 40, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born August 20, 1982, in Centralia, the son of Randy Chapman and Cheryl Peak. In addition to his parents: Cheryl Peak of Centralia and Randy Chapman of Centralia, he is also survived by a daughter: Halie Chapman of St. Louis, Missouri; three brothers: Shawn Chapman and wife Christina of St. Louis, Missouri, Scott Chapman and wife Brandy of St. Louis, Missouri and Devon Chapman; two sisters: Aspen Clegg and husband Chris of Centralia and Alyssa Chapman; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Police Beat for Friday, October 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 28-year-old Deandre Downey of East 14th in Centralia on two felony counts of criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Venters of North Cherry in Centralia for felony retail theft. He was also taken to the...
Legend Says 2 Treasures Buried in Illinois Near Mississippi River
It's one thing for a legend to claim a treasure is buried somewhere. However, I've found one place in Illinois where legend says 2 different treasures reside and they're both near the banks of the Mississippi River. I found stories of these tales of buried loot in Illinois on the...
Patty Williams named Grand Marshall of Centralia Halloween Parade
A long-time educator and volunteer in multiple activities and organizations has been named the Grand Marshall of this year’s Centralia Halloween Parade. Parade Chair Butch Mathus says the committee likes to honor those who have done so much for the community and Patty Williams definitely fits the description. “Patty...
Salem Falls To Columbia, SC Beats Neoga – Prep Volleyball
The Salem Lady Cats volleyball team dropped to 8-13 on the season as they dropped a Cahokia matchup to league leading Columbia 14-25, 11-25. The Lady Eagles improved to 20-9 on the season and 8-0 in the Cahokia Conference. Salem freshmen lost in 2 (12-21, 16-21) to fall to 8-4. The JV lost in 2 as well to fall to 8-7 (20-25, 22-25).
Alton Chili Cook-Off has been canceled
A 35-year tradition in Alton will not happen this year. The Alton Chili Cook-Off, which was scheduled for October 15th, has been canceled after the Madison County Health Department contacted Alton Main Street – the event organizer - with concerns about how the event is conducted. Alton Main Street...
Jr High SIJHSAA Baseball & Softball State Champs Crowned
The middle school baseball and softball season in SIJHSAA finished up yesterday with the state trophy games. In Class L baseball at Centralia, Harrisburg finished their dominant run at the tournament with a 14-6 win over O’Fallon Fulton to win the title. DuQuoin knocked off Millstadt 9-4 in the 3rd place game.
Salem Community High School names SAR and DAR award winners for 2022-23
Salem Community High School has named this year’s son and daughter of the American Revolution award winners. The SAR winner is Rex Brashear, the son of Wade and Michelle Brashear of Iuka. The DAR winner is Autumn Butts, the daughter of Chad and Victoria Butts of Iuka. The winners...
2 dead after tractor-trailer strikes SUV in Madison County, Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Ill — Two people were killed Wednesday morning after their SUV was struck by a tractor-trailer near Hamel, Illinois. Illinois State Police identified one of the victims Thursday morning as 73-year-old Sheila Macon of Greenville. They didn't release the name of the second victim, a 17-year-old girl from Alton.
Centralia Celebrates Manufacturing Month
The Centralia Chamber of Commerce, the City of Centralia, and Kaskaskia College combined efforts Thursday night to celebrate Manufacturing Month and to emphasize the need for more workers in the heavy industrial trades. The event was held at Kaskaskia College’s Crisp Technology Center where the college’s training classes were on display.
2022 Trick or Treat Nights
Trick or treat is for children 12 years of age and younger. Rain does not cancel Trick or Treat, with parents asked to exercise their own judgment.
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 40 year old John D. Shelton of Effingham for a Fayette County FTA warrant for contempt of court. John posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 53 year old Tammy J. Williams of Salem for an Effingham County FTA warrant for...
