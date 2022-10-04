Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Google Pixel 7 vs. Google Pixel 6: What’s changed?
As the summer winds down and fall begins, Pixel fans know to expect new hardware releases from Google. While there are plenty of new devices launching around this time, like the Pixel Watch, it’s the Google Pixel 7 people are scrambling to get their hands on. Although the Pixel 7 Pro boasts more powerful specs, the base model is still impressive in its own right, thanks to the upgraded processor and design.
Digital Trends
You need to try these 6 free demos before Steam Next Fest ends
Steam Next Fest is basically E3 for indie PC gaming. But unlike other events, it’s online and everyone is invited. It’s one of the biggest digital gaming conventions of the year, with a constant schedule of streams and demos available between October 3 and 10. Thousands of indie and AA games are on display, from turn-based RPGs to platformers. With so many games to choose from, it can be difficult to figure out what to check out. To help you get started, here’s a quick list of excellent demos we’ve played that we know are worth your time. Make sure to catch them before the event ends on October 10.
Digital Trends
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: Worth the upgrade?
Been waiting all year for new hardware releases from Google? Great news — the Pixel 7 series is finally here! Though the base Pixel 7 is still a great choice, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is the device everyone’s rushing to pre-order, with its powerful specs, sleek design, and upgraded processor.
Digital Trends
DioField Chronicle beginner’s guide: 7 tips and tricks to get started
Fans of tactical RPGs are experiencing somewhat of a resurgence in the genre. Between upcoming games like Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and the newer Fire Emblem games, the barrier to entry is as wide as it’s ever been. With DioField Chronicle, many were initially hoping Square Enix would have gone back to the game that essentially kicked off the tactics genre with a new Final Fantasy Tactics game, but this new IP does enough differently to warrant a new branding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are finally here, and with price tags you’ll love
Google today announced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, its flagship phones for 2022, at its #MadeByGoogle October event. Both of these devices will replace the now discontinued Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, slotting in at precisely the same price points of $600 and $900, while the Pixel 6a will bring up the rear as the cheaper Pixels.
Digital Trends
You can now order Steam Deck without a reservation
The wait to get your Steam Deck is finally over. Valve has announced that starting today, you will now be able to order the 64 GB version of the Steam Deck without making any reservations whatsoever. The company delivered the big news in a blog post, saying that you can...
Digital Trends
A Plague Tale: Requiem heading to GeForce Now with ray tracing
Nvidia revealed that A Plague Tale: Requiem is heading to the GeForce Now cloud gaming service on the same day it releases on other platforms. The best part about the game’s expansion to the service is that it will support ray tracing. The company said in a blog post...
Digital Trends
New Mountain keyboard accessory adds a display to each key
Mountain just released two intriguing accessories that could take your streaming content creation and gaming to the next level. The DisplayPad is a customizable keyboard with 12 display keys. the MacroPad is an RGB mechanical keyboard with 12 keys. Each comes with an angled base that tilts the keys for easy access when placed at the top of your keyboard. These new keypad accessories expand the number of dedicated function keys available to streamline your workflow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
The Meta Quest 3 may be twice as powerful as Quest 2
The rumored Meta Quest 3 is said to be twice as powerful as the current Quest 2, according to collective reporting from UploadVR. Qualcomm and Meta have not confirmed these reports, but there are some interesting clues that indicate the rumors may be true. The rumors first began when schematics...
Digital Trends
Windows 11 adoption among PC gamers almost hits 25%
The Steam Hardware & Software Survey for September 2022 is out, and it suggests that an increasing number of Steam gamers are using Windows 11. While Microsoft hasn’t released official numbers, the Steam survey seems to be in line with recent reports of positive adoption of Microsoft’s latest OS in the second and third quarters of 2022.
Digital Trends
Leaked benchmarks show the real performance of the Nvidia RTX 4090
Some leaked Geekbench scores for the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU just dropped, and the card appears to be 67% faster than the previous-generation RTX 3090 Ti card. The Geekbench scores were impressive for the CUDA benchmark, with the GeForce RTX 4090 hitting 433,619 points. That’s almost double the RTX 3090 Ti, which scored 260,346 points. The Geekbench test had used a Ryzen 9 7950X CPU and 32 GB of DDR5 RAM at 2998MHz when tested with the RTX 4090.
Digital Trends
Today’s HP Envy laptop deal cuts $370 off the price tag
Here’s one of the best HP laptop deals that you can avail right now — HP’s $370 discount for the HP Envy 17, which brings its price down to $930 from its original price of $1,300. This powerful and popular laptop will generate a lot of interest with this sale, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, it’s highly recommended that you buy it right now. We’re not sure how long stock will last, or when the price cut will end.
Digital Trends
Need for Speed Unbound officially revealed — and it’s arriving very soon
Publisher Electronic Arts has revealed Need for Speed Unbound, the next mainline game in the long-running racing game series. Need for Speed Unbound will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on December 2, 2022. This game leaked a few days ago ahead of EA’s official reveal.
Digital Trends
Not a Prime subscriber? Here’s why now’s the time to try it (for free)
If you thought Amazon Prime day was long past and there was no reason to remain a subscriber, at least not for the rest of the year, well, respectfully, you’d be mistaken. In terms of value, dollar for dollar, being an Amazon Prime subscriber comes with a host of fantastic benefits, which we’ll dig into below. More importantly, Amazon is hosting yet another major sale, in advance of the holiday shopping season, but the event will only be for active subscribers.
NFL・
Digital Trends
Quick! Amazon is having a rare Kindle e-reader sale today
Digital bookworms should turn their attention to Amazon today, as the retail giant has some impressive Kindle deals taking place. Numerous Kindle models are seeing massive discounts, with savings reaching as much as $80. Kindle discounts are fairly uncommon, and to see deals this significant is a total rarity. This is a good opportunity to grab a Kindle if you have an eye on one, as these are some of the best tablet deals you’ll find. Read onward for more details on the best Kindle deals this Amazon sale has to offer right now.
Comments / 0