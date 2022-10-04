CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Divvy bike was recently spotted a far away from home – all the way in Mexico City. A Chicago resident, Ruperto Vergara, spotted the bike while visiting family and was shocked. But it turns out the theft isn't all that surprising. CBS 2's Tara Molina has been digging into the bike share theft issue for weeks - and while they all don't end up in another country, she is told the stolen bikes are affecting the program and those who depend on it across the city. The theft issue is with regular pedal bikes,...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO