Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Phillies-Cardinals position-by-position breakdown
The last time the Cardinals and Phillies met in the postseason also happened to be the last time the Phillies played in a postseason game -- it was Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series, and it left us with the indelible images of Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard writhing in pain along the first-base line after tearing his left Achilles tendon as right-hander Chris Carpenter and the Cards celebrated at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB
The key injuries for every playoff team
With the 2022 postseason set to begin, some clubs are healthier than others, though we could see a number of injured stars emerge from the trainer's room to make their presence felt at some point this October. Here's a breakdown of the injury situation for each of this year's 12...
MLB
The key storyline for each Wild Card Game 1
We very much hope you are a morning person, because for the next week-plus, you’re going to have to get all your work done by lunchtime. Because there’s about to be baseball -- high-level, top-shelf, hyper-intense baseball -- all day, just about every day. We’re here to guide you through it.
MLB
The top 50 players in the postseason, ranked
October is always the most thrilling month for Major League Baseball. The drama, the intensity of every pitch, the late nights that leave you giddily staggered the whole next day. This is baseball's month to strut its stuff. The game is at its absolute best. It's a chance for stars...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
LIVE on ABC: Phillies-Cardinals Game 1 FAQ, lineups
ST. LOUIS -- The last time the Cardinals and Phillies faced off in the playoffs, the year was 2011. As it turns out, it was the last time for a couple of significant occurrences among the participants for the next decade. Upset by the Cardinals in a five-game NL Division...
MLB
Padres-Mets position-by-position breakdown
Alonso and Lindor vs. Machado and Soto. deGrom and Scherzer vs. Darvish and Snell. There won't be any shortage of star power in the Wild Card Series between the Mets and Padres at Citi Field this weekend, with Game 1 of the best-of-three set starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
MLB
Phillies' Rojas quick to show off speed in AFL
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Johan Rojas might be the fastest player in the Arizona Fall League. And he has wasted no time showing off his speed. On Opening Day, Rojas stole a base and raced to make a stunning diving catch in the gap to rob megaprospect Jordan Walker (Cardinals) of at least a double. On Wednesday, he sparked the Surprise Saguaros to a 6-5 victory over the Glendale Desert Dogs by setting the tone atop the lineup.
MLB
How these two players changed the Braves' season
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman's Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. If looking for the key stretch of the Braves’ 2022 season, look no further than the final week of May, when president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos promoted Michael Harris II from Double-A Mississippi and manager Brian Snitker transitioned Spencer Strider from the bullpen to the starting rotation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Uncertain but optimistic, Marlins look to 2023
MIAMI -- Asking the question, “What if?” is a dangerous game to play, but it’s an unavoidable one when looking back on the 2022 Marlins. Following an extended lockout, the big league squad convened at the Spring Training complex in Jupiter, Fla., with hopes of keeping pace in the ultra competitive National League East. Seven months later, the Braves (101-61), Mets (101-61) and Phillies (87-75) secured postseason berths, while the fourth-place Marlins (69-93) lost just two fewer games than in 2021.
MLB
Mets add Marte, Álvarez, Ruf to Wild Card roster
NEW YORK -- Injured outfielder Starling Marte not only made the Mets’ Wild Card roster, but was in the starting lineup for Game 1 despite a fractured right middle finger that has sidelined him since the early days of September -- and despite the fact that he is still operating at less than 100 percent.
MLB
Padres-Mets Game 1 FAQ (Today, 8 ET/5 PT, ESPN)
NEW YORK -- Sixty years after the Mets entered the National League as an expansion team, and 53 years after the Padres joined them, the clubs will meet in the postseason for the first time. They are teams with obvious similarities, including their dynamic rotations and back-end bullpen talent, but...
MLB
Nats set goals to improve in all areas for '23
NEW YORK -- The Nationals’ 2022 season ended on Wednesday night at Citi Field with a lineup that included only three players from the Opening Day starting nine on April 7. In the six months since then, the season has been divided into two clearly defined chapters: pre- and post-Trade Deadline. The roster that is heading into the winter looks far different than the group that reported to Spring Training in West Palm Beach, Fla.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
3 reasons the Wild Card Series favors Cleveland
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell's Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Guardians and Rays almost make too much sense as competitors. It’s two teams that rely on contact and quality pitching rather than the long ball and just so happen to be built on small budgets.
MLB
Scherzer certain in Game 1, but after that ...
NEW YORK -- As things stood on the eve of National League Wild Card Series Game 1, only one piece of the Mets’ rotation was cemented into place. Max Scherzer planned to go home, spend time with his family, perhaps watch “Batman” with his children and do “some good dad parenting.” His objective was to take the Citi Field mound against the Padres on Friday night in his usual frame of mind, then put the Mets in position to advance.
MLB
Gausman 'good to go' whenever needed in WC Series
TORONTO -- Every little thing is magnified in October, so one of the most important factors as the Blue Jays open up the AL Wild Card round against the Mariners is a small cut on Kevin Gausman’s right middle finger. Gausman left his last start of the regular season...
MLB
The greatest, most iconic playoff homers ever
A timely postseason home run can change the fortunes of any player or any franchise in the blink of an eye. But the criteria for how a playoff homer becomes the stuff of legend extend far beyond good timing. You have to account for the players involved, the stage, the stakes, the reactions, the emotions, et cetera. All of it comes together to form a baseball moment that will be seared into our minds forever.
MLB
Historic pinch-hit HR by Yepez not enough for Cards in Game 1
ST. LOUIS -- Having toiled in the Minor Leagues for seven seasons, including another extended stretch this season after suffering a forearm injury, Cardinals rookie Juan Yepez was more than ready when he got the opportunity he had waited for on Friday. • NL Wild Card Game 2, presented by...
MLB
'Long road' leads Wheeler to first postseason start
ST. LOUIS -- Zack Wheeler has waited forever for this opportunity. He will start Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday afternoon at Busch Stadium. It is a huge moment for the Phillies’ ace -- whose 195 starts are the third-most among active pitchers without a postseason appearance -- and the Phils, who have not been to the postseason since the Cardinals upset them in the 2011 NLDS.
MLB
Ace in the hole: Wheeler deals vs. Cards in Game 1
ST. LOUIS -- Phillies ace Zack Wheeler had waited forever for this moment. How would he handle it once he stepped on the mound Friday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium? Would he keep his emotions in check? Would they get the best of him if something bad happened?
MLB
'Fearless' Darvish can replicate any pitch
NEW YORK -- The tornado sirens blared, thousands flocked for cover and an apocalyptic glow hung over the North Side of Chicago. Yu Darvish was in his element. The vacated bleachers left him alone on the outfield grass, a singular presence amid an eerily empty ballpark. And Darvish just went about his routine, somehow managing to maintain his focus while also doing everything he could to savor what he would later call a "sentimental … moment between myself and Wrigley Field."
Comments / 0