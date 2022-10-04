GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Joe Haden has a formal NFL retirement date. The three-time Pro Bowl cornerback told The Associated Press he is planning to sign a one-day contract with Cleveland on Oct. 30 so he can retire as a member of the team that drafted him in the first round in 2007. The Browns will honor the 33-year-old Haden a day later during their home game against Cincinnati on Monday Night Football. Haden chose to call it quits in the city where he spent the first seven seasons (2010-16) of his professional career. He played for rival Pittsburgh from 2017 through last season. “More roots,” Haden said before being formally inducted into the Florida Athletic Hall of Fame. “I was a kid. I was 21 years old, fresh and the city embraced me. I was going to all the Cavs games, so it’s more the city of Cleveland.”

