Read full article on original website
Related
kxoradio.com
National Philanthropy Day
(The 10th Annual National Philanthropy Day)....The Imperial Valley Awards Celebration will be November 15th. It is hosted by the Imperial Valley Community Foundation, It is a day to celebrate the people and organizations who make the Imperial Valley a great place to live. Contact the IVCF for sponsorship opportunities or for more information. It will be held at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse in El Centro from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, on Tuesday, November 15th.
kxoradio.com
5th Annual Beer Fest
(Desert Museum to host 5th annual event)....It is a Beer Fest. It will be held at Imperial Valley Desert Museum on October 15. The Museum is located at 11 Frontage Road in Ocotillo. The Beer Fest will run from 6 to 10 pm. Admission is $35 for members. $40 for non-members and at the door, and $20 for designated drivers. Contact the Museum for more information.
kxoradio.com
Large Dust Storm
(Damages reported throughout the desert)....The National Weather Service in Phoenix began sending alerts at just aft 3 Thursday afternoon. They indicated a severe dust storm was headed into the area. Within minutes the storm arrived from the East out of Yuma. The winds were initially reported at 35 miles per hour, eventually increased to over 61 miles per hour. Trees were knocked over, debris spread into the streets, roads and onto the Interstate. Power outages were reported throughout Imperial County and into Coachella Valley. The Imperial Irrigation District has said most power has been restored in the majority of the affected areas. As of Friday morning, The California Highway Patrol said Kloke Road, West of Cole Road in Calexico was still closed. They said Ogilby Road, from Highway 78 to Interstate 8 was also closed. The National Weather Service says the winds were created from a storm system stalled in the northern part of the Gulf of California and the Arizona Border. They say more wind events are possible through the weekend.
kxoradio.com
Beds 4 Knowledge
(A Cody's Closet Event)....It is the 2nd Beds 4 Knowledge event. It will be held October 15. Children that have been pre-selected from referrals made bt teachers, law enforcement officers and social services will be invited to the 2nd Cody's Closet Beds 4 Knowledge Event. The selected children are lacking the basic necessities to be successful in school. This includes not having a bed to sleep in. Cody's Closet, with the help of the community, will be providing each child with a new twin bed, comforter, sheet set, and outfit, pair of shoes, a package of socks and underwear, a pillow, a backpack filled with schools supplies, a towel and a wash cloth and a bag of hygiene products. Donations for the event are still being accepted. To donate, call Heather White at 760-353-1789.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kxoradio.com
COVID 19 Update
(COVID cases decline, again)...Updated numbers were released Thursday morning. COVID numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. The latest numbers indicate there are currently 156 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is a decrease from the 193 cases reported Tuesday. The other numbers remain unchanged. Deaths attributed to the virus is still at 955. The COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County is unchanged.
kxoradio.com
Attempted Kidnapping Investigation
(El Centro Police say the Attempted Kidnapping investigation is finished)....On September a juvenile reported an attempted kidnapping near 2000 South Cottonwood in El Centro. The juvenile claimed two males pulled her into a dark SUV. The juvenile reportedly escaped and called 911. ECPD says officers and detectives conducted a thorough and extensive investigation in response to the call. They obtained numerous surveillance videos from the surrounding area areas, interviewed residents in the area to locate potential witnesses, and conducted a series of interviews with the juvenile. After a careful and exhaustive examination of the evidence, they determined the incident was unfounded, the claims of the juvenile were false, and no attempt to kidnap the juvenile took pace.. The police thanked the El Centro residents and Child Protective Services for their assistance in the investigation.
kxoradio.com
A Smash And Grab In Calexico
(Smash and Grab caught on video)...It happened at a Jewelry Store in Calexico. The suspects were caught on the store video. One of the suspects was armed with a sledge hammer and the other with a handgun. One of the suspects smashed the displays cases with the hammer, taking thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The other suspect held two employees at gun point The Calexico Police Department is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the suspects in the brazen daylight robbery. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Calexico Police Department. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous and you should not approach or contact them. The Calexico Police Officers Association has posted the video of the robbery on Social Media.
kxoradio.com
Stolen Car Recovered
A Lincoln Navigator is back with it's rightful owner. Tuesday evening, El Centro police located the 2006 SUV in a motel parking lot near 4th and the Freeway. Police were able to locate a woman that had been a passenger in the stolen vehicle. The woman told officers that her boyfriend had been driving the SUV. Witnesses reported that they had seen the man running from the scene. The man was detained when officers caught up with him in the yard of a nearby residence in the area of 4th and Smoketree. The 32-year-old man was cited and released for various drug charges as well as resisting arrest and Auto Theft.
Comments / 0