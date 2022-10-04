The JV Belton Tigers traveled to Rouse High School to take on the Raiders this Thursday. The Tigers began the game with an unsuccessful onside kick setting the Raiders up in good starting position. Rouse did not take long to run the ball into the endzone on their fifth offensive play. The Tiger offense steadily moved the ball down the field on their first possession, converting on two 4th down attempts to keep the drive alive. Ultimately the promising drive would come up empty after an interception returned to the Raider two yard line. Rouse jumped to an early 14-0 lead. Belton’s running game continued to improve as Lake Fine marched along behind the Tiger offensive line. The defense saw similar success with two back to back forced punts. Before the half the Raiders connected on two deep throws exposing blown coverages in Belton’s secondary. The Tigers continued the fight before halftime with a 75 yard touchdown double pass from Collin Sallee to Glenn Slaton. A handful of mental errors lead to a deceptively lopsided halftime score of 28-7.

BELTON, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO