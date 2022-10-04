Read full article on original website
Marvel Reveals First Look at New Fantastic Four
Marvel has released the first look at its new Fantastic Four series from writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello. Launching in November, the series begins a new Fantastic Four era beginning with Marvel's first family spread across the United States as destruction strikes. New York. North and Coello will tell separate stories spotlighting each member of the Fantastic Four before reuniting the team at the end of the first story arc. The debut issue follows Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters on a road trip that takes an unexpected turn. Here's the synopsis provided by Marvel Comics for Fantastic Four #1:
PlayStation Stars Launches with Full Games, PS Store Credit as Rewards
After announcing recently the full details of PlayStation Stars, Sony officially rolled out the rewards program this week in North America and South America. Through this program, PlayStation users can get rewarded for things that they were probably going to do anyway such as playing or purchasing different games. Some of the rewards are less incentivizing and include things like digital collectibles (that aren't NFTs, Sony has specified) while other options include full games or credit on the PlayStation Store to fund your next purchases.
Crunchyroll Fall 2022 Schedule Released
The breeze is picking up, leaves are changing colors, and spiced lattes are on every block. There is no denying that fall is in full swing, and of course, that means things are busy for anime fans. The industry's latest cour just launched with some bangers, and the fall 2022 season is slated to be stacked with top-tier titles. And thanks to Crunchyroll, we have learned which of these releases will be joining the service's catalog.
Marvel's Fantastic Four Relaunch Gets a 60th Anniversary Variant Cover by J. Scott Campbell
Superstar artist J. Scott Campbell is adding to his list of anniversary variant covers for the new Fantastic Four #1. A new era for Marvel's First Family begins when writer Ryan North (The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl) and artist Iban Coello (Venom) take over as the new creative team of Fantastic Four. The relaunch comes as Marvel celebrates 60 years of epic superhero adventures and sci-fi storytelling. The team's new ongoing will begin with Marvel's First Family going their separate ways after a mysterious incident takes place in New York City. As they find their way back to each other, the question on every fan's mind will be "Whatever happened to the Fantastic Four?"
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Official Images Released
This Sunday, the eighth episode of House of the Dragon airs on HBO, bringing the series even closer to the conclusion of its first season. The preview for the episode, which was released last week, teased a major dispute involving the Throne of Driftmark, which could be left vacant as Corlys Velaryon suffered a devastating wound in battle. Between Rhaenyra's son and Corlys' brother, there's obviously some conflict as to who should inherit the throne.
Rings of Power: HBO Wanted to Remake The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, Netflix Wanted the "Marvel" Approach
Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a bold gamble on securing a massive franchise IP for the Prime Video streaming service – but apparently, it's not the biggest gamble that was put on the table. In a feature column with The Rings of Power's first-time showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, they revealed insights about some of the wild ideas other studios like Netflix and HBO wanted to do before Amazon pitched The Rings of Power concept.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Wolverine, Wolverine, and More Wolverine
Woah there, bub, be careful. This Top Ten contains sharp wit, unbreakable skeletons, crazy regeneration factors, sharp blades, and chimichangas. That's right, bub, this week's list is HEAVY with Wolverine and Deadpool action as a new Deadpool 3 announcement broke the internet. Everything they've touched together has been hotter than the sun and flying online and out of back issue bins. Sprinkle in a small purple dragon, some Dr. Aphra shenanigans, and a dash more Wolverine, and you have yourself a Top Ten list!
