The extended dry spell for Indianapolis had now reached 12 days, our second longest streak of the year, and our rain-free stretch is expected to continue. One cold front moved across central Indiana this morning and and a second, more potent cold front will arrive late Thursday evening. This will send temperatures tumbling to close the week and move into the weekend. A few spotty showers will be possible ahead of this front late this evening, but most of us will remain dry. It’s the temperature plunge that will be most impactful. We start Friday morning in the mid 40s to low 50s, but afternoon high temperatures will not get out of the 50s for most locations.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO