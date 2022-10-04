Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia vs Louisville Football GAME THREAD
The BIG PREVIEW is here with everything you need to know about this matchup including schematic breakdowns, keys to the game, and detailed analysis of Louisville’s strengths and weaknesses. ALSO, check out our broader breakdown of Louisville from back in August. We’ve also got our weekly podcast where Pierce,...
streakingthelawn.com
UVA Fan Reacts Results: Fan expectations for Virginia at a season low while confidence in Tony Elliott is split
With the Virginia Cavaliers now sitting at 2-3 through five contests, we here at STL surveyed UVA fans everywhere to get a feel for how the fanbase is feeling about this team and the program moving forward. For starters, we decided to see to what extent the 21-point loss to...
streakingthelawn.com
Around the Corner 10/7: UVA basketball offers another point guard, women’s soccer falls to FSU, and NBA Hoos keep impressing
Good morning, all and thanks for joining me on this fine October Friday. Plenty of things happening in the world of Virginia Cavaliers sports. Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Point Guard — Cavaliers Now. In the program’s continued search for the next point guard, Tony Bennett and company seem to...
streakingthelawn.com
Five reasons to still be optimistic about Virginia football this season
Through five games of the Tony Elliott era, the Virginia Cavaliers sit at 2-3 with their only wins coming at home against in-state competition. Things don’t look particularly good for this team in year one of Elliott’s helm and there’s plenty of reason for frustration and pessimism about this UVA squad.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
streakingthelawn.com
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing UVA women’s soccer versus FSU
I’m pleased to renew my annual collaboration with Prince Akeem Joffer of our sister site, Tomahawk Nation. I’ve offered him my preview of the Virginia Cavaliers here:. So, let’s see what Prince has to say about the Florida State Seminoles. It was a very eventful offseason for...
Comments / 0