ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Florida mother credits Publix employee for brightening daughter’s 3rd birthday after Hurricane Ian

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zys6V_0iLkY7tm00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida mother wants the world to know that a little extra customer service goes a long way when Mother Nature turns everything upside down a few days before your daughter’s third birthday.

Caroline Rollins, who lives in Fort Myers, shared via Facebook her recent interaction with a Publix bakery employee in the hopes that small acts of kindness can be embraced and promoted after the near-Category 5 Hurricane Ian left a fearsome swath of destruction across the Sunshine State last week.

According to WTSP, Rollins asked Natasha, an employee of the Sky Walk Publix, on Friday if the bakery had any cakes after the storm passed, so she could help her daughter, Anna, celebrate in style. Unfortunately, the store’s inability to receive shipments and supplies as the hurricane hammered the area meant the bakery staff sent the mother away empty-handed.

A few minutes later, however, Natasha tapped Rollins on the shoulder while she finished her shopping and told her that they had located a cake in a freezer.

After a brief conversation about Anna’s preferences, Natasha went to work, presenting Anna with a princess-themed buttercream vanilla cake, complete with an icing wand and tiara, WTSP reported.

“You can’t teach little kids how to react,” Rollins told the TV station, adding, “(Anna) authentically was so excited and Natasha opened that cake up, and she got this little happy tap with her feet.”

“Talk about an above and beyond moment. Natasha went out of her way to make sure Anna had the perfect day even in the middle of rebuilding our decimated community,” Rollins wrote.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Lost wedding ring found in brush pile after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Ashley Garner had given up on ever seeing her wedding ring again. She lost it outside her Fort Myers home just days before Hurricane Ian crashed into the coast of southwest Florida last Wednesday. Despite enlisting her husband and three young children to help search around their yard and garage for two days, there was no sign of the ring.
FORT MYERS, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, and experts warn such risks to society's oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Food & Drinks
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Cruise passenger from Kentucky accused of kissing 5-year-old on mouth

A northern Kentucky man is accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while they were passengers on a cruise over the weekend, authorities said. According to an arrest affidavit, Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., 51, of Morning View, was arrested Monday and faces a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child less than 16 years old, WPLG-TV reported. Bishop was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise cruise ship returned to Miami.
MORNING VIEW, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Mother Nature#Food Drink#Hurricane Ian#The Sky Walk Publix
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit

DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Remains of 7 Puget Sound floatplane crash victims identified

SEATTLE — (AP) — Seven people including a retired teacher have been identified after their bodies were recovered in the aftermath of a floatplane crash that killed 10 people last month in Washington's Puget Sound, authorities said Friday. The Clallam County Coroner's Office said remains that washed ashore...
ACCIDENTS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas death row inmate who challenged state prison rules that prevented his pastor from touching him and praying aloud during his execution was put to death Wednesday. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, according to The...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WPXI Pittsburgh

U.S. Marshals arrest alleged drug dealer in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted on federal charges in Nevada was arrested Friday in White Township, Indiana County. Terry Tabor was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals, according to information provided by Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi. The arrest was a joint operation with the Indiana County Drug Task Force, Indiana Borough police department and U.S. Marshals.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arizona woman seeks leniency in ballot harvesting case

PHOENIX — (AP) — A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted collecting four voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election, as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year.
SAN LUIS, AZ
WPXI Pittsburgh

Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The woman who says Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for a 2009 abortion claims he encouraged her to have another abortion two years later, according to a new report. She declined to have the second abortion, according to the report, and the relationship ended.
GEORGIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
103K+
Followers
133K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy