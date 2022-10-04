VACAVILLE – A scenic walk on a Vacaville bike trail became a life-and-death battle after, police say, an assailant stabbed a 33-year-old woman walking her dog Tuesday."For someone being attacked on the walk is actually very, very rare," said longtime resident Joe Baptista. He regularly rides the Alamo Creek Bike Trail."This is very unsettling because this was a completely unprovoked attack," said Vacaville Police Department. Cpl. Nichole King.Both the victim and suspect are Vacaville residents but do not know each other, according to investigators who are calling the attack an isolated incident.A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC)...

VACAVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO