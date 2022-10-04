Read full article on original website
Buster Olney predicts Braves will repeat as World Series champs
There hasn’t been a back-to-back World Series champ since the Yankees completed a three-peat in 2000. ESPN’s Buster Olney told 92.9 The Game that he thinks the Braves are about to bring that drought to an end.
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers on list of potential replacements for White Sox’s Tony La Russa
The White Sox are looking for a new manager following Monday’s retirement of Tony La Russa, who stepped down due to health reasons. Replacing a three-time World Series champion and four-time manager of the year is never easy. But the Chicago Tribune named Girardi as one of 12 potential...
Mets’ Buck Showalter ponders questionable rotation, roster decisions for NL Wild Card Series vs. Padres
Well this is interesting. SNY reports New York Mets manager Buck Showalter announced Wednesday that Max Scherzer will start Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series Friday against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Now wait for it. SNY’s...
Where the Twins sit in MLB's new draft lottery system
The Twins have less than a 1 in 100 shot at the No. 1 pick.
Braves win NL East: Best memes and reactions trolling Mets over division crown
The Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East on Tuesday night by beating the Marlins, completing a wild comeback in the division to top the Mets. The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves already knew they were going back to the MLB Playoffs to defend their crown — but now they’ll do so as NL East champions after a gritty 2-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoff field is set with seeds locked: Wild Card Series schedule and format explained
With the regular season concluded, all that's left to do is wait for Friday and the postseason. Byes: No. 1 Houston Astros and No. 2 New York Yankees. Wild Card Series: No. 5 Seattle Mariners at No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays. Wild Card Series: No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays at...
Pedro Martinez reveals most difficult part of facing Yankees in the postseason
With the MLB postseason drawing near, legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez is looking back on his own career on the game’s biggest stage. It’s hard to believe he’s been retired for more than a decade now. These days, his postseason work is very different; he’s a spectator and commentator, watching and analyzing dominant pitching for MLB Network and MLB on TBS, rather than doing it himself.
MLB
Padres-Mets position-by-position breakdown
Alonso and Lindor vs. Machado and Soto. deGrom and Scherzer vs. Darvish and Snell. There won't be any shortage of star power in the Wild Card Series between the Mets and Padres at Citi Field this weekend, with Game 1 of the best-of-three set starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: FOX Sports' experts pick the winners of every series
After 162 games, it's all about October. The MLB postseason field is officially set, and the chaos of the playoffs begins Friday, with four wild-card series kicking off on the same day. Before the action begins, we asked FOX Sports' MLB writers — Ben Verlander, Deesha Thosar, Jake Mintz, Jordan...
McNeil not in Mets' lineup, tops Freeman for batting crown
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil stayed on top without taking a swing. Nursing a four-point lead in the big league batting race, McNeil was not in the New York Mets’ lineup Wednesday for their regular-season finale against Washington. He only played defense after entering late and finished with the highest average in the majors — one point ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman. “It’s definitely a dream come true,” McNeil said. “This is one of my goals in baseball is to win a batting title.” Mets manager Buck Showalter said it was his decision to sit McNeil as New York prepped for a wild-card playoff series versus the San Diego Padres that begins Friday night.
MLB
Phillies-Cardinals position-by-position breakdown
The last time the Cardinals and Phillies met in the postseason also happened to be the last time the Phillies played in a postseason game -- it was Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series, and it left us with the indelible images of Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard writhing in pain along the first-base line after tearing his left Achilles tendon as right-hander Chris Carpenter and the Cards celebrated at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB
Dodgers eye another title to settle 'dynasty' debate
LOS ANGELES -- Since taking over as president of baseball operations in 2015, Andrew Friedman consistently has said his goal is to build enough sustained success that his tenure could ultimately be viewed as the golden era of Dodgers baseball. • NLDS Game 1: Tuesday on FOX/FS1. That’s a tall...
iheart.com
Yanks Lose Finale, Mets, Red Sox Win; Playoffs Start Fri; TNF Ind/Denver
In MLB, on the final day of the regular season, the Yankees lost to the Rangers 4-2. Jose Trevino homered for New York. The Yankees get a first round bye and will await the winner of the Tampa Bay/Cleveland Wild Card Series(Best of 3). The Mets beat the Nationals 9-2....
MLB
Baseball gods smile down on J.D. in season finale
BOSTON -- J.D. Martinez, playing what could have been his final game of a memorable five years with the Red Sox, didn’t mind praying to the baseball gods for a satisfying ending to what has been one of his toughest seasons. After he smashed two homers on a day...
MLB
Division won, Braves hungry for repeat championship
MIAMI -- Now that the Braves have secured a fifth consecutive National League East title, they will set their sights on attempting to become the first team to win consecutive World Series titles since the Yankees won three straight from 1998-2000. • NLDS Game 1: Tuesday on FOX/FS1. “It’s the...
MLB
106-win Astros rack up milestones in final game
HOUSTON -- Astros manager Dusty Baker, still wearing his full uniform, made his way around the home clubhouse at Minute Maid Park, giving knuckles and quick hugs as he passed each locker. It was a show of thanks for a juggernaut Houston team that plowed through a 162-game schedule and wrapped up the top seed in the American League.
MLB
How did Seager, Semien fare in 1st season with Rangers?
ARLINGTON -- Last winter, the Rangers shocked the baseball world with the splashy signings of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to long-term deals -- Seager at 10 years and $325 million and Semien at seven years and $175 million -- on the heels of a 102-loss season in 2021. In...
MLB
Bloom, Sox getting to work 'right away' on Bogaerts contract
BOSTON -- There is no easing into this offseason for the Red Sox, who fell well short of expectations by finishing in last place in the American League East with a 78-84 record. In fact, the brass that spoke to the media on Wednesday, which included president and CEO Sam...
MLB
Mariners-Blue Jays Game 1 FAQ (Fri., 4 ET/1 PT, ESPN)
TORONTO -- After regular-season campaigns with very few dull moments, two postseason-hungry clubs are ready for October. The Blue Jays and Mariners face off in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series on Friday at Rogers Centre. • AL Wild Card Game 1, presented by Hankook Tire: Friday,...
MLB
Who will win it all? Here's what experts think
You famously cannot predict baseball. Even over 162 games, surprises abound. And during the postseason, that anything-can-happen dynamic only grows stronger, with MLB’s new, expanded format only increasing the number of potential outcomes. Now, did that stop us from asking a number of MLB.com experts to take their best...
