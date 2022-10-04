Read full article on original website
Pocatello City Council now at full strength following two appointments
POCATELLO — Two local residents appointed by Pocatello Mayor Blad to serve on the City Council were officially sworn in Thursday evening. The current four members of the City Council — Rick Cheatum, Linda Leeuwrik, Josh Mansfield and Scott Marchand — voted unanimously to approve the appointments of Pocatello residents Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum to serve alongside them. “I want to thank the City Council for confirming my nominations...
Rodeo, haunted attractions this week at the Bannock County Event Center
Barrel racing, team roping, and haunted fairgrounds are headlining events this week at the Bannock County Event Center. The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 10, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
NEW BEGINNINGS: Goody's and Buddy's under new ownership, ButterBurr's relocating
POCATELLO — Three restaurants that have collectively graced the Gate City for more than 140 years are embracing new beginnings following some big changes. The owners of both Goody’s Deli and Pub and Buddy’s Italian have decided to retire and have sold the businesses and ButterBurr’s is preparing to move from its Yellowstone Avenue location to West Cedar Street in a building that has formerly housed two other restaurants. The...
Pocatello Animal Shelter is at full capacity; part of heartbreaking national trend
POCATELLO — The Pocatello Animal Shelter has been at full capacity for the last two months, and officials are asking for the public’s help in finding forever homes for all the animals. The city said in a press release that the shelter has 189 animals as of Wednesday, a 55 percent increase compared to the same date last year when there were 122. The animals include 59 dogs, 11 puppies, 42 cats, 76 kittens and one rabbit. ...
Interstate 15 southbound shut down near Blackfoot because of numerous wrecks
Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot has been completely shut down because of several wrecks that occurred on the stretch of freeway Friday afternoon. The first crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. and involved two semis north of Blackfoot, state police said. This wreck was followed by several others on the same stretch of Interstate 15 southbound north of Blackfoot, causing state police to close all southbound lanes between the Shelley and Blackfoot exits. State police said two people were injured in the crashes. Both were transported via ambulances to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Their names and conditions have not been released. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in the area of the wrecks until further notice.
Pocatello man sentenced to federal prison for firing rifle during robbery
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man was sentenced to ten years in federal prison for the discharge of a firearm during a robbery that occurred on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation on June 23, 2021. According to court records, Jose Acosta Jr., 41, entered a camping trailer and demanded money from a female occupant. The victim refused and fought with Acosta. During the struggle, Acosta fired a pump-action .22 caliber rifle...
Police: Boy airlifted to hospital after accidentally shooting himself at downtown Pocatello home
POCATELLO — A 13-year-old local boy was airlifted to a hospital in Salt Lake City after accidentally shooting himself at a residence in downtown Pocatello late Tuesday night, Pocatello police said. The boy accidentally shot himself in the chin with a .357 Magnum revolver at a friend’s home in the 200 block of South Garfield Avenue around 10:45 p.m., police said. Pocatello Police and Fire Department paramedics rushed to the...
Local authorities searching for missing, endangered Bannock County man
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person who may be endangered. Michael Smith Winward, 86, has been reported missing by his family, according to Bannock County officials. He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes. He typically wears a baseball hat, glasses and baggy clothing,...
Five injured in wrecks that shut down I-15 southbound near Blackfoot for hours
Crashes on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Friday afternoon sent five people to local hospitals and shut down the freeway's southbound lanes for several hours. The first crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 15 southbound just north of Blackfoot when a 1998 Peterbilt semi pulling double trailers was stopped in the lane of travel and was struck from behind by a 2014 Freightliner semi which was then struck from behind by a2005 Chevrolet Silverado, Idaho State Police said. ...
HS scores 10/6: Highland VB sweeps Poky, Century girls earn district win
VOLLEYBALL Highland 3, Pocatello 0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-15) Rams improve to 8-3, while the Thunder drop to 4-8. GIRLS SOCCER Century 2, Pocatello 1 The Diamondbacks move on to the 4A District 5 tournament title match, set for Oct. 13 against the winner of Pocatello and Preston. BOYS SOCCER Century 3, Pocatello 0 (penalty kicks) The Diamondbacks will play in next Thursday’s 4A District 5 championship match, which will be against the Pocatello/Preston winner.
Police: Local fugitive wanted for felony battery arrested after brief foot chase
UPDATE: Logan Barnett, 30, of Idaho Falls, was located and taken into custody last night, October 6, 2022, shortly before 11:00 p.m. A community member spotted who they believed may be Barnett and contacted law enforcement. Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to the area and located Mr. Barnett in the area of 1500 Sunnyside Road. The first officers to arrive saw Barnett get into a vehicle and saw that vehicle exit a parking lot. Officers activated the red and blue lights on the patrol vehicle,...
Police: Impaired driver caused collision that killed 85-year-old man
IDAHO FALLS — An 85-year-old man died Wednesday after his pickup was hit nearly head-on on Sunnyside Road by a vehicle whose driver was reportedly speeding while under the influence of alcohol and illegal drugs. Emergency dispatch received reports of the collision near Potomac Way at 10:28 a.m. Upon arrival emergency responders found that two vehicles, containing a total of three people, were involved in the crash. Idaho Falls Police...
HS FB scores 10/7: Highland rallies to stun Rigby, Century earns first win of season
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Highland 43, Rigby 42 Down three scores in the fourth quarter, the Rams rattled off 22 unanswered points, knocking off the Trojans in a rematch of last year's 5A state title game. Century 33, Preston 13 The...
