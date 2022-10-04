What is special to see in Westborough? This, our 300th Nature Notes column, coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Westborough Community Land Trust (WCLT), which has been making Westborough better since 1997. That’s a reason to celebrate both the special and the ordinary natural sites and sights that help to create our sense of place as nature works its magic in Westborough and neighboring towns as well.

