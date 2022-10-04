ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers


vermontjournal.com

Black River Academy Players produce “Greater Tuna”

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Academy Players are rehearsing “Greater Tuna,” to be presented Oct. 21 and 22, 2022. The wacky inhabitants of the tiny Texas town, the third smallest in the state, consist of men, women, children, and animals – all played by just two skillful actors, Tom Field of Springfield, and Tuckerman Wunderle of Chester. They change parts and costumes at breakneck speed, and invent a different voice for each character.
LUDLOW, VT
vermontjournal.com

Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire

Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
VERMONT STATE
vermontjournal.com

Volunteers needed for Halloween Walk

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt. is calling for volunteers to help host their Haunted Halloween Walk, which will take place on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, from 5–7 p.m. Volunteers are needed to help set up the Halloween Walk, dress up in costume...
LUDLOW, VT
Middlebury Campus

Vermont mycologist Meg Madden leads weekly mushroom walks

On a recent mid-September afternoon, I biked up to Wright Park to join Middlebury-based mycologist Meg Madden on one of her mushroom walks. Cars trailed into the Wright Park parking lot, the drivers greeting each other and Madden for the walk. Madden introduced herself and brought out a basket of...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Dangerous drugs on campus have kids speaking out at Vermont high school

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway at Brattleboro Union High School involving possible fentanyl-laced drugs ingested by two students. The kids are OK, but the incident continues to concern the community. The two recent drug-related medical emergencies have this community doing something students say doesn’t always happen: They...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
vermontjournal.com

Community celebrates the 38th Annual Ludlow Harvest Fair

LUDLOW, Vt. – The air was crisp and filled with music at the 38th Annual Ludlow Harvest Fair, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 1 on the front lawn of the Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR). Courtney McGuire, the secretary of the Ludlow Elementary School Parent Teacher Group...
mychamplainvalley.com

Health officials warn of increase of Xylazine use

Vermont has faced a fentanyl crisis for years, but now experts say a new substance, Xylazine, has found its way into the state’s opioid supply and is having a deathly impact on Vermont drug users. Xylazine is an animal sedative that is commonly used on animals like cows and...
VERMONT STATE
insideedition.com

Truck of Man Missing Since 2006 Found at Bottom of Vermont River

The truck of a man missing since 2006 has been found at the bottom of a river in Duxbury, Vermont, after a team of divers Wednesday discovered it in the Winooski River, WCAX reported. Donald Messier, 34, of Waterbury, disappeared 16 years ago on October 15, 2006, after leaving a...
WATERBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigating shooting at Comfort Inn in White River Junction

HARTFORD, Vt. — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting happened on Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. The victim is an adult man who sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident. He...
HARTFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

St. Johnsbury Academy van hits moose in Newbury

NEWBURY — A 31-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was involved in a single-vehicle crash with a moose in Newbury yesterday. The crash took place on I-91 north at around 3:35 p.m. The vehicle involved was a St. Johnsbury Academy transport van. No children were in the van at the...
NEWBURY, VT
WMUR.com

Camera in Upper Valley captures apparent sight of feral hog

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — A resident of New Hampshire's Upper Valley captured video of what appears to be a feral hog in her Plainfield backyard, and wildlife officials are now trying to track it down. Experts said feral hogs aren't found in New Hampshire or the surrounding area, so this...
PLAINFIELD, NH
WCAX

Lebanon Police looking for volunteers to work for them

LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - The Lebanon Police Department is looking to expand its force through volunteers. The Volunteer in Police Service program is modeled after a national initiative that allows community members to have more of a stake in public safety. The goal is to give on-duty officers more time to focus on crime.
LEBANON, NH
Middlebury Campus

Middlebury hosts first Fall Festival and Car Show

The inaugural Middlebury Fall Festival and Car Show is coming to town on Sunday, Oct. 16. Situated in the Triangle Park area of downtown Middlebury, the festival will feature live music, 75 antique cars and the opportunity for attendees to buy food and products from small vendors. The event will...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire

It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
LEE, NH

