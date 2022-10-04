Thanks to the success of Tesla, countless new electric automakers have popped up, but success is not easy. One of the companies that can certainly attest to this is Lordstown, which has been facing many challenges. Investigation from the feds and financial woes have been a common theme for the company, but things got a lot better after an investment from Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn. Thanks to this deal, Lordstown has been able to move forward with plans to manufacture the Endurance full-size pickup. And now the automaker has announced that production is finally underway, with the first two commercial release production vehicles rolling off the Foxconn-owned Ohio plant late last month and the third "expected to be completed shortly."

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO