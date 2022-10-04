ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorestown, NJ

Burlington County Library holds Family History Day

October is Family History Month and Burlington County Library System is devoting an entire day to genealogy research and resources. Family History Day will be celebrated on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Burlington County Library, 5 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton. The free event is sponsored by the Burlington County Library System Foundation and will feature several presentations, speakers, and workshops about genealogy and the methods for digging through records for family history.
Township fundraiser for needy families in its 10th year

Township council will host the Fund for Deptford Families fundraiser for the needy at Adelphia Restaurant and Bar on Monday. “The event is a fundraiser to help Deptford residents in time of emergency,” said Mayor Paul Medany. “For example, if a family loses their home to fire, the fund can help them with temporary housing. And it’s used for other untimely events. All of the township council and our administration will be in attendance.”
Video of Trenton, NJ H.S. violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’

TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
Mercer County Drive Thru Document Shredding Event Saturday in Trenton, NJ

If you're anything like me, you have piles of papers laying around your home office waiting to be shredded. For some reason, it hasn't made it to your shredder yet, has it?. It takes forever to shred papers with my shredder. It only takes a few sheets at a time or it gets clogged. So, instead of keeping up with it I just pile the papers on the chair next to it. Then, I really can't keep up with it. Lol.
The treat is in the trot

The Harrison Township Recreation Commission and Victory Physical Therapy in Mullica Hill will host the 15th annual Trick or Trot 5K Fun Run at Ella Harris Park on Oct. 22. “This run was created and inspired by Victory (Physical) Therapy,” said Harrison’s Recreation Coordinator Sharon Chew. “The owner of Victory was once part of the recreation. The money raised from the event will go to the recreation fund to help make parks available for all.
Shop ’til you drop at Ladies Night October 6

It’s time to channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw and prepare to shop ’til you drop at The Sun Newspapers Ladies Night presented by PALMS and Therapeutic Touch on Thursday, October 6. The fun will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Moorestown Community House, 16 E Main St, Moorestown. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance at nmg.ticketleap.com/sjln22/. Use the exclusive promo code paper to access discounted tickets. A portion of all ticket proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society.
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties

An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants

Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of Rahway Mayor, Dies At 22

Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24. Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.
Morristown Medical Center is first in New Jersey to treat patient with FDA-approved medication for Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center is the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using CamzyosTM (mavacamten), the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved cardiac myosin inhibitor that targets the underlying pathophysiology of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms.
Hope One offers help to those struggling with addiction

Hope is often lacking when a person is scraping the change bottle for enough money to get one more fix. The next day is no better, and the path to homelessness, destitution and helplessness overwhelms any desire to seek help. But in Burlington County, help arrives in the back streets of every town when the Hope One van from Maryville Inc. rolls in and reaches out to those struggling with addiction.
Sea Isle Gaining Attention of Tourists From New York

Sea Isle City enjoyed another successful summer season. Visitors packed the beaches, Promenade, restaurants and shops, city tourism officials say. And it seems that Sea Isle, which has been largely a vacation retreat for residents from Camden County, N.J., and Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, is attracting crowds from New York now more than ever.
New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State

We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
