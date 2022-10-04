ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign organization to host recycling day

By Noah Nelson
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A Champaign organization will host a designated recycling day in October.

Members of Keep Champaign Beautiful and city staff will take part in America Recycles Day at Boneyard Creek at 10 A.M. on Oct. 29. Volunteers are requested to pre-register here for planning purposes.

Event organizers said the event is a great way to keep the community clean and educate them about the benefits of recycling.

America Recycles Day is an initiative of Keep America Beautiful and is nationally held on November 15th to promote and celebrate recycling in the United States. Each Keep America Beautiful affiliate community hosts an event in late October or early November tailored to their unique needs. The Champaign event event is an opportunity to raise awareness for the national America Recycles Day effort.

A free pizza lunch will be provided immediately following the clean-up.

WCIA

Champaign awarded for Hedge POP! Park project

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign won the 2022 Diversity and Social Change Award for the Hedge POP! Park project. Hedge POP! Park is an interim outdoor improvement project in the Garden Hills neighborhood. The project aims to defend future stormwater and provide recreation activities. Construction will start in 2023. The American Planning Association – Illinois […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: Angela Foulke of the Decatur Family YMCA

October 7, 2022- Angela Foulke of the Decatur Family YMCA joined Byers & Co to talk about elections, getting stopped by trains, birthdays, best time to eat, sleep, Stranger Things, and a weird chess scandal. Listen to the podcast now!
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Restore your roof with Copper Creek Contractors

Copper Creek Contractors is a locally owned roofing and siding contractor, focused on providing incredible service, quality products, and timely and complete communication with residential and commercial clients in Champaign-Urbana and the surrounding areas. We strive to be central Illinois’ most trusted service for roofing and siding repair and replacement.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
illinois.edu

Community members protest pregnancy center’s banquet

About 30 abortion-rights advocates gathered outside the I-Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign Oct. 4 to protest a local pregnancy center they say pressures people to not get abortions. The Champaign-based group, Party for Socialism and Liberation, hosted the rally while members from the Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center held...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur to hold ceremony for Preston Jackson Park

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Oct. 12, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the Decatur City Council are hosting a dedication ceremony to Preston Jackson Park. The ceremony takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and starts with the dedication. The city said they would be unveiling a brass plaque honoring Mr. Jackson. There will […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Danville church hosts movie night

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mosaic City Church said they are making it their mission to be with their community. So, on Sunday evening, they hosted a movie night to provide families with a safe activity. “Not every kid has the opportunity to go to the movies and have snacks,” Pastor Les-Stan Hoskins said. So, […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Glamping options at Jellystone Park this fall

Jack Steward is an adventurer, camping expert and Emmy Award-winning television host. His passion for the outdoors led him to create and host the television series Rock the Park, which ran for six seasons on ABC and now he joins us to talk all things glamping. For people who have...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

History museum honors Farm Aid with new exhibit

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been nearly 40 years since the groundbreaking Farm Aid concert at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, and the Champaign County History Museum wants everyone to remember it. The museum recently unveiled a new exhibit about the concert. People who attended it found and donated ticket stubs, flyers and even a hat […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
