Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Shuts Down Fan Theories With New Game Reveal
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has shared more details about when the next project from NetherRealm Studios will properly be unveiled. Since winding down its work on Mortal Kombat 11, fans have been eager to know about what NetherRealm might opt to do next. While some have hoped to see Injustice 3 come about, others have simply been crossing their fingers to see Mortal Kombat 12. And although we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what this incoming project will be, Boon has made clear that the announcement isn't going to take place soon.
New Hellraiser Movie Sets Franchise Record on Rotten Tomatoes
This week sees the return of the Hellraiser franchise as Hulu and Spyglass Media's new movie arrives on the streaming platform. Reviews for the new film, directed by David Bruckner and starring actor and model Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, have started to roll in and they've actually quite positive...they're really positive. In fact, the new film is sitting at an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a "Certified Fresh" distinction from the critic aggregator. This score not only gives the Hellraiser series its best reviews in years, it's now the highest rated film of all time in the horror franchise.
She-Hulk Showrunner Breaks Down Their Hilarious Take on the Daredevil Hallway Fight
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finally delivered on one of its most-anticipated elements in this week's penultimate episode, with Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) making a cameo appearance. In addition to playing off of the newfound dynamic between Matt and Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the series found ways to be a trip down memory lane for fans of the formerly-Netflix-exclusive Daredevil series. Spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Ribbit and Rip it", below! Only look if you want to know! Those nods to Daredevil included She-Hulk's own take on the show's hallway fight scenes something that became an iconic staple of the Netflix series' run. As Jen and Matt worked to free Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) from being kidnapped by Eugene Patillio / Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), Matt ends up fighting some of Eugene's goons in a dimly lit hallway. Of course, Jen ultimately intervenes by smashing through the roof of the hallway, taking out some of the guards in the process.
Marvel Shows Off Daredevil's New Costume, King Daredevil
Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's run on Daredevil continues and the Man Without Fear has an all-new mission these days, forging his supergroup The Fist and completely destroying The Hand once and for all. Working alongside Elektra and a host of other characters, Matt Murdock is preparing for the mission to end all missions for his time as Daredevil, and as one might expect Marvel Comics is rolling out an all-new costume for him to mark the occasion. Checchetto took to social media to show off a new variant cover for an upcoming issue of Daredevil which not only shows off the full new costume but gives it a name, King Daredevil.
Moonlighting Creator Confirms Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd Series Finally Coming to Streaming
Moonlighting, the cult-classic TV series that starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, is finally making its way to streaming. The 1980s ABC series hasn't been available to watch anywhere online for years, and fans have held out hope that Moonlighting would eventually make its way to streaming at some point. That dream is finally coming true, according to series creator Glenn Caron.
First Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Revealed
During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated adaptation. As expected, the teaser gives viewers their first look at the film's animated style, but little in the way of the film's plot. Of course, the trailer's biggest reveal is the voice of Chris Pratt as Nintendo's mustachioed mascot, which sounds a bit similar to Mario's voice from The Super Mario Bros. Super Show. The film also now has an official title: The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
How Werewolf By Night Could Lead to She-Hulk Season 2
This week has been a particularly epic one for Marvel fans, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe delivering on some long-awaited character beats and interactions. The eighth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, showcasing the dynamic between Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox), as well as the live-action debut of Eugene Patillio / Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley). The next day, it was followed by the premiere of Werewolf by Night, the first "Special Presentation" within the MCU, and a wild dive into Marvel's horror landscape. Oddly enough, one component of Werewolf by Night does have a comic-accurate connection to She-Hulk — and could potentially lay the groundwork for a second season of her show or a future appearance.
Crunchyroll Fall 2022 Schedule Released
The breeze is picking up, leaves are changing colors, and spiced lattes are on every block. There is no denying that fall is in full swing, and of course, that means things are busy for anime fans. The industry's latest cour just launched with some bangers, and the fall 2022 season is slated to be stacked with top-tier titles. And thanks to Crunchyroll, we have learned which of these releases will be joining the service's catalog.
Rings of Power Fans "Disappointed" by New Episode's Name-Drop, "There's Just No Way"
For most of the first season of The Rings of Power, Tolkien fans have been wondering why Galadriel has appeared to have the hots for Halbrand when according to the mythology she should already be married to Celeborn at that time. This week's episode however may have put a huge wrinkle in the continuity, and as a result has many fans feeling frustrated. In a moment of sincerity between Galadriel and Theo, Morfydd Clark's elf character finally confirms that she has a husban and even namedrops Celeborn to her young friend. Many have taken her comments and past deeds to mean Celeborn is dead, leading to many angry tweets that you can find below.
MultiVersus Teases New Character With Spooky Trailer
MultiVersus developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games have begun teasing the release of the free-to-play platform brawler's next character. More specifically, several social media posts culminating in a brief video early this morning (or late last night depending on how you look at it) seem to indicate that the previously announced Stripe will be joining the video game's playable roster at some point next week.
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Official Images Released
This Sunday, the eighth episode of House of the Dragon airs on HBO, bringing the series even closer to the conclusion of its first season. The preview for the episode, which was released last week, teased a major dispute involving the Throne of Driftmark, which could be left vacant as Corlys Velaryon suffered a devastating wound in battle. Between Rhaenyra's son and Corlys' brother, there's obviously some conflict as to who should inherit the throne.
The Rings of Power Reveals A Major Lord of the Rings Villain in Episode 8
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has kept fans playing hide-and-go-seek with Sauron, the overarching evil villain from the lore of Middle-earth. However, while fans were so busy trying to discern where (or in what skin) the evil overlord is hiding during the Second Age of Middle-earth, the penultimate episode of Rings of Power Season 1 teases the coming of a different major villain from Tolkien's Lord of the Rings saga...
She-Hulk Ties Up a Major Captain America: Civil War Storyline in Episode 8
She-Hulk Episode 8 was, in large part, focused on Jen Walters/She-Hulk's meeting with Matt Murdock/Daredevil - and a little bit focused on the obscure Marvel Comics Daredevil villain known as Leap-Frog. However, in the midst of all that Daredevil mania, there was one little aside that was actually crucially important, as She-Hulk marked the official (and unceremonious) ending to a major Marvel Cinematic Universe storyline that start all the way back in Captain America: Civil War six years ago!
New Amiibo Images Leak Ahead of Nintendo Reveal
Nearly eight years after the first wave of amiibo figures debuted, Nintendo continues to support the line with new releases. While the company has yet to officially announce the next wave based on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, images of two new figures have leaked online: Sephiroth and Kazuya! Nintendo has been releasing figures based on every fighter from the game, so it's not really surprising that these two are on the way. However, most fans likely expected to see Pyra and Mythra released first since they appeared in the game before these two fighters did.
Marvel's Werewolf By Night Characters Appear at Avengers Campus in Disneyland
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone into some fascinating territory, allowing each singular story to stand on its own while still teasing some epic things on the horizon. The latest entry in the franchise is Werewolf by Night, a Disney+ exclusive special that helped tell the stories of some pretty compelling Marvel Comics characters. While Werewolf by Night only just made its debut on Disney+ on Friday, its main characters are already making a stamp on the Marvel world — including appearing at Avengers Campus, the Marvel-themed park at California's Disneyland theme park. In social media posts from park attendees on Friday, it was revealed that both Jack Russell / Werewolf by Night and Elsa Bloodstone have already been immortalized at Avengers Campus.
Teen Wolf: The Movie Teaser Confirms January 2023 Premiere Date
It's time to reunite with your wolf pack, because we now know when Teen Wolf: The Movie will be making its debut. On Friday, during the franchise's panel at New York Comic Con, a new teaser trailer was released for the upcoming Paramount+ exclusive movie. The teaser provides a new look at the highly-anticipated continuation of the MTV series, as well as Teen Wolf: The Movie's release date — Thursday, January 26, 2023 in the U.S. and Canada, followed by a premiere on Friday, January 27, 2023 in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.
Evil Dead Rise Director Shares Bloody BTS Photo
As fans wait for our first official look at the highly anticipated sequel Evil Dead Rise, director Lee Cronin took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo of the project, recalling how a year ago at this time, the production was immersed in the gooey glory of the franchise. Given how much time has passed since the project being announced and the lack of updates about what's in store for audiences, getting any sort of glimpse of the experience is a welcome reveal for fans. Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below before Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21, 2023.
She-Hulk Fights Daredevil in New Episode 8 Preview Clip
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will finally reach the long-awaited moment in Episode 8: Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk's (Tatiana Maslany) meeting with Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox). She-Hulk has been teasing Daredevil's arrival since the first full trailer for the series – a milestone moment, as it will be the debut of a whole new Daredevil costume – one that was teased way back in She-Hulk Episode 5. It also marks the full-fledged moment that Charlie Cox transitions from the Marvel Netflix Universe to the MCU, as that single-scene cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home was hardly sufficient...
Marvel Reveals First Look at New Fantastic Four
Marvel has released the first look at its new Fantastic Four series from writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello. Launching in November, the series begins a new Fantastic Four era beginning with Marvel's first family spread across the United States as destruction strikes. New York. North and Coello will tell separate stories spotlighting each member of the Fantastic Four before reuniting the team at the end of the first story arc. The debut issue follows Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters on a road trip that takes an unexpected turn. Here's the synopsis provided by Marvel Comics for Fantastic Four #1:
Chris Hemsworth Shares New Trailer For Disney+'s Limitless
It's been nearly a year since Chris Hemsworth's Disney+ series from National Geographic, Limitless, got its first trailer. This week, the Thor star took to social media to share a new trailer for the series, which is finally expected to debut next month. Limitless looks at the idea of pushing the human body to and beyond its limitations as well as trying to slow the aging process and trying to help people live their best lives. Limitless is being executive produced by director Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem For a Dream).
