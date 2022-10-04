PAWS Chicago returns with over 50 rescued pets from Hurricane Ian

CHICAGO — More than 50 pets rescued from Hurricane Ian in Florida arrived in Chicago Tuesday.

PAWS Chicago mobilized volunteers to hurricane ravaged areas in Florida and rescued dozens of homeless pets from shelters.

The organization partnered with Humane Society Naples, which operated as the nerve center for animals from several area shelters, but they had to shut down due to loss of power, water, and staff.

Once these pets are medically cleared, they will be available for adoption at the Adoption Center in Lincoln Park.

PAWS Chicago plans to return to Florida in the coming days to help rescue more pets.

Learn more about the rescue mission: www.pawschicago.org/ian

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.