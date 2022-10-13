Best time for fall foliage in Ohio is almost here

**Click above for related video

(WJW) — You may not enjoy some signs of fall like the cooler temps, shorter days or even pumpkin-spice-flavored…everything, but the beautiful colors of the changing leaves are hard not to love.

Just when will Northeast Ohioans get to see the most vibrant of colors Ohio’ s trees on display?

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Fall Color Forester David Parrott from the Division of Forestry says it’ll happen soon.

“As of right now, the peak forecast we’re looking for is peaking in Northern Ohio between Oct. 17 and Oct. 24,” Parrott said in video on their site .

I n the video below Fox 8’s PJ Ziegler captured beautiful foliage in Brunswick.

National Weather Service Cleveland agrees.

“ #FallColor has accelerated in recent days due to our much cooler weather pattern. We will likely see our peak color in the next week or so,” they wrote on Twitter .

Next week, Northeast Ohio is expecting highs in the 40s with our first chance of a wintry mix.

Central Ohio is expected to hit peak week at around Oct. 24 and Southern Ohio between Oct. 24 through the end of the month.

Sunlight, temperature, rainfall and wind all contribute to these fall colors and when they peak.

For most parts of Ohio, we’ve seen above-average rainfall amounts so far this year, he explained.

“This supply of water through the growing season should have the trees healthy and ready to put on a color show,” he said.

He said bright sunny days, cool nights and not too much rain or wind is the perfect recipe for the best fall foliage.

Ohio is home to about 125 different tree species all with their own special shade of autumn color, he said.

To keep an eye on the changing colors across the state, check out ODNR’s map here .

