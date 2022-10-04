Read full article on original website
Wednesday Tips
Tough Enough sets a very tall standard for the others to aim at in the British Racing EBF Novice Stakes at Nottingham on Wednesday. James Tate's youngster only has one run in the formbook but it was a performance that was stacked with promise. Sent to Newbury for his initial foray, he beat all bar Owen Burrows' odds-on favourite Lajooje and there was less than a length between them. The son of Showcasing was sent off 22-1 which shows two things: he possibly was not showing that much at home, but also connections of the others all felt they had something to play with.
Dewhurst Stakes: Sakheer ruled out of Newmarket Group One after dirty scope; Cesarewitch favourite Adagio dies after heart attack
Roger Varian's Mill Reef winner Sakheer will miss the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday following a dirty scope. Runner-up on his Windsor debut before bolting up on his second start at Haydock, the Zoffany colt successfully stepped up to Group Two level with a dominant display at Newbury last month.
Friday Tips
Polly Pott looks the value call in the bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket. A field of eight juveniles are set to go to post for the Group One feature, with the unbeaten Commissioning a red-hot favourite to follow up her impressive victory in the Rockfel a fortnight ago. On that form the Kingman filly is undoubtedly the one to beat, but it is a quick turnaround and taking such cramped odds makes little appeal.
Paul Nicholls stable tour: Bravemansgame set for King George; Stage Star and Monmiral among stellar novice chase team
Champion trainer Paul Nicholls has identified the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby as a potential starting point to the season for stable star Bravemansgame. The Grade One-winning hurdler was foot-perfect in winning his first four fencing starts last season, including a brilliant victory over Ahoy Senor in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase on Boxing Day.
Ascot Champions Day: Adayar 'delights' Charlie Appleby ahead of epic Baaeed clash live on Sky Sports Racing
Charlie Appleby is relishing the prospect of seeing Adayar lock horns with Baaeed in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing on October 15. Last season's Derby and King George hero missed several engagements earlier this year due to the fact he was not entirely pleasing his trainer at home.
Beth Mead: Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner named England Women's Player of the Year
Arsenal's Beth Mead has been named as England Women's Player of the Year for 2021/22. The forward was selected by fans in a social vote as the stand-out player in a historic 12 months for the Lionesses, ahead of Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh in second and third respectively. Mead,...
King Charles III: First success for The King in Royal silks as Just Fine and Ryan Moore win at Leicester
The King celebrated his first winner in the famous Royal silks after Just Fine claimed an impressive victory at Leicester on Tuesday. It was confirmed last week that horses in the famous purple, red and gold colours would now run under the name of His Majesty following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last month.
Scotland 1-0 Austria: Hosts progress in World Cup play-offs after Abi Harrison's extra-time winner at Hampden Park
Substitute Abi Harrison sent Scotland one step closer to the Women's World Cup finals with an extra-time winner against Austria. Bristol City forward Harrison headed home Erin Cuthbert's corner from six yards in the 92nd minute of the first-round play-off in front of a record crowd of 10,182 at Hampden and Scotland held on for a 1-0 victory.
Joan Mir Will Return To The MotoGP Grid For The Australian GP
The Suzuki MotoGP team may be calling it quits after the 2022 season, but 2020 MotoGP World Champion Joan Mir isn’t throwing in the towel. With just three races left, the Spanish rider will attempt to rejoin the grid at the 2022 Australian Grand Prix. Mir has missed the...
Ascot Champions Day: Perfect Power team search for Christophe Soumillon replacement ahead of Champions Sprint
Richard Fahey reports stable star Perfect Power to be firmly on course for the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot on Saturday week, with the search on for a replacement for banned rider Christophe Soumillon. The Ardad colt claimed his third victory at Group One level in the Commonwealth Cup...
Breeders' Cup: Mishriff set for one final run at Keeneland after ParisLongchamp disappointment
Mishriff may yet have one last hurrah at the Breeders' Cup after finishing down the field in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday. The John and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old enjoyed a spectacular campaign last year, winning the Saudi Cup in Riyadh, the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan and the Juddmonte International at York.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Champion apprentice title race in focus at Southwell and Brighton on Tuesday
With the clock ticking down to Champions Day at Ascot on October 15, the battle for the apprentice jockeys' title is hotting up and in focus at Brighton and Southwell on Tuesday, all live on Sky Sports Racing. 8.00 Southwell - Arc-winning duo back in action with Omniscient. The Arc-winning...
Christophe Soumillon: Leading French jockey loses contract with Aga Khan after elbowing Rossa Ryan off horse
Christophe Soumillon has had his retainer with Aga Khan ended with immediate effect after elbowing fellow jockey Rossa Ryan off his horse last Friday at Saint-Cloud. The Belgian, who has been champion jockey in France 10 times and has won major races all over the world, has had a controversial summer.
F1 cost cap row: Lewis Hamilton questions Red Bull's 2021 upgrades | 'Transparency always essential'
Hamilton did not accuse Red Bull of breaking the budget cap but admitted he had been thinking about the issue throughout last season. The seven-time world champion believes the FIA must be transparent in their decision making and backed them to make the right decision. Red Bull are one of...
England captain Leah Williamson ruled out of Lionesses' games against USA and Czech Republic
England captain Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the games against USA and Czech Republic after sustaining an injury in training. Earlier on Tuesday, the Football Association said Williamson had picked up the unspecified issue in training and was to undergo further assessment, but the defender has now returned to Arsenal for further assessment.
LIV Golf events this season to miss out on world ranking points despite new MENA Tour alliance
The MENA Tour - a Dubai-based golf tour that has offered world ranking points since 2016 - announced on Wednesday a "strategic alliance" with LIV Golf that would see all its events added to their schedule and all members of the Saudi-backed circuit joining their tour. LIV Golf believed the...
Jonny Bairstow and Nat Sciver named PCA Players of the Year as Harry Brook and Freya Kemp also honoured
Bairstow scored four centuries in six Tests for the England men's side this summer, amassing 681 runs at an average of 75.66 with a strike rate of 96.59 as he played a major part in his country's red-ball revival under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. The Yorkshireman...
Have LIV Golf found world rankings loophole? Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson back MENA Tour 'alliance'
The MENA Tour, a third-tier circuit which has been recognised by the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) since 2016, released a statement on Wednesday to announce that all LIV Golf members had signed up to their Dubai-based tour. The "strategic alliance" will see all LIV Golf events sanctioned by the...
England's Vitality Roses start Uganda series with determined victory in Nottingham
Jess Thirlby's outfit were playing for the first time since this summer's Commonwealth Games and a poor second quarter meant they trailed by 28-25 at half-time. England's head coach then put her faith in a number of international debutants including Funmi Fadoju and Olivia Tchine to claw the match back. A purposeful second half in attack and defence eventually took the game away from the She Cranes.
Laura Kenny and Ethan Hayter headline Great Britain squad for Track World Championships
The 20-rider team will compete in Paris next week
