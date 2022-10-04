Read full article on original website
Third-ranked Midland outlasts No. 2 Jimmies in five sets
The second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team squared off against No. 3 Midland (Neb.) University Saturday afternoon at Harold Newman Arena. In the end, it was the Warriors coming away with the victory in five sets. Scores were 17-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-23, 15-10. UJ took a 1-0 match lead, outhitting...
Jimmies blanked by Bulldogs
SEWARD, Neb.-- After totalling 11 goals in its last two matches, the University of Jamestown men's soccer team was held off the scoreboard Saturday evening against Concordia University. The Bulldogs tallied four goals in the first half on the way to a 6-0 win in the GPAC matchup. Jamestown (3-9-1,...
Second-ranked Jimmies beat No. 6 Bulldogs in four sets
The second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team stayed unbeaten in conference play with a four-set win over No. 6 Concordia (Neb.) Friday evening at Harold Newman Arena. Set scores were 25-11, 24-26, 27-25, and 25-16. Jamestown improves to 19-1 overall and 7-0 in the GPAC. The Jimmies will host No....
Jimmies host UMary in Saturday dual
The University of Jamestown women's swimming and diving team hosted the University of Mary in a dual Saturday afternoon at the JHS Pool. The Marauders came away with a 162-95 win, their second win of the season against Jamestown. UJ won four swimming races and both diving competitions. Sulinke Vandenberg...
No. 2 Jimmies host pair of top-six opponents this weekend
The second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team hosts a pair of high-profile conference matches this weekend at Harold Newman Arena. SATURDAY COVERAGE LINKS: LIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS | LIVE AUDIO. On Friday, the Jimmies (18-1 overall, 6-0 GPAC) host sixth-ranked Concordia (Neb.) University (16-1, 7-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday,...
UJ hosts Jimmie Invite at Parkhurst
The University of Jamestown men's cross country team hosted the Jimmie Invite Friday afternoon at Parkhurst. UJ finished seventh of eight teams with 209 points. The University of Mary was first with 33 points, followed by Minot State (43) and Minnesota State-Moorhead (83). Micah Hoke (SO/Jamestown, N.D.) was the top...
Jimmies net five in second straight shutout
The University of Jamestown men's soccer team posted its second straight shutout, defeating Providence College of Manitoba 5-0 Thursday afternoon at the Jimmie Turf Field. Five different players had goals for Jamestown, now 4-8-1 overall this season. Joel Hyland (SO/Manchester, England) scored 15 seconds from halftime to give the Jimmies...
No. 12 Jimmies notch win in first-ever conference game
BLOOMINGTON, Ill.-- Brad Fortin (FR/Langley, British Columbia), Kole Christensson (FR/Calgary, Alberta), and Mario DeCapite (SO/Calgary, Alberta) each had two goals Friday evening as the 12th-ranked University of Jamestown ACHA D1 hockey team won its Midwest College Hockey conference debut 7-4 over Illinois State University. The teams traded goals in the...
