Read full article on original website
Related
hamlethub.com
Westport Representative Town Meeting Vacancy in District 3, Apply by October 14
Westport Town Clerk Jeffrey Dunkerton has announced that the Westport Representative Town Meeting (RTM) is seeking candidates for a District 3 representative to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Arline Gertzoff. In accordance with the Town Charter, Section C5-8C, the vacancy must be filled by a registered voter...
hamlethub.com
This Week in the City: Learn About Danbury's Public Works Department
In this episode of This Week in the City, Mayor Dean Esposito highlights the hard work of our public works department and talks to the Superintendent of Public Services, Tim Nolan. We have 240 miles of road in the City of Danbury, and we evaluate every year the priority roads...
hamlethub.com
Wilton Letter: Toni Boucher for the State Senate in the 26th District
Toni Boucher has been an advocate, a friend, and a mentor, and I’m excited to support her in the race for the CT State Senate. While maintaining a career and raising 3 kids, Toni first entered politics due to her conviction in education. Toni’s first public role was on Wilton’s Board of Education, where she eventually became Chairman. Toni was even appointed by a governor to serve on the State Board of Education.
hamlethub.com
Town of Southbury Announces Director of Senior Services Position
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Director of Senior Services. The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Director of Senior Services to manage the Southbury Senior Center. The position is 35 hours/week and offers a comprehensive benefits package. Salary range is $75,000-$85,000/year. This position is responsible for management of staff, volunteers and department operations ensuring the Town meets the needs of the senior population.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Chamber Sponsors Scarecrow Contest
The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring Ridgefield's 10th Annual Scarecrow Contest. Individuals, families, organizations and businesses are invited to create a scarecrow to be displayed on Main Street from October 15-31. Here's how it works:. 1. Complete the entry form HERE, submit a $25 payment. 2. Pick up scarecrow...
hamlethub.com
Governor Lamont Appoints Leander Dolphin to Judicial Selection Commission; Members Select Her To Serve as Chairperson
Governor Ned Lamont on Tuesday announced that he has appointed Leander A. Dolphin of Hartford to serve as a member of the Connecticut Judicial Selection Commission. The commission is the state body responsible for seeking and recommending to the governor qualified candidates for nomination as judges for the Superior Court, Appellate Court, and Supreme Court. It also evaluates incumbent judges who seek reappointment and forwards to the governor the names of those judges recommended for reappointment. When selecting nominees to serve as judges, state laws require the governor to select only those individuals whose names are on the list of qualified candidates approved by the Judicial Selection Commission.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Social Services and Ridgefield Library Provide Free Prescription Reviews for Medicare Recipients
Ridgefield Social Services and their team of CHOICES-certified Medicare counselors will once again be offering free prescription coverage reviews to Ridgefield residents at the Ridgefield Library. These free, one-on-one meetings will provide a confidential review of your prescription drug coverage, an explanation of benefits and general assistance to people with...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Passes Native Plants Only Policy on Ridgefield Town Property
Ridgefield's Board of Selectmen has unanimously approved a policy that will require all new plantings on town property to be native plants. Native plants are defined as those that are indigenous to the Northeast United States. The policy recognizes the importance of native plants to our ecosystem and the negative...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Walk/Run for Abilis Announces Event Ambassador is Darien Resident Sophia Moubayed
Walk/Run for Abilis is an annual fall tradition, with this year’s walk on Sunday, October 16th, being the nonprofit organization’s 17th annual Walk/Run. Part of that tradition is naming a Walk/Run ambassador! This year’s Walk/Run for Abilis Ambassador is Sophia Moubayed, a 24 year-old resident of Darien, Connecticut, and Abilis program participant.
hamlethub.com
Westport First Selectwoman Appoints Tom Kiely as Operations Director
First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced that she has appointed Thomas D. Kiely to the position of Operations Director for the Town of Westport effective immediately. Mr. Kiely is a graduate of Plymouth State University, Plymouth N.H., where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Management. His professional experience is in law enforcement with the Connecticut State Police, serving 21 years in various roles and supervisory positions including 11 years as a Detective with Major Crimes. During that time, he established positive working relationships with a number of local, state and federal agencies.
hamlethub.com
SafeWalk: Ridgefield resident Chip Neumann and Fairfield County Bank are top fundraisers
The Center Far Exceeded Its Fundraising Goal for the 16th Annual Virtual SafeWalk. Chip Neumann of Ridgefield was The Center’s top individual fundraiser. Fairfield County Bank’s Strength in Numbers was the highest fundraising team for the fourth year in a row. The Center for Empowerment and Education, formerly...
hamlethub.com
New Milford Parks and Recreation Scarecrow Contest
New Milford Parks and Recreation invites you to participate in their Scarecrow Contest which will take place on The Town Green!. All scarecrows must be up by October 21. The community is invited to vote for their favorite scarecrow from October 24 through October 28. The winner will be announced on Halloween!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
Road work on Haviland between Still Road and Route 7, expect delays
The Town of Ridgefield has announced that nighttime road work is scheduled to take place on Haviland Road between Still Road and Route 7. The work will begin either this Friday, October 7th or the beginning of next week and will take place from 3 to 11pm, and there could be delays while traveling through the neighborhood, according to the Town. The work is part of the Pump Station, Force Main, and WWTF decommissioning project.
hamlethub.com
Sasco Pediatric Dentistry Celebrates Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development announced the official grand opening of Sasco Pediatric Dentistry, located at 1 Sasco Hill Road in Fairfield. The First Selectwoman, Brenda L., Kupchick, Office of Community and Economic Development Director, Mark Barnhart, and Chamber of Commerce President, Beverly Balaz, joined Dr. Michelle Neves, her family and team, to celebrate the grand opening of her practice in Fairfield with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 30th.
hamlethub.com
Flanders Nature Center Provides Unique Educational Experiences for Area Youngsters
Local nonprofit Flanders Nature Center & Land Trust recently celebrated its largest Summer Camp and Academy season with record enrollment. Flanders was pleased to provide the highest amount of camp scholarships or “camperships” to date with 40 children able to attend camps and Academies at no cost. Due...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Eagle Scout James Dunphy Builds Pergolas at Founders Hall!
Founders Hall would like to thank Eagle Scout James Dunphy for building and installing the two beautiful pergolas over our bocce court!. James is pictured here with Executive Director Grace Weber and his grandfather, fellow Eagle Scout Tom Glynn, who is also a member of Founders Hall. Learn more about...
hamlethub.com
HEALTH DEPARTMENT SECURES FUNDING TO PURCHASE H13 TRUE HEPA AIR PURIFIERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH WESTCHESTER COUNTY’S SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Through a Contract with S&B Computer and Office Products, a Certified WBE,. 5,600 Units will be installed in 31 School Districts across the County. Somers and Yorktown are just 2 of the districts participating in the program. (White Plains, NY) – The Westchester County Department of Health will distribute more...
hamlethub.com
Support Chappaqua Merchants, Donate Candy for Trick-or-Treating!
Our merchants are always so incredibly generous when it comes to donating merchandise for fundraisers, sponsoring sport teams and so much more. Trick or treating in downtown is a wonderful community tradition but the cost of the candy for the merchants can average around $500!. So many people have asked...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Bonkers Cupcakes
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Bonkers Cupcakes!
hamlethub.com
Enter The Cave at Wilton High School for a needed dose of zen
WPS says, "Stressed out or just need a quiet space to gather your thoughts? Swing by The Cave located on the first floor, main building, science hallway." All are welcome to use this quiet space during the school day to gather thoughts, take a needed deep breath, and regroup. "We...
Comments / 0