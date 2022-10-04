ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

WGAL

Police searching for missing man in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle, Cumberland County, are looking for a missing man. Kenneth Krone, an 81-year-old male who is described as:. Wearing a red button shirt, blue jeans and brown boots. Krone was last seen driving his 2008 Blue Chrysler Sebring convertible with a...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County closed after crash

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash has shut down a stretch of Route 30 in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. The crash happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. at Stony Battery Road in West Hempfield Township. Both eastbound lanes are closed in the area. Emergency dispatchers said no one...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
WGAL

Update: Route 30 now reopened

Update: Both route 30 East and West are now open. Part of route 30 in Lancaster County is closed right now because of a crash. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. At Route 30 and Stony Battery Road in West Hempfield Township. Route 30 East is closed, and one lane...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Part of I-83 closed after York County crash

Interstate 83 south is closed after a late Friday morning crash in York County. Southbound lanes are shut down between exit 24 toward Emigsville, and exit 22 to North George Street toward York City, according to 511PA. The crash involved multiple vehicles, according to traffic maps. However, it’s unclear exactly...
YORK COUNTY, PA
#Pennsylvania State Police
WGAL

Lancaster County Coroner's office identifies human remains

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's office has identified remains found by two kayakers last week. The coroner says the remains of 61-year-old Stephen Salazar, of Harrisburg, were found on Weise Island in Conestoga Township, Lancaster County. Salazar had been reported missing since last December, after being...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man pleads guilty to fatal Lancaster County home invasion

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Coatesville man has pleaded guilty for his involvement in a fatal 2016 home invasion in Lancaster County. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Brandon Bills pleaded guilty to multiple counts of burglary and robbery, as well as one count of criminal conspiracy to commit burglary.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man arrested twice in one night for DUI

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster County was arrested on DUI charges twice in the same night during the evening and early morning hours of Sept. 12 and Sept. 13. According to Manheim Township Police, officers were called to a report of a crash. A witness...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania turkey farms have 11 people charged with cruelty caught on video￼

Eleven people working for one of the nation’s leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

