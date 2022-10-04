Read full article on original website
Tesla's AI Day Reveals How Supercomputer Dojo Can Put A Cybertruck On Mars
Tesla recently hosted its AI (Artificial Intelligence) Day 2022. While most of the three-hour presentation was highly technical and only meant for specialists in the field, Tesla's principal engineer, Rajiv Kurian, took a minute to show what its artificial intelligence is capable of in the car design field. To understand...
Toyota FJ Cruiser Is Finally Killed Off With 1,000 Special Models
Did you think Toyota was done making the FJ Cruiser? Production for the hot off-roader stopped in 2014 here, but it continued somewhere else, and we're not talking about the rumored EV. First, there's the fact it continued until 2017 in Japan, where the lineup was ended with a capstone FJ Cruiser Final Edition. However, production has not stopped in the Middle East, where you could buy one all along. Shame you can't import it.
850-HP Carbon Ford Mustang Costs Porsche 911 Money
Carbon fiber is no stranger to the Ford Mustang. The Shelby GT500 has carbon fiber wheels, after all. It also gets a swath of carbon parts right from the factory. Older Mustangs have even been rebodied in carbon fiber before. And with the new seventh generation Mustang on its way, it appears the aftermarket for the sixth generation cars is heating up.
California Cop Bans Stock Hyundai Elantra N From The Road For Loud Exhaust
The owner of a stock-standard Hyundai Elantra N recently had his car's registration suspended for breaking noise regulations. Now, before we go any further, there's something you need to know about the Elantra N. The N has several driving modes, and in "Normal" mode, it's quiet enough to pass an inspection easily. It's such a simple hack that we've often wondered why other manufacturers don't follow the same route. This latest run-in with the law might be the reason.
Ford Ups The Price Of The Electric F-150 Lightning Pickup Yet Again
The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning recently touched down with loftier pricing. It's the base Pro trim level that suffered the most, with a substantial $7,000 increase raising the MSRP to $46,974. Now, less than two months later, the Blue Oval has announced yet another price hike for the entry-level model.
Tesla Has Already Hit 2021 Production Numbers
Tesla announced its third-quarter earnings this weekend and there's both some good and bad to be found in the automaker's financials. On the one hand, Telsa produced 365,923 cars, with its figures continuing to show that Tesla's introduction of the Model 3 has paid off. The vast majority of cars sold fell into the cheaper side of Tesla's lineup, with cars like the Model S selling at a far less aggressive rate.
Toyota Is Done Building GR Models
It has taken fewer than five years for Toyota to go from offering no purebred Gazoo Racing models to selling four. It started with the GR Supra, which prompted the preexisting 86 to be renamed the GR86. Then came the forbidden-in-America GR Yaris with its spicy three-cylinder motor and clever AWD system, and finally, the GR Corolla. All of these have been awesome, and the future of the performance-focused subdivision seems bright, but unlike other automakers, Toyota will not be proliferating the market with too many GR projects. Speaking with Australia's Drive, Toyota GR86 chief engineer Yasunori Suezawa said that no more high-performance cars will be introduced in the foreseeable future.
FINALLY! Lordstown Starts Production Of Endurance Electric Truck
Thanks to the success of Tesla, countless new electric automakers have popped up, but success is not easy. One of the companies that can certainly attest to this is Lordstown, which has been facing many challenges. Investigation from the feds and financial woes have been a common theme for the company, but things got a lot better after an investment from Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn. Thanks to this deal, Lordstown has been able to move forward with plans to manufacture the Endurance full-size pickup. And now the automaker has announced that production is finally underway, with the first two commercial release production vehicles rolling off the Foxconn-owned Ohio plant late last month and the third "expected to be completed shortly."
Pininfarina Reveals Affordable Tesla Rival Called The Model B
Apple has been struggling to get a car off the ground for at least a decade, but the process has gone much smoother for the company that actually builds its products in China (Foxconn). The first video of its small hatchback, called the Model B, recently hit YouTube via Pininfarina.
Chevrolet Silverado Owners In California Win $103M For Hidden Engine Defect
Today, a California federal jury found that General Motors hid an engine defect that resulted in GM's cars consuming more oil than they should have. The verdict came after a class action suit consisting of 38,000 individuals was filed. The result was engine damage, stalling, and the premature breakdown of tens of thousands of GM vehicles. SUVs and trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado were made from 2011-2014 and were fitted with the brand's 5.5-liter Vortec engine.
Texas Police Have A New Challenger Cop Car With Over 1,000 HP
With even the FBI embracing electromobility, it should come as no surprise that numerous police departments across the country are slowly swapping gas-powered patrol cars for EVs. But the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has gone in a different direction altogether, with the addition of a 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat to its fleet.
