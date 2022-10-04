Read full article on original website
Stolen Car Recovered
A Lincoln Navigator is back with it's rightful owner. Tuesday evening, El Centro police located the 2006 SUV in a motel parking lot near 4th and the Freeway. Police were able to locate a woman that had been a passenger in the stolen vehicle. The woman told officers that her boyfriend had been driving the SUV. Witnesses reported that they had seen the man running from the scene. The man was detained when officers caught up with him in the yard of a nearby residence in the area of 4th and Smoketree. The 32-year-old man was cited and released for various drug charges as well as resisting arrest and Auto Theft.
A Smash And Grab In Calexico
(Smash and Grab caught on video)...It happened at a Jewelry Store in Calexico. The suspects were caught on the store video. One of the suspects was armed with a sledge hammer and the other with a handgun. One of the suspects smashed the displays cases with the hammer, taking thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The other suspect held two employees at gun point The Calexico Police Department is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the suspects in the brazen daylight robbery. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Calexico Police Department. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous and you should not approach or contact them. The Calexico Police Officers Association has posted the video of the robbery on Social Media.
Candidate Forums
(Several Forums have been scheduled)....All the candidates participating will appear on the November Ballot. The Imperial County District Attorney Candidates Forum will take place on October 10th. It begins at 6 pm in the County Board of Supervisors Chambers in El Centro. The candidates are George Marquez and Mario Vela. The El Centro City Council Candidates Forum will take place on October 12th in the County Board of Supervisors Chambers in El Centro beginning at 6 pm. The candidates include Tomas Oliva, Jason Jackson and Sonia Carter.. The Candidate Forum for County Supervisor District 5 will also be held in the Board of Supervisors Chambers beginning at 6 pm The Candidates are Ray Castillo and John Hawk. The Imperial Irrigation District Division 3 Candidate Forum will be held in the Brawley City Council Chambers beginning at 6 pm. The Candidates are Don Campbell and Gina Dockstader. The Forums are hosted by the Chambers of Commerce in Brawley and Calexico, and COLAB.
COVID 19 Update
(COVID cases decline, again)...Updated numbers were released Thursday morning. COVID numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. The latest numbers indicate there are currently 156 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is a decrease from the 193 cases reported Tuesday. The other numbers remain unchanged. Deaths attributed to the virus is still at 955. The COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County is unchanged.
Beds 4 Knowledge
(A Cody's Closet Event)....It is the 2nd Beds 4 Knowledge event. It will be held October 15. Children that have been pre-selected from referrals made bt teachers, law enforcement officers and social services will be invited to the 2nd Cody's Closet Beds 4 Knowledge Event. The selected children are lacking the basic necessities to be successful in school. This includes not having a bed to sleep in. Cody's Closet, with the help of the community, will be providing each child with a new twin bed, comforter, sheet set, and outfit, pair of shoes, a package of socks and underwear, a pillow, a backpack filled with schools supplies, a towel and a wash cloth and a bag of hygiene products. Donations for the event are still being accepted. To donate, call Heather White at 760-353-1789.
Large Dust Storm
(Damages reported throughout the desert)....The National Weather Service in Phoenix began sending alerts at just aft 3 Thursday afternoon. They indicated a severe dust storm was headed into the area. Within minutes the storm arrived from the East out of Yuma. The winds were initially reported at 35 miles per hour, eventually increased to over 61 miles per hour. Trees were knocked over, debris spread into the streets, roads and onto the Interstate. Power outages were reported throughout Imperial County and into Coachella Valley. The Imperial Irrigation District has said most power has been restored in the majority of the affected areas. As of Friday morning, The California Highway Patrol said Kloke Road, West of Cole Road in Calexico was still closed. They said Ogilby Road, from Highway 78 to Interstate 8 was also closed. The National Weather Service says the winds were created from a storm system stalled in the northern part of the Gulf of California and the Arizona Border. They say more wind events are possible through the weekend.
National Philanthropy Day
(The 10th Annual National Philanthropy Day)....The Imperial Valley Awards Celebration will be November 15th. It is hosted by the Imperial Valley Community Foundation, It is a day to celebrate the people and organizations who make the Imperial Valley a great place to live. Contact the IVCF for sponsorship opportunities or for more information. It will be held at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse in El Centro from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, on Tuesday, November 15th.
Annual Fire Department Open House
(El Centro Fire Department Open House)....The annual event Saturday is also in celebration of National Fire Prevention Week. This year is the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention week, the nation's longest running public health observance on record. The theme for the Open House and special week is Fire Won't Wait. Plan Your Escape. Fire prevention week is from October 9th through October 15th. The theme reinforces the critical importance of developing a home escape plan and practice it often. The open house Saturday is from 9 am until 12 noon. It will be held at Fire Station #3 at 1910 North Waterman Avenue in El Centro. The Open House is free to all and will include tours of the Fire Station, the Kids Safety House Experience, Hands-only CPR, static displays, Rescue demonstrations, The California Paramedic Foundation's Safety City and a visit from Sparky The Fire Dog.
2021 Was A Good Year For Agriculture
(2021 Imperial County Agricultural Crop and Livestock Report)....It has been released by the County Ag Commissioners office. According to the report, the Gross Production values for 2021 increased by 12.87% over the previous year.. In 2021 the Gross Production Values came in at $2,287, 312,000. Cattle ranked as the #1 commodity for the 64th year in a row, with a gross value increase of 8.74% over 2020. Alfalfa remained as the #2 commodity. Spinach went from #15 in 2020 to #10 in 2021. Imperial County again was the sole producer of Sugar Beets in the state. There was an increase of 44,950 total harvested acres in 2021. Vegetable and Melon crops saw an increase of 20.52 % Harvested acres. Head Lettuce saw the largest increase in harvested acres, up 181.86%. Harvested acres of Brocolli increased by 48.01%
