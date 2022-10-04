ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Sisters transformed family's Latino mail order business into major player in health care products

By Lisa Petrillo
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33tQiJ_0iLkcv9X00

Sisters transformed family's Latino mail order business into major player in health care products 02:59

MIAMI - Salud, formerly called Salud Para Todos, is a family-owned and Latino-focused business founded by patriarch Dr. Rigo Pérez Diaz some 30 years ago.

The family emigrated to the United States from the Dominican Republic in 1987, first to Florida, then to New York. New opportunities brought them here.

"It was the late 1980's in the Dominican Republic. There was a tumultuous political regime. Everything was happening and he decided it was best to come here," said Sarah Perez Jarrett, Diaz's daughter.

Dr. Diaz, who is a naturopath and nutritionist, first opened a nutritional supplement store, selling vitamins and wellness products. Then one day he had an epiphany.

"He then quickly realized that he could also create his own product and better serve the community and that's where Salud Para Todos was born," explained his daughter.

What was once a small, Latino-focused mail-order company is now a major player in the health care products world, serving customers globally. That's directly due to Dr. Diaz's two daughters, Sarah and Hilda.

Sarah began working at Salud after graduating college in 2009 and is now CEO of the company. Her younger sister Hilda is COO.

"Let's talk about being daddy's little girls," said CBS4's Lisa Petrillo. "To take his business to this level has to be a very warm and fuzzy thing happening there?"

"Absolutely," said Sarah. "It was an honor to be respected and to be considered by him to be able to carry the torch on into the future."

The bulk of business remained in New York until the COVID pandemic hit. In order to save employees' jobs, they moved their offices and everything else to South Florida.

"We had a hard conversation and decided to bring all of the supplements into my living room and together with my sons and my husband we packed over 100 orders every single day from my living room," Sarah explained.

Petrillo asked the sisters what it feels like to be "girl bosses" and lean on their Latina heritage.

"For me, it means that we can inspire other girls, other women, other Latinas to really know that they can take the education and grow, " said Hilda Perez.

"Especially as first-generation immigrants, we got here and expanded the businesses that we have. "

The sisters are also striving to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs on their weekly podcast called the Savvy Sector.

"We add our Hispanic heritage to it. We talk about how I'm making my cafecito, but at the same time I'm looking at PNL Worksheets," Hilda said. "What does that look like? And we're really sharing that knowledge. That's something that's really important to me because an entrepreneur and a girl boss come in so many different forms."

"It's about the challenges we face every day as women business owners and how we've overcome them," said Sarah. "And giving other Latina, or Dominican, business owners a voice and allowing them to see that it is possible and that you're not alone here."

The next step for the sisters is to open a wellness center with an urban garden to help teach healthy nutrition right here in South Florida.

For more info salud.bz .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Memorial Healthcare nurse feels his Hispanic heritage fuels his desire to help people

MIAMI - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we're spotlighting a rock-star nurse at a local hospital who thanks his heritage for wanting to help people. A first generation American, Henry Aneyro has been taking care of South Floridians for over twenty years. "My father came from Cuba, my mother came from Spain," said Aneyro. Aneyro grew up in New Jersey, where his passion to become a nurse all began. "I always remember watching super heroes and I pictured a nurse as a superhero," saids Aneyro. "I always wanted to be a nurse, but nurses didn't look like me" That...
MIAMI, FL
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement in Arizona

Widely lauded as one of the best states for retirees, Arizona offers year-round sunshine, mild weather, and scenic desert landscape. It’s home to the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and the only one located in the United States. Arizona is also one of only two states that do not observe Daylight Saving Time. So if you hate losing that extra hour of sleep, Arizona might be the perfect place for you!
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Ex-spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard is seen handing out supplies ahead of flight

The former military spy who allegedly helped Ron DeSantis fly 48 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been pictured for the first time. Perla Huerta was said to have been spotted in the crowd helping to load mostly Venezuelan migrants on to a plane at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last month before she was claimed to be a conduit for the Florida governor.
TEXAS STATE
getnews.info

Sumedh Basani of ThoughtCast (@Thoughtcastofficial) Helping Thousands Evolve Business Approaches, Relationships, and Lifestyle

Sumedh Basani is an international life coach, entrepreneur, marketing guru, financial expert, podcaster, and the founder of ThoughtCastOfficial. Among the group of elite entrepreneurs and business leaders, none are as prolific and versatile as Sumedh Basani, an American entrepreneur, private consultant, life coach, and the founder of multiple highly successful companies and insurance agencies based in the United States.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Latino
CBS Miami

"There were waves coming into the house," Fort Myers family shares survival story

FORT MYERS - It's a story of survival for the Newman family in Fort Myers, surviving Hurricane Ian. "Unfortunately it's a little depressing every once in a while when we walk outside and see all our belongings on the curb. All our memories," said Ralph Newman. Nearly everything he and his wife Lynn own is sitting in two heaping piles in front of their home, which is right on the Caloosahatchee. When Ian blew through, the Caloosahatchee was inside their home. "Initially, what happened, was water started coming up through the floorboards," Ralph explained.At first, the water was ankle deep, then it got...
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Miami

