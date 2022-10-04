(Damages reported throughout the desert)....The National Weather Service in Phoenix began sending alerts at just aft 3 Thursday afternoon. They indicated a severe dust storm was headed into the area. Within minutes the storm arrived from the East out of Yuma. The winds were initially reported at 35 miles per hour, eventually increased to over 61 miles per hour. Trees were knocked over, debris spread into the streets, roads and onto the Interstate. Power outages were reported throughout Imperial County and into Coachella Valley. The Imperial Irrigation District has said most power has been restored in the majority of the affected areas. As of Friday morning, The California Highway Patrol said Kloke Road, West of Cole Road in Calexico was still closed. They said Ogilby Road, from Highway 78 to Interstate 8 was also closed. The National Weather Service says the winds were created from a storm system stalled in the northern part of the Gulf of California and the Arizona Border. They say more wind events are possible through the weekend.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO