FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Paco’s Taqueria CEO reflects on journey to U.S. and business
INDIANAPOLIS — Along North Keystone Avenue, the festive décor of Paco’s Taqueria helps tell a unique story. “So many challenges, but also it has a little bit of me back then,” said CEO Seni Gonzalez. Gonzalez was only 14 when she came to the U.S. from...
IHA tells employees about hack
Indianapolis Housing Agency tells employees about ransomware attack that hit the public housing agency. Indianapolis Housing Agency tells employees about ransomware attack that hit the public housing agency. Indianapolis, Fort Wayne antiviolence groups team …. The City of Indianapolis saw a violent start to the month of October, with 11...
Indianapolis, Fort Wayne antiviolence groups team up to seek solutions
INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis saw a violent start to the month of October, with 11 people killed in shootings in the first seven days of the month. As many seek solutions, groups like the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition are putting boots on the ground as part of efforts to reduce and prevent crime, address the root causes of it, and work to stop the cycle of violence and they’re seeing results.
Freeze watch Saturday morning as Indiana cools down
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for a big drop in temperatures across the Hoosier state!. A freeze watch is in effect across central Indiana. Frost and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees are possible from late Friday night to early Saturday morning. Bundle up, Indiana!. Cold front cools off...
High School Football: October 7
Alexa Ross has high school football scores and highlights from across the state of Indiana. Indianapolis, Fort Wayne antiviolence groups team …. The City of Indianapolis saw a violent start to the month of October, with 11 people killed in shootings in the first seven days of the month. ‘I...
Indiana report projects at least $340 million in tax revenue if online casino games legalized
INDIANAPOLIS – A new report finds the state stands to earn hundreds of millions of dollars if it legalizes online casino games. Bills to allow online casino games, also known as iGaming, have been introduced at the Statehouse in the past, but they haven’t been able to advance. Now a new report is giving some hope that could change next session.
Amazon hiring 150K employees ahead of holiday season; 4K in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon announced Thursday that it is hiring 150,000 employees ahead of the holiday season, including 4,000 in Indiana and more than 2,400 in the Indianapolis area, specifically. Amazon said it has full-time, seasonal and part-time roles available that include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders and...
Weekend visitation in Indianapolis scheduled for slain Purdue student
INDIANAPOLIS – A weekend memorial service in Indianapolis is set for a Purdue University student killed in his dorm room this week. The visitation for 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Leppert Mortuary – Nora (740 East 86th St., Indianapolis, IN 46240).
It’s raining gourds: Elementary students learn science through pumpkin drop
Students at Traders Point Christian Schools watched as pumpkins fell from the sky, while hoping their designs kept the fruits from smashing on the ground. https://cbs4indy.com/news/its-raining-gourds-elementary-students-learn-science-through-pumpkin-drop/. It’s raining gourds: Elementary students learn science …. Students at Traders Point Christian Schools watched as pumpkins fell from the sky, while hoping...
Vigil for murdered Purdue student
A vigil is held at Purdue University in honor of Varun Manish Chheda, 20, of Indianapolis, who was stabbed to death overnight in his dorm room at McCutcheon Hall. https://bit.ly/3CfcEmL. Vigil for murdered Purdue student. A vigil is held at Purdue University in honor of Varun Manish Chheda, 20, of...
Easy Rider: New brunch diner coming to Fountain Square
INDIANAPOLIS — A new restaurant opening in Fountain Square could soon be your favorite destination for brunch food — any time of the day. HI-FI is opening Easy Rider Diner in the space that formerly housed Pure Eatery at 1043 Virginia Avenue. The brunch-inspired menu is full of...
Haunted house inspections make sure the only frights are planned
INDIANAPOLIS — It is spooky season but it’s also the season of precaution. On Friday, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security inspected The Thirteenth Hour haunted house to make sure the only frights are the planned ones. “We’re coming out to see compliance and making sure everything’s safe,...
Home-A-Rama returns to Westfield’s Chatham Hills neighborhood
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Thousands of Hoosiers have been part of the Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis’ (BAGI) Home-A-Rama tour this year, with the event returning to Westfield’s Chatham Hills neighborhood. The annual event also celebrates the 100th anniversary of BAGI, as visitors tour stunning, high-end custom homes...
A Frost Advisory for Saturday morning; the coolest weekend for central Indiana in five months
Are you ready for the coolest weekend in five months? A second cold front moved across the state Thursday night and cooler air moved into the state Friday morning. The chilly air will be with us overnight and low temperatures will fall into the mid-30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect across the state from 2am until 11am Saturday. We’ll have sunny skies Saturday afternoon and highs will be well below average, only reaching into the 50s.
Dog attacks Indy toddler; IACS searches for owners
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is searching for the owners of a dog they say viciously attacked a 3-year-old boy and his mother at their Indianapolis home last Friday. Shannon Maple told CBS4 her young grandson was playing in her fenced-in backyard in the Sunshine Gardens neighborhood in...
Much cooler air is moving into central Indiana; Widespread frost is likely this weekend
The extended dry spell for Indianapolis had now reached 12 days, our second longest streak of the year, and our rain-free stretch is expected to continue. One cold front moved across central Indiana this morning and and a second, more potent cold front will arrive late Thursday evening. This will send temperatures tumbling to close the week and move into the weekend. A few spotty showers will be possible ahead of this front late this evening, but most of us will remain dry. It’s the temperature plunge that will be most impactful. We start Friday morning in the mid 40s to low 50s, but afternoon high temperatures will not get out of the 50s for most locations.
Indiana commission calls for increased mental health funding
INDIANAPOLIS – A state commission says Indiana needs significantly more funding to address Hoosiers’ mental health. The Indiana Behavioral Health Commission was formed in 2020 to find ways to improve mental health services in Indiana. As the commission began its work, the pandemic took hold, which further increased...
Indiana offers tutoring grants to help kids most impacted by learning loss
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education is offering tutoring grants to help kids most affected by COVID-19 learning loss. As a superintendent, Matt Prusiecki is all too familiar with the challenge of getting kids caught up since COVID. “It’s not only going as fast as we used to...
‘He was really just the best guy’: friend remembers murdered Purdue student
WEST LAFAYETTE — Varun Chheda will be remembered as kind, intelligent and passionate by one of his closest friends. Chheda was killed in his Purdue dorm room overnight Wednesday. His roommate, 22-year-old Ji Min Sha, called the police to report the death. Sha has been preliminarily charged in Chheda’s murder.
Indy woman charged after deadly hit-and-run with man riding a Lime scooter
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is facing felony charges tonight following a fatal hit-and-run on Indy’s west side. The crash took place exactly one month ago in early September. Police believe the victim was riding a Lime scooter to work when he hit a raised median fell over....
