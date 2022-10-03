ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkySports

Polly Pott looks the value call in the bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket. A field of eight juveniles are set to go to post for the Group One feature, with the unbeaten Commissioning a red-hot favourite to follow up her impressive victory in the Rockfel a fortnight ago. On that form the Kingman filly is undoubtedly the one to beat, but it is a quick turnaround and taking such cramped odds makes little appeal.
ANIMALS
BBC

William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford

A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy. William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September. Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned...
ACCIDENTS
SkySports

England's Red Roses: The reddest of red-hot Rugby World Cup favourites in New Zealand?

England may not be defending world champions, having suffered a 41-32 defeat to the Black Ferns in the 2017 World Cup final in Belfast, but they couldn't be more fancied. Head coach Simon Middleton told media before the tournament: "We've got to win it. We've got the best strength in depth we've ever had. We've got everything at our disposal that we could want. We are as ready as we can be."
RUGBY
The Independent

How to get Tom Grennan tickets for the 2023 What Ifs & Maybes UK tour in March

British vocalist Tom Grennan is set to play 10 dates as part of his UK What Ifs & Maybes tour starting in March 2023, and tickets are due to go on general sale from 9am on Friday 7 October. Although, it’s worth taking a look now, as some pre-sale tickets are already available at specific venues and in connection with O2 and Three priority perks, for example. The Bedford-born musician is ending 2022 on a high, with this year’s achievements including four UK top-10 singles. In addition, Grennan’s platinum-selling songs Little Bit Of Love and By Your Side have earned...
MUSIC
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: QPR beat Sheffield United; Norwich held

QPR stunned Sky Bet Championship leaders Sheffield United with a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane. Chris Willock's 51st-minute strike sent the Blades spinning to a first home defeat of the season and pushed in-form Rangers up to fourth place. Willock's winner came after he played a clever one-two with Ethan...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Forget Michelin stars... the best boozers in Britain revealed: A 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher is named Great British Pub of the Year 2022

A 'lively and imaginative' 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher has been hailed as the best pub in Britain. The Gun Inn in the village of Findon, 15 minutes from the seaside, was named the Great British Pub of the Year 2022 at an event in Manchester hosted by comedian Russell Kane.
RESTAURANTS
SkySports

Cricket Scotland appoints Anjan Luthra as new chair after review that found organisation 'institutionally racist'

Luthra, who runs a London-based media company, played youth-level cricket for Scotland. Cricket Scotland's previous board resigned shortly before the findings of the review into alleged racism were published, with new independent board members to now be appointed in due course. Scottish cricket found to be 'institutionally racist'. Luthra said:...
SOCIETY
BBC

Ashton Gate sporting quarter arena and 500 homes approved

Plans for a new indoor arena and 510 homes in Bristol have been approved. The Ashton Gate Sporting Quarter will sit directly west of the existing Ashton Gate Stadium and include a hotel, apartments, offices and shops. Applicant Bristol Sport said it could not go ahead with a new sporting...
POLITICS
BBC

A12 widening in Essex will make 'huge difference', says haulier

The managing director of a freight company has said a long-awaited project to upgrade a busy dual carriageway will "make a huge difference". The scheme, to widen 15 miles of the A12 in Essex from two lanes to three lanes, has been formally registered with the Planning Inspectorate. However, Chelmsford...
TRAFFIC

