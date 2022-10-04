HONOLULU (KITV)- Shortages of all kinds and inflation both going on right now. But people are still out shopping for appliances, though their priorities have changed. Gloria Tucker is looking for a few appliances right at the second-hand store Ross Appliance and Mattress. A dryer is on the back of her mind but looking for a box freezer at the big box stores has taught her to plan ahead. “There are no box freezers in the showroom, and it's going to take a few weeks to get delivered. Like a few weeks or so,” said Tucker.

