Kailua-kona, HI

Chris Nikic Becomes the First Athlete with Down Syndrome to Finish the Ironman World Championship

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Like every other competitor in Thursday’s Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Chris Nikic had moments when he struggled mightily. Completing a triathlon that includes a 2.4-mile swim,...
IRONMAN Race Day 1: Photos Capture Swim In Kailua Bay

KONA, Hawaiʻi - A team of photographers are capturing the scenes of the first race day in the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN® World Championship triathlon. The IRONMAN photography team has shared the first batch of images from the start of the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN® World Championship in Kona.
Kailua-kona, HI
Kailua-kona, HI
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This Hotel in Hawaii Distributed Monthly Ham or Turkey Dinners to Staff During the Pandemic

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Website: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/hawaii/grand-hyatt-kauai-resort-and-spa/kauai. Go: Get away to the soothing white sands of Poipu on Kauai’s sunny south shore at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa. This luxury oasis with lush gardens and acres of pools offers ocean view dining, rooms with private lanais, championship golf and Anara Spa.
HAWAII STATE
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase

The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Appliance sales stay hot but priorities change for consumers

HONOLULU (KITV)- Shortages of all kinds and inflation both going on right now. But people are still out shopping for appliances, though their priorities have changed. Gloria Tucker is looking for a few appliances right at the second-hand store Ross Appliance and Mattress. A dryer is on the back of her mind but looking for a box freezer at the big box stores has taught her to plan ahead. “There are no box freezers in the showroom, and it's going to take a few weeks to get delivered. Like a few weeks or so,” said Tucker.
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii reports 1,273 COVID cases, 8 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,273 coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the last week. There are 910 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 109 on the Big Island, 90 on Kauai, 121 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 36 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total […]
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii teachers to get pay raises in November

Patience is about to pay off for thousands of Hawaii teachers waiting for their pay raises. The Department of Education said teachers will start getting them in November. Their union said this is a big step in retaining and attracting Hawaii educators.
HAWAII STATE
High surf advisory issued for north-facing shores of Hawaiian Islands

A high surf advisory has been issued for north-facing shores of Ni‘ihau, Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i, Maui and the Big Island until 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. NWS reports large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet. Impact is expected to be moderate...
ENVIRONMENT
1st wet season storm to drop over islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) – An early season cold front moving toward Hawaii from the north, will enhance rainfall chances across a portion of the islands this weekend. Widespread rainfall is expected across the western half of the state tonight, before overspreading the smaller central islands Sunday as the front weakens and drifts slowly eastward. Moderate trade […]
HAWAII STATE

