ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Recreational red snapper season reopening with larger bag limit

By Michael Scheidt
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X0GyO_0iLkWwtA00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— So who wants to go fishing for red snapper?

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is giving you the chance to do so starting this weekend.

LDWF said that recreational red snapper season is opening again between “12:01 a.m. on Friday, October 7, through to 11:59 p.m. Friday, October 14.”

Each angler will now be allowed to take home four fish.

NOPD says its safe to drive in NOLA despite interstate shootings

This was made possible through a declaration signed by LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet.

The reopening of red snapper season comes after it ended on Monday, September 19.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, “LA Creel data indicates that 39,216 pounds of the 809,315-pound quota are available for harvest to our anglers.”

If you have any questions about red snapper season, visit LDWF red snapper .

For more information about recreational fishing licenses and permits in Louisiana, visit LDWF fishing .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Highway 98.9

How is Louisiana NOT on This List??

Anytime you see a "Best of", or a "Top 10" type list, you know it's probably going to be pretty much a subjective perspective. And depending on who is presenting the list is going to determine the credibility weighted to it. And as far as I'm concerned, when something comes from Louisiana/Shreveport hating Wallethub, I give it very little, to no credence. So, all that being said, there's a new "Top 20" list from WalletHub of cities that are best for "foodies," and no Louisiana city made the list??
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Recreational Fishing#Red Snapper#Ldwf#Nola#La Creel#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Sports
fox8live.com

A major port & the Coast Guard closely monitor Mississippi River levels

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low Mississippi River levees impacted Plaquemines Parish’s water systems and there are concerns what is happening to river traffic in some neighboring states could impact the New Orleans area. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Jim Fothergill is with Sector New Orleans. “Currently, the New Orleans gauge...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters

Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced on October 5, 2022, that it had received an apparent low bid for the building of two new ferry boats for Cameron Parish’s Cameron crossing. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC of Houma placed the lowest bid of $49,706,865.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
WGNO

Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river

(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar stood out, seeing as it was all black.
TENNESSEE STATE
Highway 98.9

Need Some Wind Therapy? Here’s the Best Road to Ride in Louisiana

I haven't been on a motorcycle in years, but Sunday I got some much-needed 'wind therapy' with a friend who took me out riding our beautiful Louisiana backroads!. I won't lie, I've been scared of motorcycles for years, but I found out Sunday, I was really just scared of the people I was riding with. They were idiots that took unnecessary risks on crotch rockets. But I felt free as a bird and safe on the back of my friend's 2017 Harley Street Glide. They say stress kills, but I do believe I found the cure. That bike is a beast and now I'm hooked!
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

WGNO

33K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy