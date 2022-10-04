ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Indianapolis Housing Agency tells employees about ransomware attack that hit the public housing agency.
Indianapolis, Fort Wayne antiviolence groups team up to seek solutions

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis saw a violent start to the month of October, with 11 people killed in shootings in the first seven days of the month. As many seek solutions, groups like the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition are putting boots on the ground as part of efforts to reduce and prevent crime, address the root causes of it, and work to stop the cycle of violence and they’re seeing results.
Freeze watch Saturday morning as Indiana cools down

INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for a big drop in temperatures across the Hoosier state!. A freeze watch is in effect across central Indiana. Frost and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees are possible from late Friday night to early Saturday morning.
High School Football: October 7

Alexa Ross has high school football scores and highlights from across the state of Indiana.
Amazon hiring 150K employees ahead of holiday season; 4K in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon announced Thursday that it is hiring 150,000 employees ahead of the holiday season, including 4,000 in Indiana and more than 2,400 in the Indianapolis area, specifically. Amazon said it has full-time, seasonal and part-time roles available that include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders and...
Weekend visitation in Indianapolis scheduled for slain Purdue student

INDIANAPOLIS – A weekend memorial service in Indianapolis is set for a Purdue University student killed in his dorm room this week. The visitation for 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Leppert Mortuary – Nora (740 East 86th St., Indianapolis, IN 46240).
It’s raining gourds: Elementary students learn science through pumpkin drop

Students at Traders Point Christian Schools watched as pumpkins fell from the sky, while hoping their designs kept the fruits from smashing on the ground.
Vigil for murdered Purdue student

A vigil is held at Purdue University in honor of Varun Manish Chheda, 20, of Indianapolis, who was stabbed to death overnight in his dorm room at McCutcheon Hall.
Easy Rider: New brunch diner coming to Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS — A new restaurant opening in Fountain Square could soon be your favorite destination for brunch food — any time of the day. HI-FI is opening Easy Rider Diner in the space that formerly housed Pure Eatery at 1043 Virginia Avenue. The brunch-inspired menu is full of...
Haunted house inspections make sure the only frights are planned

INDIANAPOLIS — It is spooky season but it’s also the season of precaution. On Friday, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security inspected The Thirteenth Hour haunted house to make sure the only frights are the planned ones. “We’re coming out to see compliance and making sure everything’s safe,...
Home-A-Rama returns to Westfield’s Chatham Hills neighborhood

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Thousands of Hoosiers have been part of the Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis’ (BAGI) Home-A-Rama tour this year, with the event returning to Westfield’s Chatham Hills neighborhood. The annual event also celebrates the 100th anniversary of BAGI, as visitors tour stunning, high-end custom homes...
A Frost Advisory for Saturday morning; the coolest weekend for central Indiana in five months

Are you ready for the coolest weekend in five months? A second cold front moved across the state Thursday night and cooler air moved into the state Friday morning. The chilly air will be with us overnight and low temperatures will fall into the mid-30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect across the state from 2am until 11am Saturday. We’ll have sunny skies Saturday afternoon and highs will be well below average, only reaching into the 50s.
Dog attacks Indy toddler; IACS searches for owners

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is searching for the owners of a dog they say viciously attacked a 3-year-old boy and his mother at their Indianapolis home last Friday. Shannon Maple told CBS4 her young grandson was playing in her fenced-in backyard in the Sunshine Gardens neighborhood in...
Much cooler air is moving into central Indiana; Widespread frost is likely this weekend

The extended dry spell for Indianapolis had now reached 12 days, our second longest streak of the year, and our rain-free stretch is expected to continue. One cold front moved across central Indiana this morning and and a second, more potent cold front will arrive late Thursday evening. This will send temperatures tumbling to close the week and move into the weekend. A few spotty showers will be possible ahead of this front late this evening, but most of us will remain dry. It’s the temperature plunge that will be most impactful. We start Friday morning in the mid 40s to low 50s, but afternoon high temperatures will not get out of the 50s for most locations.
Indiana commission calls for increased mental health funding

INDIANAPOLIS – A state commission says Indiana needs significantly more funding to address Hoosiers’ mental health. The Indiana Behavioral Health Commission was formed in 2020 to find ways to improve mental health services in Indiana. As the commission began its work, the pandemic took hold, which further increased...
