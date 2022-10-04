Read full article on original website
beltontigerathletics.com
JV Tennis Rolls Over Roos
The JV Tennis Team played the Killeen Kangaroos last night. They started off strong going 5-0 in doubles and never let up in singles going 6-0 in singles. This put the overall match count at 11-0 for the Tiger’s victory. The team is 4-2 for the Season and will play next week Thursday, October 13th against Chapparel High at home. Go Big Red!
beltontigerathletics.com
Tigers Home vs. Ellison
No cash at gate; tickets at the door via use of QR code only. Please, no re-entry or outside food. 3:35 p.m. JV & Varsity report to 8th period; begin setup and pre-game warmup. 4:00 p.m. Freshmen Red released from class; report to gym. 5:30 p.m. Main gym: Varsity. 6:30...
beltontigerathletics.com
Pro-Fit CC Invitational Results!!!!
The Belton HS CC team competed today at the Last Chance Pro-Fit CC Invitational @ Heritage Park in Belton. The Lady Tiger Varsity team competed very well, and got 2nd place out of 19 teams. The Tiger Varsity Boys ran amazingly, and got 2nd out of 19 teams! The JV girls ran and placed 1st overall, and the JV boys got 7th place! Belton High School will compete next week in the 22-5A District CC Meet @ the H.O.T. Soccer Complex in Waco. Go Tigers!!
beltontigerathletics.com
JV Belton Tigers against Rouse Raiders
The JV Belton Tigers traveled to Rouse High School to take on the Raiders this Thursday. The Tigers began the game with an unsuccessful onside kick setting the Raiders up in good starting position. Rouse did not take long to run the ball into the endzone on their fifth offensive play. The Tiger offense steadily moved the ball down the field on their first possession, converting on two 4th down attempts to keep the drive alive. Ultimately the promising drive would come up empty after an interception returned to the Raider two yard line. Rouse jumped to an early 14-0 lead. Belton’s running game continued to improve as Lake Fine marched along behind the Tiger offensive line. The defense saw similar success with two back to back forced punts. Before the half the Raiders connected on two deep throws exposing blown coverages in Belton’s secondary. The Tigers continued the fight before halftime with a 75 yard touchdown double pass from Collin Sallee to Glenn Slaton. A handful of mental errors lead to a deceptively lopsided halftime score of 28-7.
beltontigerathletics.com
Tiger Tennis Rangles Roos!
The Tiger Tennis Team played in their last District Match for the Fall Season last night at Killeen High. The Team wanted to get the win so they could solidify 3rd Place in District and a better spot going into the Playoffs. The Tigers had a slow start in doubles, coming out 4-3, but picked it up in singles going 10-2. This put the overall match count at 14-5 for the victory and 3rd Place in District. The Tigers went 5-2 overall in District play and 9-7 for the Season. The Tigers will play most likely play A&M Consolidated next week Tuesday October 11th for Bi-District Playoffs at College Station. Go Big Red!
beltontigerathletics.com
TIGER GOLF – Lampasas Badger Fall Invitational Itinerary
Tee time is 9:00 am at Hancock Park Golf Club in Lampasas. Leave time from the Athletic Complex is 6:45 am; approximate return time is 4:00 pm. Tee time is 9:00 am at Delaware Springs Golf Club in Burnet. Leave time from the Athletic Complex is 6:15 am: approximate return...
beltontigerathletics.com
Belton Middle School XC Meet Results
Our South Belton Cross Country team competed against 16 schools at their last meet before their district meet next Wednesday. Bella Castle placed 13th and our 7th grade girls’ team placed 7th. Juan Aldava placed 15th and our 7th grade boys’ team placed 6th overall. Ava Rutledge placed 24th for our 8th grade girls and our 8th grade girls team placed 7th overall. 8th grade boys placed 2nd as a team with Brock Christensen placing 4th, Ezra Kahler placing 5th, Chandler Mangnall placing 17th, and Alex Castelean placing 18th. Coach Mangnall is so proud of everyone who competed this season and cannot wait to see the great things our SBMS Cross Country team will accomplish at district next week. Please come out and support our SBMS team next week as they compete for district at Temple ISD.
KWTX
‘A beautiful soul’: Nursing students at Temple College honor Natalie Aviles with special message on her chair
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Fellow nursing classmates of Natalie Aviles, 20, a beloved member of the McGregor community shot and killed in a shooting rampage that left her mother and three neighbors dead on Sept. 29, are making sure the aspiring doctor who “always a smile on her face” is honored.
highlandernews.com
Marble Falls native comes home to perform new tune
Singer/Songwriter Amber Westerman performed the evening of Sept. 30 in Old Oak Square on Main Street in Marble Falls. Westerman, a local graduate who lives in Nashville, came home to perform after the release of her debut single “Easy With You.” For more go to amberwesterman.com.
Some Central Texas kids get to stay home Friday
Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.
KWTX
‘She did amazing work’: Students remember dance coach who drowned at Killeen motel
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Those who knew 38-year-old Dawn Bennett, who tragically drowned at the Shilo Inn last Friday, are remembering the woman as a gifted dance coach who moved her community. Bennett grew up in Killeen and attended Manor Middle school and later Ellison High School. “She did amazing...
Shangai Express celebrates 20-year anniversary in Georgetown
Shangai Express serves classic Chinese food, including sweet and sour chicken, kung pao combination and beef with broccoli. (Courtesy Shangai Express) Shangai Express celebrated its 20-year anniversary in October. Located at 900 N. Austin Ave., Ste. 606, Georgetown, it serves classic Chinese food at reasonable prices with a variety of dishes including sweet and sour chicken, kung pao combination and beef with broccoli. Online ordering is available. 512-864-9392. https://shanghaiexpresstx.com.
Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof
Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
hellogeorgetown.com
Grandma’s Greens Open in Georgetown, TX!
Owned and operated by Judi Rhodes, the business focuses on growing and selling microgreens. “I have been into vegetable and flower gardening and healthy foods as long as I can remember. Having my hands in the dirt is second nature to me as all of my children and friends can attest to,” Judi Rhodes told Hello Georgetown. “So, growing these healthy microgreens is an absolutely perfect fit for me!”
38-Year-Old Joel Ramirez Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Leander (Leander, TX)
According to the Leander Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday night. The officials stated that two officers, one officer-in-training and a field training officer were inside a vehicle when 38-year-old [..]
Mama Bobcat & Kittens Spotted Playing Around In Texas Backyard: WATCH
This home had some unexpected visitors!
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD confirms no threat at Shoemaker High School
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District has confirmed that there is no lockdown at any of its campuses. The district said in a release on Wednesday morning that social media rumors have insighted fear within the community once again – but these statements are not true.
Texas vs. Oklahoma schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Texas vs. Oklahoma schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
KWTX
“There are no words to explain it”: Central Texas HEB showing support for grieving McGregor families, community
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A local HEB is showing its support for the grieving community of McGregor by placing balloons at the checkout lines at the popular store. The large gold metallic balloons which spell out M-C-G-R-E-G-O-R have caught the attention of, not only thousands of shoppers, but the family of the victims from last Thursday’s shooting which left five people dead, including two high school students.
Texas Reportedly Announces Official Update On Quarterback Quinn Ewers
It looks like Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are going to have their star quarterback return this weekend. Quinn Ewers, who's been out with a shoulder injury since the Alabama game, will reportedly make his return this Saturday vs. Oklahoma. It's perfect time for the Longhorns, ...
