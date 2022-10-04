Superstar artist J. Scott Campbell is adding to his list of anniversary variant covers for the new Fantastic Four #1. A new era for Marvel's First Family begins when writer Ryan North (The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl) and artist Iban Coello (Venom) take over as the new creative team of Fantastic Four. The relaunch comes as Marvel celebrates 60 years of epic superhero adventures and sci-fi storytelling. The team's new ongoing will begin with Marvel's First Family going their separate ways after a mysterious incident takes place in New York City. As they find their way back to each other, the question on every fan's mind will be "Whatever happened to the Fantastic Four?"

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO