Statesboro, GA

WSAV News 3

Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
WRDW-TV

Jefferson County High School brawl: What we know

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chaos inside Jefferson County High School ended with more than 20 students arrested and counting. The 16-year-old sent to the hospital has since been released and arrested. This brings the total number of those involved to 23. We talked to officials to find out more. According...
wgac.com

Multiple Arrests After Fight At Jefferson County High School

Multiple students at Jefferson County High School were arrested after a fight on Wednesday. According to our news partner WJBF, Eleven juvenile students under 17 years of age and ten adult students over 17 years of age were taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. One 16-year-old student was taken to Jefferson County Hospital emergency room for treatment and was later released.
WJBF

Burke Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed that the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county. Officials say they’ve received calls from various residents from Keysville to Plant Vogtle. Those two locations in Burke County are 35 miles apart from one another. Investigators are perplexed […]
wtoc.com

Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
wtoc.com

Savannah murder suspects appear in court

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several people accused of murders in Savannah appeared in court before a judge. Those include the two accused in the April shooting death of a British tourist in downtown Savannah. WTOC was the only news media inside the courtroom. Georgiamae Lawrence told the judge she’s not...
SAVANNAH, GA

