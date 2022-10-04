Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Dead & Co Announce Farewell Tour Dates
Earlier this year Dead & Co. shot down reports that 2022 would be their last year touring. As it turns out, 2023 will be their last year touring. The band — comprising Grateful Dead founding members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir, plus John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti — just announced the dates for a farewell jaunt that will have them crisscrossing the United States next spring and summer.
NME
Ringo Starr cancels tour dates after contracting COVID-19
Ringo Starr has cancelled several shows he had planned in Canada for this week, with the Beatle putting his tour on hold to recuperate after contracting COVID-19. After shows in New Buffalo, Michigan and Prior Lake, Minnesota were cancelled over the weekend “due to illness”, an official statement from Starr’s team confirmed the musician had tested positive for COVID. As a result, five shows that were scheduled for this week – in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton – have been axed.
Arctic Monkeys coming to Minnesota for 2023 tour
For the first time in a decade, the Arctic Monkeys will perform in Minnesota. The rockers from Sheffield, England, will play The Armory on Aug. 25, 2023, with the Fontaines D.C. supporting. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. You can buy...
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Music icon Ringo Starr has canceled a planned concert for Sunday in Minnesota.
My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero's new band L.S. DUNES announce UK tour
L.S. DUNES, featuring members of My Chemical Romance, Coheed and Cambria, Thursday and Circa Survive, are coming to the UK next year
Paramore Addresses Alleged Assault of 'Multiple Women' in Crowd During Concert: 'We Are So Sorry'
"PARAMORE DOES NOT CONDONE violence, homophobia, or bigotry of any kind," read a statement shared to the band's social media following a series of alleged altercations at a concert in Utah Following an alleged series of assaults at Paramore's Tuesday concert at The Great Saltair in Magna, a city in Utah's Salt Lake County, the band took to social media to condemn "violence, homophobia, or bigotry of any kind." "After last night's show in SLC, we were made aware of an incident that happened in the crowd while...
Larkin Poe release video for cathartic soul-blues anthem Strike Gold
Strike Gold comes from upcoming Larkin Poe album Blood Harmony, released ahead of the sister's biggest US tour to date
Jon Anderson Announces 2023 Tour With the Band Geeks
Jon Anderson has announced tour dates for 2023. The former Yes singer will hit the road next spring with the Band Geeks from the Band Geek podcast, which was created by Blue Oyster Cult guitarist Richie Castellano. According to a press release, the group will perform a variety of classic Yes songs on the tour, like "Heart of the Sunrise," "Close to the Edge" and "The Gates of Delirium."