New study shows petting a dog boosts brain activity

MIAMI – If you're looking for a reason to get yourself a furry friend -- how about this? A new study has found that petting a dog actually boosts brain activity!Researchers put brain scanners on people and had them pet a stuffed animal and a live dog. The study found that there was a big boost in brain activity when the person got to pet the pup, specifically in the frontal cortex.That's the part of the brain that handles how we think and feel.As soft and cute as a stuffed animal may be, researchers think the real animal creates some emotional involvement and that's what activates the brain.The research supports the use of animal therapy to help people suffering with everything from emotional issues to nervous conditions.
PETS
getnews.info

Creating Websites for Profitable Digital Experiences with Iconic Digital World

Top-notch and custom-made website designs done better, faster, and cheaper. In today’s society where people are practically glued to their phones and are heavily reliant on various digital technologies, an online presence is not only crucial but is a necessity for every business. However, it takes more than simply having an online presence to be successful digitally.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Miami

Tropical Depression 12 forms in the eastern Atlantic

MIAMI -- As parts of Florida struggle to recover from the catastrophic trail of destruction left by Hurricane Ian, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that Tropical Depression 12 has formed.National forecasters said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and was moving to the northwest at 12 mph.According to the hurricane center, the tropical depression formed west of the Cabo Verde islands and was expected to be short lived and not expected to pose a threat to Florida or the mainland U.S.CBS 4 chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera said if it gets a name it will...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Supply chain issues blamed on Hurricane Ian put strain on Miami Diaper Bank

MIAMI - The Miami Diaper Bank could be out of diapers by the end of this week, and much of the problem has to do with supply chain issues."We're looking at 100,000 diapers on hand," Gabriela Rojas, Chief Executive Director said.  Those diapers can go fast, especially when a family on average goes through 6-10 diapers a day for one child. CBS4 came to see their warehouse in Hialeah Wednesday, and whereas typically they are filled to the brim, wall to wall, this time, it was bare."So right now, we'll only really be able to fill newborns, 1s and 3s," she...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade's Rapid Deployment Force sending 25 members to assist on southwest coast

MIAMI - More help is on the way to the southwest coast as first responders continue to search for survivors of Hurricane Ian and evacuate those on barrier islands cut off from the mainland. The Miami-Dade police department is sending 25 officers from its Rapid Deployment Force to assist. "I am very proud of our brave officers who unselfishly answered the call to help those who were devastated by Hurricane Ian. They have volunteered to leave their own families to help those in need," said police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III. Members of the department's Rapid Deployment Force specialize in rapid, tactical response including crowd management, building searches, and operation of heavy machinery. They have previously deployed to Washington D.C. for the Presidential Inaugurations and the Florida Keys during Hurricane Irma. 
MIAMI, FL
labpulse.com

G Medical Innovations to provide numerous at-home testing kits to consumers

G Medical Innovations on Thursday announced that G Medical Health and Wellness, its wholly owned subsidiary, has developed 31 at-home health test kits that are expected to be available online to consumers during the fourth quarter and later through retail sites and pharmacies in the U.S. The tests include screening...
HEALTH
CBS Miami

Tourism critical as Florida could take $70-billion hit from Hurricane Ian

MIAMI - "What if you were here in Fort Myers?" a lush female voice narrates the well-shot, beautiful, dated, video commercial promoting Fort Myers as a great place to spend time. The images are of Fort Myers the way it was, not the reality after Hurricane Ian gutted Southwest Florida. Now, the newspapers and TV outlets carry pictures of a broken tourism economy, shattered homes and lives. TV commercials from Fort Myers likely won't be on the air for a long time but elsewhere in the state, areas untouched by Ian are open for business. Bruce Turkel, a branding expert,...
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in Fort Myers to help distribute help

MIAMI - Getting food and water to the people who need it as the misery lingers after Hurricane Ian. "I think that's great, awesome," said Fort Myers resident Merlin DeLaCruz. "I really appreciate it imaging if we didn't have this we would be starving for real," she said. DeLaCruz lost all the meat and produce in her refrigerator and freezer when the power went out.  This helps. "We had to clear everything out.  Everything went bad like the chicken, everything the eggs, everything went bad,' she said.  All of this food and water cames from a massive South Florida effort.  The Global Empowerment...
FORT MYERS, FL
getnews.info

KKOKDAM, is Korean premium flower tea brand that is leading a new tea trend, popular not only in Korea but also abroad.

KKOKDAM was established in Korea in 2016, is winning the hearts of consumers not only in Korea but also around the world as of 2022. Using 100% Korean flowers of the highest quality, KKOKDAM offers the taste and fragrance of natural flowers. KKOKDAM’s flower tea manufacturing process is carried out 100% by hand from start to finish. KKOKDAM acquires flowers through contract cultivation with farms in pristine locations all over Korea, and all work from flower cultivation, drying, processing, to subdivision is carried out by human hands.
ECONOMY
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
117K+
Followers
21K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy