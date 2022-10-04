Read full article on original website
Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
Georgia Southern student accused of molesting teen in dorm room after meeting her online, police say
STATESBORO, Ga. — A Georgia Southern University student is behind bars accused of molesting a runaway he was communicating with on Snapchat, according to a police report. The report says Georgia Southern University police found the 13-year-old in a dorm in Freedom's Landing on Lanier Drive on Sept. 26.
Statesboro Shooting: Police say victim critically injured, family member in custody
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above: Raw video: Footage of the scene following Statesboro shooting. Statesboro police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim is a female in her mid-20s, and the suspect is also a female in her mid-20s. It happened...
Teen shot dead outside Sugarloaf Mills was Jefferson County football standout, school confirms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson County High School, according to the team's official Twitter account. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the...
Jefferson County High School brawl: What we know
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chaos inside Jefferson County High School ended with more than 20 students arrested and counting. The 16-year-old sent to the hospital has since been released and arrested. This brings the total number of those involved to 23. We talked to officials to find out more. According...
Multiple Arrests After Fight At Jefferson County High School
Multiple students at Jefferson County High School were arrested after a fight on Wednesday. According to our news partner WJBF, Eleven juvenile students under 17 years of age and ten adult students over 17 years of age were taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. One 16-year-old student was taken to Jefferson County Hospital emergency room for treatment and was later released.
Students, including juveniles, detained following large fight at Jefferson County High School
(LOUISVILLE, GA) - A large fight Wednesday at Jefferson County High School. It happened around lunchtime involving a large group of students. One was injured and taken to an area hospital. That student was treated and released. More than twenty, including some juveniles, are being held at the Jefferson County...
Burke Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed that the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county. Officials say they’ve received calls from various residents from Keysville to Plant Vogtle. Those two locations in Burke County are 35 miles apart from one another. Investigators are perplexed […]
Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
Ten JCHS students could be charged as adults following fight
NewsChannel 6 has learned ten students could be charged as adults following a fight Wednesday at Jefferson County High School.
GSP: Savannah man killed in fatal early morning crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department shut down the west end of Hwy 80 at Johnny Mercer Boulevard due to a traffic fatality early Friday morning. At 5:03 a.m., Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd at State Route 26 in Chatham County. GSP […]
UPDATE: Georgia police continue search for missing 20-month-old, last seen Oct. 5
UPDATE 10/6/22 4:32 p.m.: The search for Simons remains ongoing. The Chatham County Police Department is executing search warrants and conducting interviews with individuals who may have information on Simons’ whereabouts. “We’re going to hold out hope that he’s still alive, and that we can find him and bring him home safe to his parents,” […]
Police in Savannah searching for woman last seen at Abercorn Street hotel
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Savannah Police are asking the public for help in the search for a missing 46-year-old woman. Her name is Lindsey Poole, and police say she was last seen at the LaQuinta Inn on Abercorn Street on September 29. Police say she...
Beaufort deputies send bloodhounds, helicopter to find missing 81-year-old man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort deputies sent bloodhounds and a helicopter Thursday evening to find a missing elderly man. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said 81-year-old Joe Nathan Glover walked away from his home around 5:45 p.m. on Spann Circle in Dale. Family told BCSO that Glover suffers from dementia and they fear […]
Police: Savannah pedestrian killed after running into traffic, struck by driver of Ford Explorer
Update 9:51 a.m. Tuesday: Police say the victim has died from their injuries. The following statement was issued Tuesday by Savannah Police:. "Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating an Oct. 3 crash on White Bluff Road that resulted in the death of a 36-year-old Savannah man. Officers responded...
Keysville man arrested for impersonating a police officer
A Keysville man is facing charges after reportedly impersonating a police officer.
Savannah murder suspects appear in court
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several people accused of murders in Savannah appeared in court before a judge. Those include the two accused in the April shooting death of a British tourist in downtown Savannah. WTOC was the only news media inside the courtroom. Georgiamae Lawrence told the judge she’s not...
Georgia Southern issues warning to students following on-campus armed robbery
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University's Office of Public Safety sent out a warning to students on Saturday after someone was robbed on campus. The armed robbery happened at around 8:15 p.m. on the Statesboro Campus at Southern Courtyard, according to GSU. GSU said the witness told officers he...
Ft. Stewart soldier, wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Ludowici home
LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart soldier and his wife were found dead in their Ludowici home last week in an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Long County Sheriff’s Office, Staff Sgt. Deveraux Cato, 34, was found dead along with his wife, Sashya Cato inside their home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Investigators in Long […]
Police respond to crash involving pedestrian at Abercorn, White Bluff
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at Abercorn Street and White Bluff Road. According to police, the crash involved serious injuries. Details are limited at this time. Stay with WTOC for updates.
