Read full article on original website
Related
Chris Nikic Becomes the First Athlete with Down Syndrome to Finish the Ironman World Championship
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Like every other competitor in Thursday’s Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Chris Nikic had moments when he struggled mightily. Completing a triathlon that includes a 2.4-mile swim,...
bigislandvideonews.com
IRONMAN Race Day 1: Photos Capture Swim In Kailua Bay
KONA, Hawaiʻi - A team of photographers are capturing the scenes of the first race day in the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN® World Championship triathlon. The IRONMAN photography team has shared the first batch of images from the start of the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN® World Championship in Kona.
bigislandnow.com
Ironman early morning sights with Lucy Charles-Barclay first out of the water
Kailua-Kona was buzzing before the sun rose Thursday morning, with about 2,500 triathletes and thousands of volunteers and spectators ready for the return of the Ironman World Championship. After the world-class event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the crowds were back. Eight-time Ironman World...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a rare diagnosis, this former Hawaii chef is hoping for a miracle ― and a match
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kara Lee was born and raised in Hawaii. She was a chef for 18 years and owned the popular downtown eatery Burgers and Things. When she married her husband, Curtis, they moved to Portland. “He’s an artist and he’s so lovable and wonderful,” she said....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best noodle shops on Oahu for National Noodle Day
Thursday, Oct. 6 is observed as National Noodle Day. So make sure you stop by your favorite noodle shop and grab your favorite dish!
Check out the number one resort in Hawaii: Study
Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort has recently been named the best resort in Hawaii according to Condé Nast Traveler who released their 2022 Readers' Choice Awards.
Hawaii deal: Airline offers $99 flights to mainland
The deal is part of its largest winter sale of the year. Get your tickets by 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.
PHOTOS: What Hawaiian women looked like before 1900
The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Hotel in Hawaii Distributed Monthly Ham or Turkey Dinners to Staff During the Pandemic
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Website: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/hawaii/grand-hyatt-kauai-resort-and-spa/kauai. Go: Get away to the soothing white sands of Poipu on Kauai’s sunny south shore at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa. This luxury oasis with lush gardens and acres of pools offers ocean view dining, rooms with private lanais, championship golf and Anara Spa.
mauinow.com
Hāliʻimaile General Store, Gannon’s Pacific View restaurants bought by Wyoming group
After establishing landmark Hāliʻimaile General Store and picturesque Gannon’s Pacific View Restaurant, chef-owner Bev Gannon is selling the award-winning restaurants to Wyoming-based Gather Restaurant Group LLC. The acquisition of Gannon’s at 100 Wailea Golf Club Drive, Wailea, went into effect Saturday, and the sale of Hāliʻimaile General...
travelawaits.com
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase
The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
Josh Green, Duke Aiona share post-debate message to voters
Voters will receive their ballots in the mail by Oct. 21.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mauna Loa stirring, alert level remains advisory
Mauna Loa is not currently erupting and the alert level has not been raised, but a recent uptick in seismic activity led authorities to close part of the mountain.
KITV.com
Appliance sales stay hot but priorities change for consumers
HONOLULU (KITV)- Shortages of all kinds and inflation both going on right now. But people are still out shopping for appliances, though their priorities have changed. Gloria Tucker is looking for a few appliances right at the second-hand store Ross Appliance and Mattress. A dryer is on the back of her mind but looking for a box freezer at the big box stores has taught her to plan ahead. “There are no box freezers in the showroom, and it's going to take a few weeks to get delivered. Like a few weeks or so,” said Tucker.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tentative deal reached in dispute over $34M contract to market, manage Hawaii tourism
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tentative deal has been reached in the dispute over the $34 million contract to market and manage tourism for the islands, Hawaii News Now has learned. Under what’s called a tentative and conceptual plan, the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau — which has managed the visitor...
Hawaii reports 1,273 COVID cases, 8 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,273 coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the last week. There are 910 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 109 on the Big Island, 90 on Kauai, 121 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 36 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hawaii teachers to get pay raises in November
Patience is about to pay off for thousands of Hawaii teachers waiting for their pay raises. The Department of Education said teachers will start getting them in November. Their union said this is a big step in retaining and attracting Hawaii educators.
kauainownews.com
High surf advisory issued for north-facing shores of Hawaiian Islands
A high surf advisory has been issued for north-facing shores of Ni‘ihau, Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i, Maui and the Big Island until 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. NWS reports large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet. Impact is expected to be moderate...
Hawaii middle-class seeking help from food shelters
Inflation is hitting the pockets of middle-class families making it hard to keep food on the table.
1st wet season storm to drop over islands
HONOLULU (KHON2) – An early season cold front moving toward Hawaii from the north, will enhance rainfall chances across a portion of the islands this weekend. Widespread rainfall is expected across the western half of the state tonight, before overspreading the smaller central islands Sunday as the front weakens and drifts slowly eastward. Moderate trade […]
Comments / 0