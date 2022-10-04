ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
KCBY

New poll paints bleak picture for Dems heading into midterm elections

WASHINGTON (TND) — A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll painted a bleak picture for Democrats heading into the 2022 midterm elections. According to the poll, among likely voters, Republicans hold a five-point lead over Democrats in generic congressional balloting. Furthermore, the polling indicated just 35% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning...
ELECTIONS
Michigan Advance

Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.

The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters.  Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Wj
Axios

4. Axios/Ipsos poll: Midterms warning for Democrats

Americans' most common worry if Democrats keep control of Congress is the economy worsening, while concerns about a GOP takeover are more divided, according to an Axios-Ipsos poll. Why it matters: If the economy and inflation are on voters' minds more than other issues come November, the burden will fall...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Hill

House passes Jan. 6 election reform bill

House lawmakers on Wednesday voted to approve legislation crafted by two members of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack committee that seeks to protect elections from interference by lawmakers. The Presidential Election Reform Act reaffirms that the vice president’s role in certifying the election is purely ceremonial, and drastically increases the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Election Spending Expected to Hit $9.3B by November Midterms

Political advertising spending has already surpassed $6.15 billion, eclipsing 2020 non-presidential spending with four weeks remaining ahead of November's midterms. Total election spending is expected to top $9.3 billion. Sarah Bryner, director of research and strategy for OpenSecrets, credits what she calls a "Trump bump." "We saw elections really explode...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy