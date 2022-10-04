Read full article on original website
Jared Leto’s Next Role: Karl Lagerfeld
Upon hearing the news that Jared Leto will portray a designer in an upcoming biopic, one might assume the actor is to take on the role of Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, Leto’s good friend and doppelgänger, but that would be incorrect. In his newest project, announced on Thursday, Leto will once again disappear into a character that will require a complete transformation, as well as some accent work. The actor is set to star as Karl Lagerfeld in a film about the German-born designer’s long life and illustrious career. The project is supported by the Lagerfeld fashion house, with many of the designer’s friends and former coworkers lending a hand to the project.
Doja Cat’s Bold Paris Fashion Week Looks Came With a Message
It’s hard to believe that, prior to this year, Doja Cat—the musician who’s swept the pop landscape with her idiosyncratic approach to making hits, serving looks, and promoting her various contractual obligations on TikTok—had never attended Paris Fashion Week. But indeed, the spring 2023 season was Doja’s very first time sitting front row at shows like Balenciaga, Givenchy, and Thom Browne. “We have been talking about going to Paris for years for fashion week, but for the first time, we wanted to do it right—and this year felt like the right year,” Doja Cat tells W via e-mail. “My fashion week experience was special because I was able to get the message across to people that I am an explorer of art and fashion. I don’t think I thoroughly have been able to get that message across.”
Florence Pugh Can’t Stop Twirling in Her Old Hollywood-Style Gown
The love affair between Florence Pugh and Valentino continued on Friday, when the actress wore yet another dress designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli to the premiere of her upcoming film, The Wonder. Lucky for Pugh, she get to treat Valentino’s latest couture collection like her own personal wardrobe at this point, as this is the second dress she’s worn from the presentation in just two months.
Chloë Sevigny Does Bridal Chic at a Bones and All Screening
There’s been so much focus on Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell costarring in Bones and All that you may have not realized that Chloë Sevigny also plays a role. The film’s director, Luca Guadagnino, has described her role as “small but pivotal”—so small, in fact, that her lines consist of a short voiceover and “some growling.” “I was like, ‘This motherfucker, again,’” she quipped of discovering as much when recently promoting the cannibal love story. (To be fair, she told Guadagnino that she loves working with him enough that she’d do it even if she had just a single line.) And while she may not be the film’s star, she was definitely the star of the red carpet of its screening at the New York Film Festival on Thursday night. The 47-year-old actor pulled up to the Lincoln Center looking ready for her wedding in a white semi-sheer gown with a lace waist and voluminous tulle skirt. She completed the look with crimson lipstick and leaf-shaped diamond earrings from Tiffany & Co.
Cate Blanchett Has Been Ruling the Red Carpet for Two Decades
When great style meets great talent—that’s how we’d describe the intersection of Cate Blanchett’s acting and red carpet career. The Australian actress is just as much a Hollywood mainstay as she is a fashion figure. Of course, that’s a great pairing, considering Blanchett is seemingly always hitting the award show circuit with a movie in contention, showing off exciting looks almost every time she attends a red carpet. While the actress loves black, she has found a way, over the years, to make the color anything but boring, by choosing looks with impeccable tailoring, an unexpected back, or beautiful embellishments. And that’s not to say she’s afraid of color. Blanchett loves to make a statement in bright hues, and some of her best red carpet moments have been thanks to lilac, yellow, and blue looks, among many other colors both on and off the rainbow.
Shea Couleé Is Living Her Fashion Fever Dream
“You know what? Yes, I’m going to tell you this,” Shea Couleé says over the phone. “I was sitting kitty-corner from Anna Wintour, and when she looked over and saw me, her jaw dropped.” The drag queen lets out a laugh. “She tried to catch herself as if she was not gagged, but I saw her.”
Luar Designer Raul Lopez’s Community Inspires His Approach to Fashion
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re highlighting a trio of designers whose standout fashion week presentations left us in awe. First up, Luar’s Raul Lopez. The first time I stepped into a Luar show was in September of 2021, after founder and designer Raul Lopez had just returned from a three-season hiatus. Although industry expectations were high for Lopez—a New York native whose exquisite designs and accessories had become “It” favorites for the likes of Dua Lipa and Rihanna—the friends-and-family crowd assembled inside the industrial-style warehouse in Bushwick solely radiated with love. Once the show began, I watched attendees lose control like I’d never seen before, utterly enthralled by the collection. Lopez’s vision of creating an “old New York'' approach to fashion was successful, and constituted the greatest comeback of the season.
Camila Morrone Adds a Touch of Rock ‘n’ Roll to Chanel
Following Chanel’s resort 2023 show back in May, actress Camila Morrone sat down to scroll through photos of the collection—a sort of private tradition she’d established during the pandemic. She hadn’t attended the presentation, which took place in Monaco, but as she examined the looks, one dress stood out. “I screenshot the black dress and thought, ‘If I ever have another Chanel event to go to, I want to wear this,’” she told W over the phone. She didn’t have to wait too long. Fast-forward five months to Virginie Viard’s spring 2023 show, and this time, Morrone would be sitting front row wearing look 50 from Chanel’s previous collection—the exact piece she’d had her eye on.
‘And Just Like That...’ We Get A Peek At Season 2's Wardrobe
If New York City itself is the fifth main character in the Sex and the City franchise, then fashion has always been the sixth. Fans are just as excited to see the new looks from And Just Like That... in the upcoming second season as they are to see Che and Miranda have a spectacular blow up in Los Angeles. Costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago are now stoking the fires with some glimpses into the wardrobe of the HBO Max hit as they put together everyone’s fits.
