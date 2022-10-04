Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania State Police have located missing 1-year-old boy
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — Update, 4:20 p.m.: Braxton Smith has been found safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing 1-year-old boy. Hendrix Smith was last seen with Brandon Smith, 27. Hendrix is about three feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has...
Derry Township Police seek help in identifying owner of abandoned cat
HERSHEY, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are attempting to identify the owner of a cat found abandoned in a pet carrier last month. The 2-year-old male cat, named "Carl," was found Sept. 26 on the first block of East Derry Road at about 5:10 p.m. The cat's name...
WGAL
Police searching for missing man in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle, Cumberland County, are looking for a missing man. Kenneth Krone, an 81-year-old male who is described as:. Wearing a red button shirt, blue jeans and brown boots. Krone was last seen driving his 2008 Blue Chrysler Sebring convertible with a...
WGAL
Stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County closed after crash
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash has shut down a stretch of Route 30 in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. The crash happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. at Stony Battery Road in West Hempfield Township. Both eastbound lanes are closed in the area. Emergency dispatchers said no one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
Police in Lancaster County continue to look for 2 shooters who injured 16-year-old at hotel
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County continue to look for two shooters after a 16-year-old girl was shot at a hotel Wednesday afternoon. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the area around the Budget Host Inn in East Lampeter Township. Police said the victim was in a second-floor...
Pa. man charged in fatal crash was supposed to have license suspended from prior DUI
A man who police say was intoxicated when he caused a fatal Lancaster County crash last month was supposed to have his license suspended because of a prior DUI, but the proper paperwork was never filed, prosecutors said. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that the Lancaster County...
WGAL
Update: Route 30 now reopened
Update: Both route 30 East and West are now open. Part of route 30 in Lancaster County is closed right now because of a crash. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. At Route 30 and Stony Battery Road in West Hempfield Township. Route 30 East is closed, and one lane...
Part of I-83 closed after York County crash
Interstate 83 south is closed after a late Friday morning crash in York County. Southbound lanes are shut down between exit 24 toward Emigsville, and exit 22 to North George Street toward York City, according to 511PA. The crash involved multiple vehicles, according to traffic maps. However, it’s unclear exactly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Scammer posing as Met-Ed worker tried to bluff his way into home in Southern York County
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — Southern York County Regional Police are investigating a suspected attempted home invasion that occurred in Stewartstown Wednesday afternoon. Police say the suspect posed as a Met-Ed technician in an attempt to access a resident's home. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m., according to police. The suspect...
Tractor-trailer hauling heavy equipment slams into Ridley Twp. dentist's office
Chopper 6 was over the scene where most of a tractor-trailer was at rest inside the building.
WGAL
Lancaster County Coroner's office identifies human remains
CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's office has identified remains found by two kayakers last week. The coroner says the remains of 61-year-old Stephen Salazar, of Harrisburg, were found on Weise Island in Conestoga Township, Lancaster County. Salazar had been reported missing since last December, after being...
WGAL
Clerical error in Lancaster County causes delays in driver's license suspensions
The Lancaster County district attorney says clerical errors may have allowed potentially unsafe drivers to stay on the road. This was discovered after a fatal Labor Day crash. Investigators said the man accused of driving under the influence and causing the crash should have had his license suspended after a previous DUI offense.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Remains found in Susquehanna River identified as missing Harrisburg man: coroner
The remains of a man who has been missing from Harrisburg since December were found in the Susquehanna River last week, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. 61-year-old Stephen Salazar was last seen on the Interstate 83 bridge in Harrisburg on Dec. 23, Lower Paxton Township police said at the time.
abc27.com
Man pleads guilty to fatal Lancaster County home invasion
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Coatesville man has pleaded guilty for his involvement in a fatal 2016 home invasion in Lancaster County. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Brandon Bills pleaded guilty to multiple counts of burglary and robbery, as well as one count of criminal conspiracy to commit burglary.
2 Men Shot Through Locked Central PA Hotel Door, Injuring Girl: Police
A 16-year-old girl suffered "serious injuries" in a shooting at a hotel in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Oct. 5, police say. East Lampeter Township police were called to the shooting at the Budget Host Inn located at 2140 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster around 1:30 p.m., the department said in a release around 5 p.m.
WGAL
11 former turkey farm workers in Pennsylvania charged with animal cruelty
Eleven people face animal cruelty charges after investigators say they were caught on camera abusing turkeys at farms in Pennsylvania. Some of the video can be seen in the video player above. We're only showing small portions because the images are graphic. State police said the defendants kicked, stomped and...
Story of Angel: Dog found 'clinging to life' in North Philly home now on road to recovery
Dog Rescued: "Angel was covered in live fleas and flea dirt. She was hypothermic, dehydrated, anemic, and had an increased respiratory rate and effort. The clock was ticking, and there was no time to waste," the PSCPA said.
abc27.com
Lancaster man arrested twice in one night for DUI
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster County was arrested on DUI charges twice in the same night during the evening and early morning hours of Sept. 12 and Sept. 13. According to Manheim Township Police, officers were called to a report of a crash. A witness...
Pennsylvania turkey farms have 11 people charged with cruelty caught on video￼
Eleven people working for one of the nation’s leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched […]
Dauphin County shopping center sold for second time this year
The Colonial Commons shopping center in Lower Paxton Township has been sold for the second time this year. Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. purchased the 410,432-square-foot shopping center, located at 5086 and 5114 Jonestown Road.
Comments / 0