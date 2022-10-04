ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia vs Louisville Football GAME THREAD

The BIG PREVIEW is here with everything you need to know about this matchup including schematic breakdowns, keys to the game, and detailed analysis of Louisville’s strengths and weaknesses. ALSO, check out our broader breakdown of Louisville from back in August. We’ve also got our weekly podcast where Pierce,...
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing UVA women’s soccer versus FSU

I’m pleased to renew my annual collaboration with Prince Akeem Joffer of our sister site, Tomahawk Nation. I’ve offered him my preview of the Virginia Cavaliers here:. So, let’s see what Prince has to say about the Florida State Seminoles. It was a very eventful offseason for...
