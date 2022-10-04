Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Parking lot nixed in Palos Heights but issue not dead yet
The controversial parking lot proposal in Palos Heights was not approved Tuesday night but the issue is not dead. The city council needed a super-majority 6-2 vote for a zoning change from residential to business and granting a special-use permit for a municipal parking lot at 12303 S. 71st Court in the city’s downtown area.
Divvy bike thefts are depleting the fleet, and making it harder for people to get bikes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Divvy bike was recently spotted a far away from home – all the way in Mexico City. A Chicago resident, Ruperto Vergara, spotted the bike while visiting family and was shocked. But it turns out the theft isn't all that surprising. CBS 2's Tara Molina has been digging into the bike share theft issue for weeks - and while they all don't end up in another country, she is told the stolen bikes are affecting the program and those who depend on it across the city. The theft issue is with regular pedal bikes,...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Former Dietrich Mansion in Willow Springs draws huge crowds at estate sale
If you’ve ever seen the huge historic home at 112 S. Charleton Street in Willow Springs, you couldn’t help but be intrigued. It’s just up the hill from Archer, on the east side of Charleton. Last Thursday through Sunday, it drew crowds as word got out about...
oakpark.com
Home Avenue Bridge to get more homey
The Home Avenue pedestrian bridge offers walkers and cyclists a safe and convenient path across the Eisenhower Expressway, while linking the north and south halves of Oak Park. But the bridge itself is something of an eyesore. Its functionality is its only quality. And that functionality is deteriorating. “It’s a...
wlsam.com
It’s Not a Mirage…Traffic is Getting Bad and is Likely to Worsen
John Howell speaks with William Lee, Reporter for the Chicago Tribune. Traffic has been increasing lately, and it’s only going to get worse according to Lee. Lee and Howell discuss the factors adding to traffic, including road work and a return to office post-Covid.
Centipedes may be scoping out your home
Some people are seeing more centipedes in their homes as the weather gets cooler, and a bug expert says that could mean a home is infected with other pests.
Chicago suburb named one of the safest cities to trick-or-treat: study
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville is getting what some people would say is long overdue recognition. The city recently snagged the fourth spot in a list of the 100 best cities to live in. Now with Halloween approaching, it's been named fourth for safest place to trick or treat, according to...
NBC Chicago
These 4 Animals Could Appear in Your Chicago-Area Home in ‘Fairly Large Numbers' This Fall
Spooky season doesn't just mean giant, furry fake spiders on your lawn as Halloween decoration. It also means real spiders, as well as other bugs, and even one or two rodents -- inside your home. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and conservation at...
fox32chicago.com
Why your Chicago heating bill could be a backbreaker this winter
CHICAGO - With winter approaching, Chicagoans wondering how tough the weather will be are getting one clear warning: Their personal finances are liable to get a case of frostbite. The big concern is sharply higher costs for natural gas, used to heat the overwhelming majority of homes in the area....
Wilmette’s one-woman welcome wagon
The first two letters of “Wenzke” are the same as “welcome.” Maybe it’s just a coincidence or maybe Ali Wenzke is meant to make people feel at home. The Wilmette resident has continued to expand her volunteer efforts to meet and greet and introduce new residents ever since she hosted a one-off Welcome to Wilmette […] The post Wilmette’s one-woman welcome wagon appeared first on The Record.
wjol.com
U.S. 30 resurfacing begins Oct. 20
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a resurfacing of U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway), from east of Interstate 80 to Church Street, in New Lenox, will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Oct. 20. The $1.6 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 1.2-mile stretch of...
If you want to see something really scary, head to Oak Lawn
The Midnight Terror Haunted House is the stuff of nightmares. They have been nominated again for one of the top ten haunted houses in the country by USA Today. Tim McGill took a tour on Good Day Chicago.
oakpark.com
October 8 Garage Sales
11AM-3PM Huge salesman sample sale with gift items in original packaging:. Soaps, Candles, Bath & Body, Perfume, holiday items. Gently used household items: bedding, LEGOS, pet items, accessories, two complete China sets, baskets, kitchen, clothing, linens, Coach purses, games & more! Something for everyone!. Oak Park. MOVING SALE. 123 S...
blockclubchicago.org
Man Punched Puppy In Lincoln Park, Hurled It Across The Street, Video Shows: ‘He Threw The Dog Like A Javelin’
LINCOLN PARK — Neighbors are trying to track down a man who battered a puppy in front of them in broad daylight on a busy street, an attack that also was caught on video. The attack happened around 5:45 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, police said. Surveillance video from a nearby building shows a man screeching his van to halt, grabbing a puppy out the trunk by the neck and hurling it across the street.
Chicago marathon route: Street closures in effect as city welcomes economic boost from race
The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is the second major marathon in the country to open a division for nonbinary runners.
Popular Des Plaines train-themed restaurant back on track, reopens after closing 2 years ago
Countless businesses permanently closed during the pandemic - especially restaurants, but a nostalgic diner in Des Plaines is back up and running again.
Is Walgreens Closing Its Flagship Wicker Park Store Inside Old Bank? Neighbors Told Yes, But Company Says No Decision Made
WICKER PARK — A Walgreens official surprised Wicker Park neighbors this week by saying a flagship location inside a renovated bank in the heart of the neighborhood is closing — but company representatives are now saying that’s up in the air. A Walgreens spokesperson said no decision...
Forest Park pleads for more help as overdoses on CTA trains continue to rise
"We are more than willing to do our part," Forest Park Mayor Rory Hoskins said, regarding the increase in overdoses at CTA stops in the village.
Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural. The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
