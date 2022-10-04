Read full article on original website
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Laughing Through Pain: Nia Long Chuckles When Asked If She’s Working Things Out with Ime Udoka
An affair is no laughing matter. Although it may have been a nervous chuckle or a verbal side-eye, whatever it was, Nia Long let out a laugh that at least lets us know she’s mulling things over when it comes to her cheating fiance Ime Udoka. Long, 51, was...
Marlon Wayans Shares Controversial Advice For Nia Long Amid Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal
Marlon Wayans is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s suspension for cheating on his longtime partner Nia Long with a team staffer. Wayans discussed the drama during a recent appearance on the Leah’s …
Gary’s Tea: We Found Out More Information On Ime Udoka’s Side Chick! Nia Long Allegedly Knew Her!
More details come forward about the Nia Long and Ime Udoka scandal. Gary has all the details on this story!
Ime Udoka’s Affair Reportedly Discovered Thanks To A Doorbell Camera, Twitter Reacts
He’s been punished with a season-long suspension which will be lifted on June 30, 2023.
Britney Spears says she’ll probably never perform again because she’s ‘pretty traumatized for life’
In the past year, Britney Spears has gotten married, become an internet folk hero, and successfully ended an infamous conservatorship. But the singer famous for hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” is still reeling from what she says was mistreatment while her personal and professional life were being controlled by her family.
As Tia Mowry Moves On, Cory Hardrict Responds to Rumors of Infidelity, Calls them ‘Lies’
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict‘s divorce announcement has many on social media feeling deflated and shaking their heads, wondering what happened to cause the uncoupling of one of their favorite couples. As news traveled quickly of the pending divorce, fans started speculating about the cause of the marriage crumbling...
Obama reportedly scolded Stephen Curry when the Warriors star joked that the moon landing was fake
Stephen Curry received a "stern" email from Barack Obama, saying Curry had been irresponsible by promoting a conspiracy about the moon landing.
Tristan Thompson Met Son He Shares with Khloé Kardashian in Hospital: 'He Wants to Be Here'
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a moment with their newborn son after welcoming him via surrogate. On Thursday's season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans saw Khloé's experience of becoming a mom again. The newborn arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced.
“A Different World” Star Kadeem Hardison Says He Was Really Smitten For This Actress On The Show
Hardison played the on-screen boyfriend of Jasmine Guy's character Whitley Gilbert, but according to his forthcoming appearance on "Uncensored", off-screen, Hardison had chemistry bubbling with another cast member from the show.
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
International Business Times
Is Khloe Kardashian's Ex Dating Transgender Model Daniiellè Alexis?
Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom has been caught up in dating rumors. Social media users speculated that the former Los Angeles Lakers player, 42, could be dating transgender model Daniiellè Alexis after the Australia-born model shared photos of them on her Instagram account, TMZ reported. But Odom denied the...
Brittney Griner's wife says she doesn't know if the WNBA star 'has anything left in her tank'
Cherelle Griner said her wife, WNBA star Brittney Griner, is being held "hostage" in her first interview since a Russian court sentenced the basketball player to nine years in prison for drug possession in August. "On its face it just seems like my wife is a hostage," Cherelle told "CBS...
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
Fans Concerned For Michael Strahan: NFL World Reacts
Michael Strahan has built an empire since retiring from the National Football League, doing everything from morning television to commercials to fashion brands, but fans have been concerned for him this week. The "Good Morning America" co-host was off the show for the second time in a week. Many fans...
Sherri Shepherd’s New Show ‘Sherri’ Debuts With Drama Behind The Scenes
Comedian Sherri Shephard‘s new talk show, Sherri, premiered on Sept 12, and there already appears to be some behind-the-scenes drama brewing on the set. According to the U.S. Sun, former staffers from The Wendy Williams Show are worried about their new jobs on the show. Both Suzanne Bass and...
