thenewsprogress.com
South Central Fair announces 2022 Idol contestants
The third annual South Central Fair Idol Contest will take place Tuesday, October 11 at 7p.m. during fair week. The Contest will be located at the fireground’s grandstand. This year’s contestants and their songs have been announced. Sharonda Claiborne from Halifax County will be singing "Jesus Take the...
thenewsprogress.com
Harvest Days Festival rescheduled to this Saturday!
Clarksville’s Harvest Days Festival—originally set for October 1—has been rescheduled to this Saturday, October 8. It was postponed due to inclement weather from Hurricane Ian. Clarksville will jump into the fall spirit this weekend with the Annual Harvest Days Festival, now on Saturday, October 8 from 9a.m....
thenewsprogress.com
SVCC to Host Open House Event
Southside Virginia Community College is planning to host an open house event at the Lake Country Advanced Knowledge Center in South Hill on Tuesday, October 18th from 3:00PM to 6:00PM. During the event attendees will be able to tour the facility and SVCC lab areas while learning about programs offered...
thenewsprogress.com
Eclectic gift store offers fun experiences in Clarksville
Self-proclaimed, “an eclectic gift store for lovers of life, art, food, libations, and unique experiences,” The Corner at Two One Six opened the day before Lakefest, July 14. The store is co-owned by Pam & Greg Harrell and Carol Dunn. Regarding the timing of their opening, Dunn shared that it was definitely a good move. “If you’re going to open in the summer that’s what you need to do.”
WDBJ7.com
Halifax County Fair returns for 112th year
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Halifax County Fair is getting a little more magical for its 112th year. This year, there is a new hypnosis show called Agricadabra at 6 p.m. each night. They have also increased security from previous years by adding undercover officers. “In the old days,...
urbanviewsrva.com
VSU Homecoming Parade returns after 2-year hiatus with a New Route
VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY—Virginia State University is excited to announce the return of the annual VSU Homecoming Parade. The yearly tradition has been canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19. The 2022 VSU Homecoming Parade will take place this Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 9:00 am beginning in Old Towne Petersburg and ending at the VSU Multipurpose Center. The parade will feature crowd favorites like the world-renowned VSU Woo-Woos, the award-winning Trojan Explosion Marching Band, and more than thirteen high school bands/dance teams composed of 700 students from as far away as New York, New Jersey, and Maryland.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Jones is BCPS Professional Employee of the Month
LAWRENCEVILLE – The faculty, staff, student body and school community of Totaro Elementary School are pleased to honor Mrs. Jessica Jones as their Professional Employee of the Month for September. According to information provided by Latonia Hutcheson, Director of Personnel, Brunswick County Public Schools, Mrs. Jones possesses all the...
thenewsprogress.com
Phoenix XC Teams Showing Improvement
The Mecklenburg County High School cross-country teams continue to improve as the girls’ squad finished third in the most recent Piedmont District meet at Patrick County. “They have been closing in on second-place Bassett with what is now only a ten-point difference,” said Mecklenburg coach Michael Herring. Cassie...
NBC12
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee. On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.
Chesterfield mom knew something was wrong after she texted her daughter
Staci Barksdale shared Jordan's story as part of the Chesterfield Police Department's "In Memory Of" campaign.
cbs17
Fourth man arrested for August Halifax County murder, police say
LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fourth and final suspect in a homicide from August. On Aug. 19, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson and East Warren streets. Officers found Oscar Ray Epps Jr. with gunshot wounds. The Littleton Police Department said Epps Jr. was transported to ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids where he later died from his injuries.
thenewsprogress.com
Robbery ends in 2 arrests, money recovered by K-9 in Halifax County
The arrests were said to be largely thanks to a calm store associate, a K-9 and the quick thinking of deputies.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County Players of the Week
The Greensville County Eagles were busy last week playing two games in four days. The greens and gold won both knocking off Sussex-Central 30-26, and Surry County 50-23 to improve to 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the Tri-Rivers District. Players of the Week vs. Sussex-Central. Offense: Quarterback Isaac Parker tossed three...
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Man sought in Sunday crash; domestic disturbance
Roanoke Rapids police are looking for a man who fled from the scene of a Sunday morning crash which caused $10,000 in damages to a house at the intersection of Seventh and Charlotte streets. Chief Bobby Martin said a man who has been identified as James Bailey, 33, of Roanoke...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?
On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Female suspect wanted for burglary in progress call in Freeman, Virginia
An arrest was made Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Watch for more information about this case in the Oct. 12, 2022 edition of the Brunswick Times-Gazette. On Oct. 3, 2022 at approximately 12:41 p.m. the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office received a call from a citizen who advised that he caught a female burglarizing his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road, in Freeman. He stated that when he arrived home and attempted to confront her she exited the house through a downstairs window and eventually ran into the woods. The home owner was able to provide the Sheriff’s Office with a photograph of the female and gave a direction of travel. Deputies and investigators quickly responded and set up a perimeter in an attempt to contain her to a small wooded area. Search and K-9 assistance was provided by both the Mecklenburg Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police.
Tractor-trailer crash closes ramp to south Chippenham, several lanes on Powhite Parkway
A tractor-trailer crash in Chesterfield County has closed several lanes on Powhite Parkway.
WRAL
Man fatally shot in Roxboro
Around 11 p.m., officers with the Roxboro Police Department received a 911 call that someone had been shot and responded to the 1700 block of Wall Street, where they found a man dead from gunshot wounds. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Roxboro Police Department received a 911 call that...
Chesterfield residents concerned after coyotes sighted on properties appear less fearful of people
When he first moved to Chesterfield, Adam Guilbeaux said he had no trouble scaring coyotes away from his home. However, over the years, he's noticed that the wild animals are becoming increasingly comfortable encroaching on his property.
