Indiana Daily Student
Middle Way House begins their ‘Wrapped in Love’ public art display
This October, trees in downtown Bloomington are wrapped in sweaters for Domestic Violence Awareness month. This project is put on by Middle Way House, a non-profit crisis intervention service provider serving the Bloomington community. MWH has operated in Bloomington since the 1970s and continues to show their support to survivors of domestic violence through this annual tradition.
wbiw.com
Volunteers needed for Rose Hill Cemetery event
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteers during the Rose Hill Cemetery event. Explore the stories that have outlived the deceased at one of Bloomington’s most historic cemeteries during the event on October 15th at Rose Hill Cemetery at 930 West 4th Street in Bloomington.
Indiana Daily Student
A passion for thrifting leads to clothing companies Hoosier A1 Vintage, Gonzo Hydraulica
Senior Trey Humphrey got into thrifting his junior year of high school as a way to reconcile his “mall rat” behaviors. “I got tired of wasting my money on clothes, so I started thrifting,” Humphrey said. “Then I heard about people basically thrifting to make money, and the rest is history.”
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: 5 years after the release of ‘Columbus,’ the film’s impact is stronger than ever
Five years ago, when I was just 15-years-old, I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life. At the time, my interest in film was growing. I knew I’d love to make a career out of it but didn’t think it was possible given that I was from rural Indiana and had no connections. It was a pipe dream I pushed to the side.
Indiana Daily Student
IDS Housing Fair returns to IMU Alumni Hall, offers students chance to meet with off-campus housing representatives
The Indiana Daily Student will host the fall 2022 Housing Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 in Alumni Hall, located in the Indiana Memorial Union. This event will give students the chance to find off-campus housing for the 2023-24 school year. Students can also enter to win gift cards or other prizes from local Bloomington businesses.
Kristi Lee inducted into Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame
She’s a star behind the scenes and in front of the camera and she’s a Hoosier through and through. Kristi Lee recently returned to WRTV for the first time since she left as a WRTV Technical Director.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
wbiw.com
2022 Halloween Trick-or-Treat Hours for Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – City of Bloomington trick-or-treat hours for 2022 have been set for Monday, October 31 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., rain or shine. Please consider these Halloween tips to help keep children and families safe:. Trick-or-treat during designated hours and only go to those homes that have...
Fox 59
Community minded Franklin cafe
INDIANAPOLIS — Main & Madison Market Cafe co-owners, Stephanie Northern and Ashley Schultz, stopped by to share some of their delicious treats with Jillian and Ryan. Main & Madison is located in Franklin, Indiana. They are community minded with a mission to strengthen communities and family. To learn more...
wrtv.com
Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That means that the spookiest night of the year is just around the corner. That's right Halloween time is here. With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
Indiana Daily Student
IU to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day with proclamation presentation Oct. 10
The Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs will host an Indigenous Peoples’ Day Proclamation Presentation 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at Sample Gates. Students are welcome to come and proudly celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day. No RSVP is necessary. Indigenous Peoples’ Day is celebrated to honor...
Legend Says Seven Gates of Hell are in the Midwest and This Indiana Tunnel is One of Them
Legend says to flash your lights before driving through this tunnel. Located in Brazil, Indiana is a tunnel that is so creepy it has been nicknamed Hells Gate Tunnel. Legend says there are seven gates to hell located throughout the Wabash Valley, and this tunnel is said to be one of them.
Indiana Daily Student
How IU is encouraging more women to be involved in STEM on campus
Indiana University has multiple initiatives and extracurricular activities dedicated to supporting female students and faculty in science, technology, engineering and mathematic subject areas. According to an IU News article, the number of women enrolled in STEM programs across IU campuses increased by 35% from the fall of 2011 to the...
cbs4indy.com
Freeze watch Saturday morning as Indiana cools down
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for a big drop in temperatures across the Hoosier state!. A freeze watch is in effect across central Indiana. Frost and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees are possible from late Friday night to early Saturday morning. Bundle up, Indiana!. Cold front cools off...
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: Abolish scooters on IU's campus
People proceed to use scooters within the Bloomington community despite recent incidents. Scooter companies, such as Lime and Bird, have rapid expansion at college campuses nationwide. Removing scooters from the IU campus will persuade students to walk or bike around campus two “healthier options” or utilize public transportation, free for...
WANE-TV
Yelp: Indiana ranks twice in list of 100 best taco spots
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Yelp has compiled a list of the best places to eat tacos, and Indiana shows up twice in the rankings. The new rankings, “Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America” include two restaurants in Indianapolis that specialize in traditional Mexican dishes. Tlaolli was...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Historic home in southern Indiana hits the market for less than $50,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic southern Indiana home is hitting the market for less than $50,000. The Wilkins House in Campbellsburg, Indiana, is up for sale. The house is more than 2,000 square feet and was built in the 1850s. The first floor has a living room, dining room,...
WIBC.com
NWS: Expect Frost This Weekend Across Indiana
STATEWIDE–Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places...
Indiana Daily Student
Fox’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ to come to Bloomington for Indiana football homecoming weekend
This Saturday, Indiana will host Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” ahead of its homecoming matchup against No. 4 Michigan, according to an Indiana Football Twitter post. The preview show will air live from 10 a.m. to noon, right up to kick off between the Hoosiers and Wolverines. Fans can attend the event for free, and it will take place at Memorial Stadium’s South End Zone Plaza.
