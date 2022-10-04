Read full article on original website
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago city clerk, treasurer defend 20.5% pay hikes
CHICAGO - Risking a preelection backlash, City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin said Friday they will accept the 20.5% pay raises — to $161,016 — that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget includes for the city clerk and city treasurer. Seventeen of Chicago’s 50 City...
With cash bail ending in Illinois, Cook County judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.Seven days a week, for several hours a day, Courtroom 100 inside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building is filled with lawyers, computer monitors with defendants on Zoom, their relatives, and judges. Associate Cook...
Chicago suburb named one of the safest cities to trick-or-treat: study
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville is getting what some people would say is long overdue recognition. The city recently snagged the fourth spot in a list of the 100 best cities to live in. Now with Halloween approaching, it's been named fourth for safest place to trick or treat, according to...
Tone deaf! Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot sings in bizarre video as she launches karaoke competition - despite crime soaring 37% and 523 murders this year alone
Embattled Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is busy promoting the city's karaoke competition while violent crime soars by 37 percent in the last year. Lightfoot was seen brandishing sunglasses on TikTok signing 'Sweet Home Chicago' as she urged residents to join the month-long karaoke contest starting this Sunday for a chance to win $5,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
5mag.net
Community mourns after Berlin Nightclub death amid search for answers
Chicago’s iconic LGBTQ+ centered nightclub Berlin closed this weekend after “one of our own” was found unresponsive at the club after close and was later pronounced dead. Local media from Windy City Times to the Chicago Tribune are reporting that a person was found unresponsive before 5...
Divvy bike thefts are depleting the fleet, and making it harder for people to get bikes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Divvy bike was recently spotted a far away from home – all the way in Mexico City. A Chicago resident, Ruperto Vergara, spotted the bike while visiting family and was shocked. But it turns out the theft isn't all that surprising. CBS 2's Tara Molina has been digging into the bike share theft issue for weeks - and while they all don't end up in another country, she is told the stolen bikes are affecting the program and those who depend on it across the city. The theft issue is with regular pedal bikes,...
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Why your Chicago heating bill could be a backbreaker this winter
CHICAGO - With winter approaching, Chicagoans wondering how tough the weather will be are getting one clear warning: Their personal finances are liable to get a case of frostbite. The big concern is sharply higher costs for natural gas, used to heat the overwhelming majority of homes in the area....
City attorneys seek to reverse order that Lightfoot testify in CPD whistleblower lawsuit
CHICAGO — Attorneys for the city are asking a Cook County judge to reverse a previous ruling in a last-ditch effort to spare Mayor Lori Lightfoot from testifying about the alleged “code of silence” within the Chicago Police Department. Last month, Cook County Judge Thomas More Donnelly ordered Lightfoot sit for an hour-long deposition as […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago hospital leaders sound alarm on dangerously low staffing levels
CHICAGO - Representatives from eight Chicago hospitals are sounding the alarm on dangerously low staffing levels. SEIU Healthcare Illinois represents 90,000 hospital, nursing home and childcare workers. Union leaders are calling Thursday a day of action, demanding management at Illinois hospitals address staffing issues and low pay. During a virtual...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Worth revokes second business license for selling illegal cigarettes
For the second time in less than a month, the Worth Village Board has voted to revoke the license of a business in which illegal cigarettes were being sold. The board accepted the recommendation of the Worth Police Department, which called for the license of Blowing Smoke II Inc., which did business as Up in Smoke, 11015 S. Harlem Ave., to be revoked.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Attempted burglary in St. Charles is 7th gun store targeted recently
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- The St. Charles Police Department and the ATF are investigating an attempted break-in around 5 a.m. at Kevin’s Guns on Duchesne Drive. Police say the thieves stole a 2013 Hyundai Elantra a few blocks from the store and attempted to drive the car through the front of the store.
Chicago crime, social problems spilling into west suburb, lawmaker says
Leaders in Forest Park say they have a plan for dealing with what they claim is an influx of criminals, homeless people and drug addicts from the city of Chicago.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Parking lot nixed in Palos Heights but issue not dead yet
The controversial parking lot proposal in Palos Heights was not approved Tuesday night but the issue is not dead. The city council needed a super-majority 6-2 vote for a zoning change from residential to business and granting a special-use permit for a municipal parking lot at 12303 S. 71st Court in the city’s downtown area.
Building manager has boiler explosions in Chicago and Gary buildings
The manager of the building in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood where an explosion and roof collapse led to the death of one resident last week also manages Marquette Apartments in Gary’s Miller section, whose residents were displaced in February by a boiler explosion. Dozens of families were also displaced...
fox32chicago.com
Parking tickets in Chicago surge by 25.7%
CHICAGO - To motorists returning to their vehicles to find a parking ticket on the windshield, it always seems like Chicago is in a ticketing blitz. This year, they might be right. Ticketing is up 25.7% through the first six months of 2022 — from 853,906 tickets through June 30...
cwbchicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots burglar in Chinatown
Prosecutors say a concealed carry holder shot a burglar who charged at him when he returned to his home in Chinatown on Monday evening. Now, the burglar is hospitalized and charged with a felony. Chicago police responded to the victim’s home in the 300 block of West 24th Place around...
newcity.com
A Killer and A Movie: When Two Brutal Murders Brought Fear to Chicago
On October 18, 1955, two weeks before Halloween, the naked, dead bodies of three boys, two brothers aged eleven and thirteen, and another boy aged fourteen, were found in the forest preserve near the border of the city’s Northwest Side. They had been bound, gagged with tape, sexually assaulted and murdered. Little more than a year later, the naked, frozen bodies of two sisters, aged fifteen and thirteen, were found in a wooded creek bed just outside of Chicago’s Southwest Side. While the city had seen its share of crime, it had been largely confined to gangsters or in ethnic enclaves. Both crimes were committed in neighborhoods known for quiet bungalows. Not only were the children murdered, the two crimes were sexual in nature. Despite massive investigations where an estimated 4,300 people were interviewed, the killers from both crimes remained at large. Doors were locked. Shades were drawn. Children who had previously played in the streets were kept inside. Chicago’s land of “Leave It to Beaver” became “The Town That Dreaded Sundown.” Perhaps the first time in its history, the average Chicago family lived in fear.
Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural. The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
Comments / 0