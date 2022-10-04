Read full article on original website
New poll paints bleak picture for Dems heading into midterm elections
WASHINGTON (TND) — A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll painted a bleak picture for Democrats heading into the 2022 midterm elections. According to the poll, among likely voters, Republicans hold a five-point lead over Democrats in generic congressional balloting. Furthermore, the polling indicated just 35% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning...
Dems lose ground to Republicans with Latino voters ahead of 2022 midterm elections
Democrats have lost significant ground to Republicans among Latino voters compared to previous election cycles, according to a new poll released less than six weeks before the midterm elections. A survey of 1,000 Latino registered voters, conducted by NBC News and Telemundo, found that the majority – 54% – prefer...
Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.
The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters. Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Republicans hold a near-historic lead on a key midterm indicator
Sometimes you see a polling result that jumps out from the page. That was the case when I saw a recently released Gallup poll on who Americans think can better handle the issue that is most important to them.
4. Axios/Ipsos poll: Midterms warning for Democrats
Americans' most common worry if Democrats keep control of Congress is the economy worsening, while concerns about a GOP takeover are more divided, according to an Axios-Ipsos poll. Why it matters: If the economy and inflation are on voters' minds more than other issues come November, the burden will fall...
Majority of Gen Z intends to vote in upcoming midterm elections: survey
The midterm elections are mere weeks away and voters across the country will decide on consequential races, including some of the nation’s youngest voters who have indicated they plan to turnout to vote and are paying attention to a host of national and global issues. A study conducted by...
Major Democratic polling firm expands before midterm election
HIT Strategies is building out its team to include nearly 40 full-time staffers.
More voters say Republicans would do better job on crime, immigration: poll
More Americans surveyed in a new poll weeks before the midterm elections said they believe that Republicans, rather than Democrats, would do a better job responding to crime and immigration. The Reuters-Ipsos poll, published on Wednesday, found that 40 percent of respondents said that the GOP is better suited to...
House passes Jan. 6 election reform bill
House lawmakers on Wednesday voted to approve legislation crafted by two members of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack committee that seeks to protect elections from interference by lawmakers. The Presidential Election Reform Act reaffirms that the vice president’s role in certifying the election is purely ceremonial, and drastically increases the...
54.10% of state legislatures are Republican, 44.32% Democratic
At the end of September 2022, 54.10% of all state legislatures in the United States were Republicans, while 44.32% were Democrats. There are 7,383 state legislative seats in the country. Republicans controlled 62 chambers, while Democrats held 36. The Alaska House of Representatives is the only chamber organized under a...
Election Spending Expected to Hit $9.3B by November Midterms
Political advertising spending has already surpassed $6.15 billion, eclipsing 2020 non-presidential spending with four weeks remaining ahead of November's midterms. Total election spending is expected to top $9.3 billion. Sarah Bryner, director of research and strategy for OpenSecrets, credits what she calls a "Trump bump." "We saw elections really explode...
Older Americans in AARP survey undecided on candidates ahead of midterms
A slight majority of older Americans say they haven’t yet decided which candidates to support in November’s midterm elections, according to an AARP poll released on Tuesday. The poll found that among Americans age 50 and older, 49 percent of women and 48 percent of men have decided who to vote for, with the elections…
