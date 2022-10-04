ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, VT

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

3 charged in connection with shooting in Walmart parking lot in Claremont

Three people arrested in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of a Claremont Walmart are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. According to a police affidavit, the shooting suspects drove up from Keene on Wednesday to rob the victim of marijuana and, in the words of one man accused in the shooting, to "do something stupid to make money."
CLAREMONT, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Woodstock, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
mynbc5.com

Police investigating shooting at Comfort Inn in White River Junction

HARTFORD, Vt. — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting happened on Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. The victim is an adult man who sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident. He...
HARTFORD, VT
VTDigger

Brattleboro police investigate 2 deaths Wednesday

BRATTLEBORO — Local police said they had little information to report after finding two people dead in separate incidents Wednesday. Authorities found one body at a local motel and another on the bandstand of downtown’s Common. “There’s no reason for us to believe they’re related and we don’t...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Woodstock Police Sgt
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested for DUI, violating conditions of release in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 41-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on US Route 7 at around 1:10 a.m. While speaking with the driver, George Flannery, of Rutland, police say signs of...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Robbery in Randolph

RANDOLPH — Police are still investigating a robbery that occurred in Randolph on Saturday. The incident took place at the Barn Convenience Store at around 3:20 a.m. Police say that a man entered the store and demanded money from the register. After stealing the money, the suspect fled the...
RANDOLPH, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
mychamplainvalley.com

Barre woman sentenced to 18 months for fentanyl distribution

A Barre woman has been sentenced to serve 18 months in prison for distributing fentanyl. According to court records, Tiffany Fisk, 33, distributed fentanyl and cocaine base in Washington County to an informant working with law enforcement in October 2021 and January 2022. Vermont State Police pulled over Fisk and...
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Barre couple charged with involuntary manslaughter following baby's death

BARRE, Vt. — A Barre couple has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to a child after their seven-month-old baby died in May. Barre police say they were called to the home of Christopher Wicker, 34, and Brianna Wicker, 25, on the morning of May 3 after Brianna reported that her infant son was unresponsive and not breathing.
BARRE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle rollover crash in East Montpelier

EAST MONTPELIER — A 52-year-old woman from Plainfield was involved in a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on US Route 2 at around 9:40 p.m. The driver, identified as Kristie Ferguson, was still inside the vehicle with serious injuries. Ferguson was immediately transported...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
mynbc5.com

Diving group finds truck believed to belong to person reported missing in 2006, VSP investigating

DUXBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a truck found in the Winooski River that is believed to belong to a man who was reported missing in 2006. Officials said they were notified of a potential new piece of evidence in the 16-year-old disappearance case of Donald Messier on Wednesday after the group Adventures with Purpose found the truck submerged in the water in Waterbury.
WAITSFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County

MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Body camera footage shows interaction between police, Adam Montgomery

Body camera footage obtained by News 9 Investigates shows the first interactions between Manchester police and Adam Montgomery, the father of Harmony Montgomery, who has not been seen since 2019 and is presumed dead. In the video, Adam Montgomery is questioned about his daughter's whereabouts. Audio from the recordings was...
MANCHESTER, VT
WMUR.com

1 dies of injuries suffered in multi-vehicle crash in Weare, police say

WEARE, N.H. — One driver is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Weare last week. Police responded to a crash on South Stark Highway by Martin Road last Thursday afternoon. Police said the drivers of both vehicles suffered serious injuries and were transported to Concord Hospital. One of the drivers, Patricia Herbert, has succumbed to those injuries, police said.
WEARE, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy