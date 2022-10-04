An arrest was made Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Watch for more information about this case in the Oct. 12, 2022 edition of the Brunswick Times-Gazette. On Oct. 3, 2022 at approximately 12:41 p.m. the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office received a call from a citizen who advised that he caught a female burglarizing his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road, in Freeman. He stated that when he arrived home and attempted to confront her she exited the house through a downstairs window and eventually ran into the woods. The home owner was able to provide the Sheriff’s Office with a photograph of the female and gave a direction of travel. Deputies and investigators quickly responded and set up a perimeter in an attempt to contain her to a small wooded area. Search and K-9 assistance was provided by both the Mecklenburg Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police.

FREEMAN, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO