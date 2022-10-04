ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida immigrant group hits DeSantis over migrant flights

By Rafael Bernal
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Tn6z_0iLkXNyM00
Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images Migrants from Venezuela, who boarded a bus in Texas, wait to be transported to a local church by volunteers after being dropped off outside the residence of Vice President Harris, at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C, on Sept. 15, 2022. )

A Florida immigrant-centric political advocacy group is launching an ad campaign attacking GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis over his administration’s treatment of migrants.

Florida Immigrant Coalition Votes is spending six figures on two bilingual digital ads. One hits DeSantis for chartering planes to fly migrants from Texas to sanctuary jurisdictions, and the other criticizes the Florida governor for reducing temporary care for unaccompanied migrant children.

Both ads are set to run in Central and South Florida on YouTube, targeting the large immigrant and Latino communities in those areas.

The first ad, titled “Deceived,” touches on three key points of the migrant flights: that a majority of the migrants flown by Florida were Venezuelans who legally applied for asylum, allegations that the migrants were deceived to board the flights, and that Florida used taxpayer money to execute the plan.

While many asylum-seekers fail to get prior authorization before they cross the border or present themselves at ports of entry — both of which are violations of U.S. law — their stay in the United States is authorized once they pass an initial screening.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis is under fire for luring immigrant children and families and relocating them from the Texas border to Martha’s Vineyard,” says the ad’s narrator.

“These families had legally applied for asylum at the border, many of whom had fled the Maduro dictatorship in Venezuela,” she adds.

DeSantis’s dramatic entry into the border debate, flying Venezuelans from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., scored him points with base Republicans, who say the Biden administration’s application of federal asylum law amounts to “open borders.”

But it’s still unclear how Latino voters in Florida, particularly those with links to immigrants who’ve fled authoritarian governments like Venezuela’s, will respond to the policy.

DeSantis’s office did not return a request for comment on this story.

A national poll conducted by Civiqs for the Immigration Hub found that 63 percent of all Americans say people who flee authoritarian or communist countries should be allowed to request protection in the United States.

In the poll, 86 percent of Democrats agreed with that idea, as did 57 percent of independents and 41 percent of Republicans.

The poll also found that 65 percent of Hispanic voters say the migrant relocations by Florida and Texas are “political stunts.”

And immigrant advocacy groups say GOP border and immigration policies, including the flights, are more performative than substantial.

The second ad, titled “Valores” — or “Values” — features Venezuelan American Norah Lossada, who’s written about her experience fleeing Nicolás Maduro’s government in Venezuela.

Lossada addresses the change in temporary care rules, which advocates say will cause families to remain separated for longer periods of time.

“Regarding Governor DeSantis’s decision to support and keep children separated from their families once they arrive in this country,” Lossada says. “I think it’s a completely incorrect decision.”

“I wouldn’t vote for DeSantis because he’s not a person that I think represents the values of the state of Florida,” she adds, in Spanish.

The ads come as DeSantis has held a relative political truce with some national Democrats, particularly President Biden, as both Florida and the federal government focus on reconstruction duties after Hurricane Ian.

Comments / 95

always the truth
3d ago

DeSantis you're doing a great job keep it up keep sending them they're not liking it and we are loving it Trump DeSantis 2024

Reply(14)
68
Patricia Raveling
3d ago

I say ship all of them out of Florida too...they come here and think that they can take over our state and country...GET THEM ALL SHIPPED OUT OF FLORIDA. WE ARE TIRED OF OUR TAXES PAYING FOR THEIR LIVLIHOOD

Reply
16
Jonice Ferguson
3d ago

Gov. DeSantis is a good and decent man and leader. He would never keep children separated from their families. He is a family man himself. These accusations are just attacks from more leftist extremists with a ridiculous political agenda to get their name out there. This FLIC group is focused on making a name for themselves and don't care about truth or the people they are supposedly advocating for. The nameless person who wouldnt vote for Ron Dr Santos can't vote anyway. Illegal immigrants cannot vote. I don't believe these 50 people actually applied for citizenship. You can't just walk into the office of Immigration and apply and wait for the answer. There us a process. It is long and expensive. Reporters need to check their sources thoroughly before reporting it as fact. They discredit their agency/company and their own integrity.

Reply(1)
32
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’

Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ted Cruz forced to admit trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal in Sean Hannity interview

Ted Cruz was forced to admit by Sean Hannity that the transportation of undocumented migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis was likely illegal.The Florida governor has been widely criticised for flying two planeloads of Venezuelans to the upscale island, where Barack Obama has a $12m home, as part of a Republican immigration publicity stunt.Mr Cruz, a US Senator from Texas, cast doubt on the legality of the move when he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.Hannity asked the Canadian-born lawmaker whether he would likely face arrest if he had personally taken a truck, collected immigrants...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Nicolás Maduro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Immigrants#Gop#Latino#Venezuelans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year

Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'

Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

716K+
Followers
84K+
Post
518M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy