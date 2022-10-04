Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Black Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
Related
Surprise! Stunned N.J. teacher wins $25K ‘Oscars of teaching’ award.
An Ocean County teacher won a $25,000 national award for educators on Friday — and it was all a huge surprise. The Milken Family Foundation, which awards cash prizes to outstanding U.S. educators, stunned Shaina Brenner with its educator award during a school assembly in Jackson Friday morning.
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County Library holds Family History Day
October is Family History Month and Burlington County Library System is devoting an entire day to genealogy research and resources. Family History Day will be celebrated on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Burlington County Library, 5 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton. The free event is sponsored by the Burlington County Library System Foundation and will feature several presentations, speakers, and workshops about genealogy and the methods for digging through records for family history.
thesunpapers.com
Township fundraiser for needy families in its 10th year
Township council will host the Fund for Deptford Families fundraiser for the needy at Adelphia Restaurant and Bar on Monday. “The event is a fundraiser to help Deptford residents in time of emergency,” said Mayor Paul Medany. “For example, if a family loses their home to fire, the fund can help them with temporary housing. And it’s used for other untimely events. All of the township council and our administration will be in attendance.”
Video of Trenton, NJ H.S. violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’
TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County Drive Thru Document Shredding Event Saturday in Trenton, NJ
If you're anything like me, you have piles of papers laying around your home office waiting to be shredded. For some reason, it hasn't made it to your shredder yet, has it?. It takes forever to shred papers with my shredder. It only takes a few sheets at a time or it gets clogged. So, instead of keeping up with it I just pile the papers on the chair next to it. Then, I really can't keep up with it. Lol.
The 25 Best Breakfast Spots in All of Camden County, NJ, According to You!
We asked, you answered. When those breakfast cravings hit, these are the spots Camden County, NJ goes to indulge. Curious? Check out the list of suggestions. Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it's certainly easier to prioritize when food looks THIS good. From diners...
thesunpapers.com
The treat is in the trot
The Harrison Township Recreation Commission and Victory Physical Therapy in Mullica Hill will host the 15th annual Trick or Trot 5K Fun Run at Ella Harris Park on Oct. 22. “This run was created and inspired by Victory (Physical) Therapy,” said Harrison’s Recreation Coordinator Sharon Chew. “The owner of Victory was once part of the recreation. The money raised from the event will go to the recreation fund to help make parks available for all.
roi-nj.com
Whole Foods — and two McLoone’s restaurants — coming to Somerset County center
The Montgomery Township planning board approved plans to move forward with construction of Montgomery Promenade, a 292,700-square-foot center on Route 206, according to Atlanta-based developer SJC Ventures. SJC Ventures plans to break ground in January 2023 on the 54-acre site that has sat undeveloped for more than 15 years. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesunpapers.com
Shop ’til you drop at Ladies Night October 6
It’s time to channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw and prepare to shop ’til you drop at The Sun Newspapers Ladies Night presented by PALMS and Therapeutic Touch on Thursday, October 6. The fun will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Moorestown Community House, 16 E Main St, Moorestown. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance at nmg.ticketleap.com/sjln22/. Use the exclusive promo code paper to access discounted tickets. A portion of all ticket proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society.
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
When Are They Going To Tear Down The Sesame Place Water Tower Already??
It's not often that I'm for old structures to be torn down, but this is such a case. The Sesame Place water tower. It's been a roadside landmark since 1993, greeting drivers and beckoning them to "come celebrate" at the Sesame Place amusement park. I see it every day driving...
Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants
Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of Rahway Mayor, Dies At 22
Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24. Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.
Rare purple pearl found in Rehoboth Beach gets appraised
Remember the Phoenixville man who found a rare, purple pearl in the clam appetizer he almost sent back at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant this summer?
wrnjradio.com
Morristown Medical Center is first in New Jersey to treat patient with FDA-approved medication for Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center is the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using CamzyosTM (mavacamten), the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved cardiac myosin inhibitor that targets the underlying pathophysiology of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms.
thesunpapers.com
Hope One offers help to those struggling with addiction
Hope is often lacking when a person is scraping the change bottle for enough money to get one more fix. The next day is no better, and the path to homelessness, destitution and helplessness overwhelms any desire to seek help. But in Burlington County, help arrives in the back streets of every town when the Hope One van from Maryville Inc. rolls in and reaches out to those struggling with addiction.
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Gaining Attention of Tourists From New York
Sea Isle City enjoyed another successful summer season. Visitors packed the beaches, Promenade, restaurants and shops, city tourism officials say. And it seems that Sea Isle, which has been largely a vacation retreat for residents from Camden County, N.J., and Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, is attracting crowds from New York now more than ever.
Meatheadz in Lawrence, NJ Reveals Grand Re-Opening Date in New Location
It's finally happening. Meatheadz Cheesesteaks, on Business Route 1 in Lawrence Township, is about to be bigger and even better than they are now (is it possible for them to be any better?). In just a few weeks father and sons team, Rich, Joe and Jeff Weintraub will be opening...
Experts Say This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Steak In The Whole State
If you crave steak, really good steak, then you have plenty of amazing choices in every corner of New Jersey. Have you ever had the best steak the Garden State has to offer?. It certainly would be a feather in your cap to say you have tried the absolute best steak this great state has to offer. So, where do you go to get it?
New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State
We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
Comments / 0