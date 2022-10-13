ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Best time for fall foliage in Ohio is almost here

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jfm0y_0iLkYk2k00

**Click above for related video

(WJW) — You may not enjoy some signs of fall like the cooler temps, shorter days or even pumpkin-spice-flavored…everything, but the beautiful colors of the changing leaves are hard not to love.

Just when will Northeast Ohioans get to see the most vibrant of colors Ohio’ s trees on display?

Fall fun guide: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple picking galore

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Fall Color Forester David Parrott from the Division of Forestry says it’ll happen soon.

“As of right now, the peak forecast we’re looking for is peaking in Northern Ohio between Oct. 17 and Oct. 24,” Parrott said in video on their site .

I n the video below Fox 8’s PJ Ziegler captured beautiful foliage in Brunswick.

National Weather Service Cleveland agrees.

#FallColor has accelerated in recent days due to our much cooler weather pattern. We will likely see our peak color in the next week or so,” they wrote on Twitter .

Next week, Northeast Ohio is expecting highs in the 40s with our first chance of a wintry mix.

Click here for weather updates

Central Ohio is expected to hit peak week at around Oct. 24 and Southern Ohio between Oct. 24 through the end of the month.

Sunlight, temperature, rainfall and wind all contribute to these fall colors and when they peak.

For most parts of Ohio, we’ve seen above-average rainfall amounts so far this year, he explained.

“This supply of water through the growing season should have the trees healthy and ready to put on a color show,” he said.

Here’s where you can trick-or-treat in 2022

He said bright sunny days, cool nights and not too much rain or wind is the perfect recipe for the best fall foliage.

Ohio is home to about 125 different tree species all with their own special shade of autumn color, he said.

To keep an eye on the changing colors across the state, check out ODNR’s map here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Covered Bridges In Ohio

Ohio’s covered bridges are some of our best-kept secrets and hidden gems. There are over 125 historic wooden covered bridges in Ohio, each one gorgeously fitting into its surroundings. There are no bad times of the year to check out these delightful little (sometimes not so little) bridges. But even I have to admit that there’s no more perfect time than autumn.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Video: Graupel seen coming down in Northeast Ohio

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – It’s that time of year again — graupel was spotted coming down in Northeast Ohio on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, these soft pellets are “snowflakes that accumulate water droplets on their surface.” They’re commonly found in rain showers this time of year when temperatures aloft are below […]
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.

A strong winter storm system has moved into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through today and it will bring the first snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system. First of all,...
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining

A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
DAYTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Cheesecakes in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses. Located in southwestern Ohio, this bakery has some of the best cheesecakes in the state. At their bakery, they offer cheesecake rounds that come in a variety of flavors, ranging from a classic cheesecake with glazed strawberries, white chocolate raspberry, and pumpkin caramel to buckeye, birthday cake batter, and salted caramel truffle. They have some cheesecake rounds available in the shop for walk-in customers, but ordering ahead is strongly recommended. If you just need a little sweet treat, they offer cheesecake cupcakes at their coffee shop. Depending on the day, you can find flavors like triple berry cobbler, cherry chocolate chip, and maple brown sugar.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Freeze Watch issued for Ohio and West Virginia Monday night

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has outlined Southeastern Ohio and West Virginia in a Freeze Watch that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday night until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Area temperatures are likely to approach the freezing mark with valley regions possibly getting colder than that. It is a great opportunity […]
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
OHIO STATE
columbusnavigator.com

15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus

I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

70K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy