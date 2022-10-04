ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State at North Carolina State: Tuesday Practice Observations

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9rxs_0iLkctO500

Jordan Travis and Jared Verse looked sharp ahead of FSU's road test at NC State.

Florida State held its first open practice session of the week on a cool Tuesday morning in Tallahassee. The Seminoles are moving forward after their first loss of the season as the team now has its eyes set on North Carolina State. Following the practice, head coach Mike Norvell liked what he saw.

READ MORE: Florida State releases Depth Chart for North Carolina State Wolfpack

NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.

— The Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, and Indianapolis Colts had representatives at practice.

— Crowd noise returned on Tuesday morning with Florida State preparing for its second road game of the season. The noise hasn't been cranked up over the last two weeks while the Seminoles prepared for home games against Boston College and Wake Forest. It didn't seem to have any effect on the players at this point in the year.

— Starting kicker Ryan Fitzgerald went 3/3 during practice while backup Aidan Shahriari went 2/2. Fitzgerald was good from roughly 40, 32 and 40 yards. Shariari connected from 28 and 40 yards out. His second attempt would've likely been good from 50+ yards out. Norvell observed the kickers very closely as he crouched on one knee while being in each players' peripheral vision. There was also a speaker playing crowd noise that was pointed directly at the kickers while they went through attempts.

OFFENSE:

— Running back Rodney Hill found some room to the right side during two-minute drills. Other than, the offense couldn't get much going during the session.

— Quarterback Jordan Travis rolled out of the pocket and hit wide receiver Deuce Spann on the sideline. Spann made an impressive grab with a defensive back all over him by corraling the ball with strong hands.

— Later at the goal line, Travis put perfect touch on a throw to the corner of the end zone for Malik McClain. The ball sailed right over the defensive backs and into an area where only McClain could reel it in for a touchdown. The offense ran over to celebrate the catch afterward. In 7-on-7, Travis connected with tight end Markeston Douglas. On his next rep, he threaded a ball past a defensive back's backside shoulder to find Mycah Pittman down the seam. He ended practice by hitting Cam McDonald on the sideline. Overall, it was a solid day for the redshirt junior.

— Running back Lawrance Toafili got loose for a big gain after shaking linebacker Brendan Gant with a nice move. Logan called it the "stanky leg." Toafili caught a pass out of the backfield for a first down in 7-on-7.

— Running back Trey Benson caught a pass to the right side and it looked like he would be stopped. Instead, Benson put a foot in the ground and cut up field past the defense for one of the longest plays of the day. After the play, he jogged back to the huddle with a smile on his face while watching the replay on the video board.

— Running back Treshaun Ward brought in a pass out of the backfield during 7-on-7.

— Walk-on wide receiver Mike Roussos made a few big plays during practice. He won back to back reps in 1-on-1's by going up vertical over two defensive backs. Roussos did it again during 7-on-7 and earned some praise from a couple of coaches.

DEFENSE:

— Defensive back Jarrian Jones put together a consistent outing on Tuesday. He made the biggest splash play for the defense on the day on a ball that was thrown deep in 1-on-1's. Jones tipped the ball then somehow got another hand on it to bobble it to himself for an interception. He broke up a pass in 7-on-7 as well.

— Defensive back Renardo Green was rewarded for being in the right position in 1-on-1s when a receiver fell down and a football hit him directly in the chest for an interception.

— Defensive back Sam McCall baited quarterback Tate Rodemaker in team drills. Rodemaker fell for it and McCall bit back to pick the pass off.

— Defensive end Jared Verse looked very explosive throughout the session. It appears that he's continuing to make progress after contributing in a limited role against Wake Forest.

— Defensive tackle Bishop Thomas stonewalled the second team offensive line to make a tackle at the line of scrimmage. On the next play, walk-on defensive lineman Malaik Menzer held up Julian Armella to force another stop for no gain.

READ MORE: Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home game against Clemson

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wake Forest, NC
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Local
Florida College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Football
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
247Sports

FSU's Top 10 Most Wanted Recruits

Florida State just wrapped up an eventful month of September where they went 4-0 and landed some talented prospects like five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams and four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson. With the Seminoles now sitting at 4-1 and with the No. 16 ranked recruiting class in the country, Noles247 has created the October edition of the monthly FSU's Top 10 Most Wanted Recruits list.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Did Ian put Florida Classic in limbo?

After hurricane Ian negatively affected Florida, Florida A&M University rattlers (FAMU) and. Bethune Cookman University wildcats (BCU) are feeling very apprehensive and believe that. The Florida Blue Classic tradition must go on. Although FAMU had no physical damage, B-CU ordered the evacuation of all students and staff from the campus....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
Person
Ryan Fitzgerald
Person
Mike Roussos
floridapolitics.com

Bob Lotane shutters Our Tallahassee, eyes new media venture

Our Tallahassee boasted as a ‘progressive’ outlet and was critical of Mayor John Dailey. Our Tallahassee, a capital city political news site, is closing down to launch a new product on Tallahassee politics. The site, a progressive media outlet that often sides with City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Does Tallahassee have affordable homes for rent?

While Tallahassee is dedicated to student housing complexes and homes for families to buy,. some run into the issue of finding a home they simply would like to rent at a decent price. When the pandemic-driven Our-Florida program ended in May, quite a few people were left in. limbo trying...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State Football#Nc State#Jets#American Football#College Football#Depth Chart#The Pittsburgh Steelers
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
DURHAM, NC
wtxl.com

Tropical Depression Twelve pops up west of Cabo Verde Islands

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The hurricane season's 12th tropical depression has struggled to maintain its strength in the eastern Atlantic Wednesday. Tropical Depression Twelve is located over 500 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands and is moving northwest at 13 mph. Its highest winds are at 35 mph,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Boston College
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
FSU
WMBB

Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
NoleGameday

NoleGameday

Tallahassee, FL
1K+
Followers
569
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Florida State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/fsu

Comments / 0

Community Policy