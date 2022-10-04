ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Comments / 3

Related
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Parking lot nixed in Palos Heights but issue not dead yet

The controversial parking lot proposal in Palos Heights was not approved Tuesday night but the issue is not dead. The city council needed a super-majority 6-2 vote for a zoning change from residential to business and granting a special-use permit for a municipal parking lot at 12303 S. 71st Court in the city’s downtown area.
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
CBS Chicago

Divvy bike thefts are depleting the fleet, and making it harder for people to get bikes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Divvy bike was recently spotted a far away from home – all the way in Mexico City. A Chicago resident, Ruperto Vergara, spotted the bike while visiting family and was shocked. But it turns out the theft isn't all that surprising. CBS 2's Tara Molina has been digging into the bike share theft issue for weeks - and while they all don't end up in another country, she is told the stolen bikes are affecting the program and those who depend on it across the city. The theft issue is with regular pedal bikes,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Park, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
Oak Park, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
oakpark.com

Home Avenue Bridge to get more homey

The Home Avenue pedestrian bridge offers walkers and cyclists a safe and convenient path across the Eisenhower Expressway, while linking the north and south halves of Oak Park. But the bridge itself is something of an eyesore. Its functionality is its only quality. And that functionality is deteriorating. “It’s a...
OAK PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Tickets
fox32chicago.com

Why your Chicago heating bill could be a backbreaker this winter

CHICAGO - With winter approaching, Chicagoans wondering how tough the weather will be are getting one clear warning: Their personal finances are liable to get a case of frostbite. The big concern is sharply higher costs for natural gas, used to heat the overwhelming majority of homes in the area....
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

Wilmette’s one-woman welcome wagon

The first two letters of “Wenzke” are the same as “welcome.” Maybe it’s just a coincidence or maybe Ali Wenzke is meant to make people feel at home. The Wilmette resident has continued to expand her volunteer efforts to meet and greet and introduce new residents ever since she hosted a one-off Welcome to Wilmette […] The post Wilmette’s one-woman welcome wagon appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
wjol.com

U.S. 30 resurfacing begins Oct. 20

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a resurfacing of U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway), from east of Interstate 80 to Church Street, in New Lenox, will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Oct. 20. The $1.6 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 1.2-mile stretch of...
NEW LENOX, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
oakpark.com

October 8 Garage Sales

11AM-3PM Huge salesman sample sale with gift items in original packaging:. Soaps, Candles, Bath & Body, Perfume, holiday items. Gently used household items: bedding, LEGOS, pet items, accessories, two complete China sets, baskets, kitchen, clothing, linens, Coach purses, games & more! Something for everyone!. Oak Park. MOVING SALE. 123 S...
OAK PARK, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Man Punched Puppy In Lincoln Park, Hurled It Across The Street, Video Shows: ‘He Threw The Dog Like A Javelin’

LINCOLN PARK — Neighbors are trying to track down a man who battered a puppy in front of them in broad daylight on a busy street, an attack that also was caught on video. The attack happened around 5:45 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, police said. Surveillance video from a nearby building shows a man screeching his van to halt, grabbing a puppy out the trunk by the neck and hurling it across the street.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural.  The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy