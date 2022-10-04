Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
3 charged in connection with shooting in Walmart parking lot in Claremont
Three people arrested in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of a Claremont Walmart are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. According to a police affidavit, the shooting suspects drove up from Keene on Wednesday to rob the victim of marijuana and, in the words of one man accused in the shooting, to "do something stupid to make money."
WMUR.com
Relatives of Alstead shooting victim urge greater action against domestic, gun violence
ALSTEAD, N.H. — Relatives of a woman shot in Alstead nearly two weeks ago are urging people to take action to prevent domestic violence as they hope for her recovery. The woman was shot at an Alstead home last month and suffered life-threatening injuries. Jeremy Fitzgerald, 44, was charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
NECN
Murder Victim's Family Thanks Vt. Detective for Key Role in Suspect Arrest
The family of a woman who was murdered in Vermont in a gruesome fashion traveled to the State House in Montpelier Friday to see a member of law enforcement honored for her critical role in the case — which involved a lucky break. Adrienne and David Bass of Northfield,...
Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in South Burlington shooting
Denroy Dasent was charged with second degree murder in a fatal shooting at the Swiss Host Motel in South Burlington on Sunday night. He was charged on Monday in a shooting in Burlington that took place the same night. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in South Burlington shooting .
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Police investigating shooting at Comfort Inn in White River Junction
HARTFORD, Vt. — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting happened on Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. The victim is an adult man who sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident. He...
VTDigger
Brattleboro police investigate 2 deaths Wednesday
BRATTLEBORO — Local police said they had little information to report after finding two people dead in separate incidents Wednesday. Authorities found one body at a local motel and another on the bandstand of downtown’s Common. “There’s no reason for us to believe they’re related and we don’t...
Rutland woman allegedly robs Jolley Mart at knifepoint
The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced that Ashley Lobdell, 25, of Rutland, Vermont was arrested Wednesday night for interfering with commerce by robbery.
vermontbiz.com
VSP concludes search operations in Winooski River connected to Donald Messier missing-persons case
VSP divers and a dredging firm work to remove a vehicle from the Winooski River in Waterbury on Thursday. The vehicle located belonged to Donald Messier, who was reported missing in 2006. VermontBiz photo. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont State Police has concluded operations in and around the Winooski River...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI, violating conditions of release in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 41-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on US Route 7 at around 1:10 a.m. While speaking with the driver, George Flannery, of Rutland, police say signs of...
Suspect on run after alleged Rutland TD bank robbery
Late Wednesday morning, the Rutland City Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Rutland Town Police, and Vermont State Police were all sent to the area of 89 Merchants Row—the TD Bank in Rutland—for a reported robbery.
mynbc5.com
Lebanon police ask public to turn in controlled substances, needles during take back day
LEBANON, N.H. — The Lebanon Police Department is asking the public to help them get dangerous drugs off the streets as part of the National Drug Take Back event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29. The department will have two drop-off locations where members of the public can surrender controlled...
newportdispatch.com
Robbery in Randolph
RANDOLPH — Police are still investigating a robbery that occurred in Randolph on Saturday. The incident took place at the Barn Convenience Store at around 3:20 a.m. Police say that a man entered the store and demanded money from the register. After stealing the money, the suspect fled the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mychamplainvalley.com
Barre woman sentenced to 18 months for fentanyl distribution
A Barre woman has been sentenced to serve 18 months in prison for distributing fentanyl. According to court records, Tiffany Fisk, 33, distributed fentanyl and cocaine base in Washington County to an informant working with law enforcement in October 2021 and January 2022. Vermont State Police pulled over Fisk and...
mynbc5.com
Barre couple charged with involuntary manslaughter following baby's death
BARRE, Vt. — A Barre couple has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to a child after their seven-month-old baby died in May. Barre police say they were called to the home of Christopher Wicker, 34, and Brianna Wicker, 25, on the morning of May 3 after Brianna reported that her infant son was unresponsive and not breathing.
Man found dead in Battenkill River
On Thursday, a man was found dead on the scene in the Battenkill River. Washington County Sheriff's Officers responded to a report of an individual in the river in the township of Jackson.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash in East Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER — A 52-year-old woman from Plainfield was involved in a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on US Route 2 at around 9:40 p.m. The driver, identified as Kristie Ferguson, was still inside the vehicle with serious injuries. Ferguson was immediately transported...
mynbc5.com
Diving group finds truck believed to belong to person reported missing in 2006, VSP investigating
DUXBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a truck found in the Winooski River that is believed to belong to a man who was reported missing in 2006. Officials said they were notified of a potential new piece of evidence in the 16-year-old disappearance case of Donald Messier on Wednesday after the group Adventures with Purpose found the truck submerged in the water in Waterbury.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County
MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
mynbc5.com
Body camera footage shows interaction between police, Adam Montgomery
Body camera footage obtained by News 9 Investigates shows the first interactions between Manchester police and Adam Montgomery, the father of Harmony Montgomery, who has not been seen since 2019 and is presumed dead. In the video, Adam Montgomery is questioned about his daughter's whereabouts. Audio from the recordings was...
WMUR.com
1 dies of injuries suffered in multi-vehicle crash in Weare, police say
WEARE, N.H. — One driver is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Weare last week. Police responded to a crash on South Stark Highway by Martin Road last Thursday afternoon. Police said the drivers of both vehicles suffered serious injuries and were transported to Concord Hospital. One of the drivers, Patricia Herbert, has succumbed to those injuries, police said.
Comments / 0