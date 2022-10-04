ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
FanSided

Braves win NL East: Best memes and reactions trolling Mets over division crown

The Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East on Tuesday night by beating the Marlins, completing a wild comeback in the division to top the Mets. The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves already knew they were going back to the MLB Playoffs to defend their crown — but now they’ll do so as NL East champions after a gritty 2-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Pedro Martinez reveals most difficult part of facing Yankees in the postseason

With the MLB postseason drawing near, legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez is looking back on his own career on the game’s biggest stage. It’s hard to believe he’s been retired for more than a decade now. These days, his postseason work is very different; he’s a spectator and commentator, watching and analyzing dominant pitching for MLB Network and MLB on TBS, rather than doing it himself.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Padres-Mets position-by-position breakdown

Alonso and Lindor vs. Machado and Soto. deGrom and Scherzer vs. Darvish and Snell. There won't be any shortage of star power in the Wild Card Series between the Mets and Padres at Citi Field this weekend, with Game 1 of the best-of-three set starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Dombrowski
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Aaron Judge
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: FOX Sports' experts pick the winners of every series

After 162 games, it's all about October. The MLB postseason field is officially set, and the chaos of the playoffs begins Friday, with four wild-card series kicking off on the same day. Before the action begins, we asked FOX Sports' MLB writers — Ben Verlander, Deesha Thosar, Jake Mintz, Jordan...
MLB
The Associated Press

McNeil not in Mets' lineup, tops Freeman for batting crown

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil stayed on top without taking a swing. Nursing a four-point lead in the big league batting race, McNeil was not in the New York Mets’ lineup Wednesday for their regular-season finale against Washington. He only played defense after entering late and finished with the highest average in the majors — one point ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman. “It’s definitely a dream come true,” McNeil said. “This is one of my goals in baseball is to win a batting title.” Mets manager Buck Showalter said it was his decision to sit McNeil as New York prepped for a wild-card playoff series versus the San Diego Padres that begins Friday night.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Phillies-Cardinals position-by-position breakdown

The last time the Cardinals and Phillies met in the postseason also happened to be the last time the Phillies played in a postseason game -- it was Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series, and it left us with the indelible images of Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard writhing in pain along the first-base line after tearing his left Achilles tendon as right-hander Chris Carpenter and the Cards celebrated at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Dodgers eye another title to settle 'dynasty' debate

LOS ANGELES -- Since taking over as president of baseball operations in 2015, Andrew Friedman consistently has said his goal is to build enough sustained success that his tenure could ultimately be viewed as the golden era of Dodgers baseball. • NLDS Game 1: Tuesday on FOX/FS1. That’s a tall...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Red Sox#National League#Giants#Rangers#American League East
MLB

Baseball gods smile down on J.D. in season finale

BOSTON -- J.D. Martinez, playing what could have been his final game of a memorable five years with the Red Sox, didn’t mind praying to the baseball gods for a satisfying ending to what has been one of his toughest seasons. After he smashed two homers on a day...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Division won, Braves hungry for repeat championship

MIAMI -- Now that the Braves have secured a fifth consecutive National League East title, they will set their sights on attempting to become the first team to win consecutive World Series titles since the Yankees won three straight from 1998-2000. • NLDS Game 1: Tuesday on FOX/FS1. “It’s the...
MLB
MLB

106-win Astros rack up milestones in final game

HOUSTON -- Astros manager Dusty Baker, still wearing his full uniform, made his way around the home clubhouse at Minute Maid Park, giving knuckles and quick hugs as he passed each locker. It was a show of thanks for a juggernaut Houston team that plowed through a 162-game schedule and wrapped up the top seed in the American League.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB

How did Seager, Semien fare in 1st season with Rangers?

ARLINGTON -- Last winter, the Rangers shocked the baseball world with the splashy signings of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to long-term deals -- Seager at 10 years and $325 million and Semien at seven years and $175 million -- on the heels of a 102-loss season in 2021. In...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Bloom, Sox getting to work 'right away' on Bogaerts contract

BOSTON -- There is no easing into this offseason for the Red Sox, who fell well short of expectations by finishing in last place in the American League East with a 78-84 record. In fact, the brass that spoke to the media on Wednesday, which included president and CEO Sam...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Mariners-Blue Jays Game 1 FAQ (Fri., 4 ET/1 PT, ESPN)

TORONTO -- After regular-season campaigns with very few dull moments, two postseason-hungry clubs are ready for October. The Blue Jays and Mariners face off in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series on Friday at Rogers Centre. • AL Wild Card Game 1, presented by Hankook Tire: Friday,...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Who will win it all? Here's what experts think

You famously cannot predict baseball. Even over 162 games, surprises abound. And during the postseason, that anything-can-happen dynamic only grows stronger, with MLB’s new, expanded format only increasing the number of potential outcomes. Now, did that stop us from asking a number of MLB.com experts to take their best...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy