Winters, CA

Paradise Post

Inmate crew stops stabbing on Solano County bike trail

VACAVILLE — A crew of jail inmates on clean-up duty with an officer overseeing them saved an 18-year-old woman who was being stabbed on a bike trail Tuesday, police said. The assault of the woman happened in the area of Brookdale Court on the Alamo Creek bike trail, Vacaville police said in a statement. Officers were called there about 10 a.m.
VACAVILLE, CA
City
Winters, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Silicon Valley

Marin wine warehouse arsonist granted release from 27-year sentence

A Sausalito wine embezzler blamed for a $200 million arson fire has been granted early release from prison because of mounting health problems. Mark C. Anderson, 73, will be moved from the Federal Correctional Institution, Terminal Island, in Los Angeles to a Sacramento care home near UC Davis Medical Center. The Saint Vincent de Paul Society will cover his rent until his Social Security benefits kick in, according to a Sept. 30 court order granting his release.
SAUSALITO, CA
#Police
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing armadillo found safe at California zoo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Updated 3:30 p.m. Oct. 7:. Officials at the Sacramento Zoo said a missing armadillo was found safe Friday. The armadillo, which had been reported missing Thursday, was found approximately 192 feet from her enclosure by a member of the zoo staff, officials said in an email.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Vehicular manslaughter suspect arrested for Live Oak crash last month

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested for vehicular manslaughter in connection with a crash on Highway 99 in Live Oak on Sept. 17, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99 and Ivy Street last month. The driver...
LIVE OAK, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Antelope Two-Vehicle Crash

Vehicle Ends Up on Sidewalk in Shandwick Drive Intersection Crash. Minor injuries were reported in Antelope after a two-vehicle crash on October 5. The accident occurred around 6:50 a.m. at the intersection of Shandwick Drive and Walerga Road when a Honda crashed into a black vehicle and ended up on the sidewalk. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the accident blocked the southbound roadway, and a tow truck was required to remove a compact car and station wagon.
ANTELOPE, CA
FOX40

California schools informing students and parents about Narcan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the opioid crisis grows, with an epidemic of overdoses, some California schools are giving a substance called Narcan to students. It’s a way to reverse the effects of fentanyl, which is often made illegally and sold on the black market, laced with poisonous ingredients. Now, local parents are partnering with […]
CBS Sacramento

Vacaville woman attacked on bike trail saved by inmate officer and crew

VACAVILLE – A scenic walk on a Vacaville bike trail became a life-and-death battle after, police say, an assailant stabbed a 33-year-old woman walking her dog Tuesday."For someone being attacked on the walk is actually very, very rare," said longtime resident Joe Baptista. He regularly rides the Alamo Creek Bike Trail."This is very unsettling because this was a completely unprovoked attack," said Vacaville Police Department. Cpl. Nichole King.Both the victim and suspect are Vacaville residents but do not know each other, according to investigators who are calling the attack an isolated incident.A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC)...
VACAVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Fatality Reported in Sacramento Foothill Farms Area

Accident Near Auburn Boulevard Intersection Kills Pedestrian. A recent accident in Sacramento County in the Foothill Farms area caused a pedestrian fatality after a man was struck by a motor vehicle. The fatal collision occurred near the Auburn Boulevard intersection with Garfield Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report. The pedestrian who died in the collision was identified by the Sacramento County coroner as 45-year-old Baljit Singh.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Crews respond to fire at Elk Grove school

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Crews responded to a fire at an Elk Grove school on Wednesday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 5) The fire was at Zehner Ranch Elementary School, the Cosumnes Fire Department said. Officials said there were no reported injuries in connection with the fire...
ELK GROVE, CA
crimevoice.com

Burglary Suspect Arrested after Robbing Home

Photos: Courtesy of El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Originally Published By: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “Approximately one month ago, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Detectives began working on a burglary that occurred at the Hills Church in El Dorado Hills. A suspect location in Sacramento was identified and detectives were able to identify a person of interest, the same day. A search warrant was executed at a residence in Sacramento and numerous items were recovered related to the burglary. A suspect was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail and he was released the same evening.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motor Vehicle Collision in Rocklin Leads to Pedestrian Fatality

Pedestrian Fatality Occurs at Stanford Ranch Road Intersection. A pedestrian fatality happened in Rocklin on October 2 when the walker was struck by a vehicle. Officers with the Rocklin Police Department responded to the accident, which occurred at the Stanford Ranch Road intersection with Harvest Road. Although few details about the accident were released, the pedestrian was said to have died from injuries suffered in the fatal collision. Fault in the accident and how it occurred is under investigation by Rocklin police.
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police pursuit comes to an end in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A police pursuit ended in a crash in South Sacramento.According to Sacramento Police, at around 12:52 p.m., they were pursuing a vehicle that was driving recklessly in the area of Franklin Boulevard and 52 Street. At some point, police lost track of the vehicle. They later found the vehicle crashed on 47th Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. Police discovered that the vehicle hit a pedestrian. The victim, a female, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle was later detained. The California Highway Patrol is investigating.
SACRAMENTO, CA

