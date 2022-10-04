Champaign organization to host recycling day

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A Champaign organization will host a designated recycling day in October.

Members of Keep Champaign Beautiful and city staff will take part in America Recycles Day at Boneyard Creek at 10 A.M. on Oct. 29. Volunteers are requested to pre-register here for planning purposes.

Event organizers said the event is a great way to keep the community clean and educate them about the benefits of recycling.

America Recycles Day is an initiative of Keep America Beautiful and is nationally held on November 15th to promote and celebrate recycling in the United States. Each Keep America Beautiful affiliate community hosts an event in late October or early November tailored to their unique needs. The Champaign event event is an opportunity to raise awareness for the national America Recycles Day effort.

A free pizza lunch will be provided immediately following the clean-up.





