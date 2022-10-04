ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Middle Way House begins their ‘Wrapped in Love’ public art display

This October, trees in downtown Bloomington are wrapped in sweaters for Domestic Violence Awareness month. This project is put on by Middle Way House, a non-profit crisis intervention service provider serving the Bloomington community. MWH has operated in Bloomington since the 1970s and continues to show their support to survivors of domestic violence through this annual tradition.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Volunteers needed for Rose Hill Cemetery event

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteers during the Rose Hill Cemetery event. Explore the stories that have outlived the deceased at one of Bloomington’s most historic cemeteries during the event on October 15th at Rose Hill Cemetery at 930 West 4th Street in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

IDS Housing Fair returns to IMU Alumni Hall, offers students chance to meet with off-campus housing representatives

The Indiana Daily Student will host the fall 2022 Housing Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 in Alumni Hall, located in the Indiana Memorial Union. This event will give students the chance to find off-campus housing for the 2023-24 school year. Students can also enter to win gift cards or other prizes from local Bloomington businesses.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

2022 Halloween Trick-or-Treat Hours for Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – City of Bloomington trick-or-treat hours for 2022 have been set for Monday, October 31 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., rain or shine. Please consider these Halloween tips to help keep children and families safe:. Trick-or-treat during designated hours and only go to those homes that have...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Community minded Franklin cafe

INDIANAPOLIS — Main & Madison Market Cafe co-owners, Stephanie Northern and Ashley Schultz, stopped by to share some of their delicious treats with Jillian and Ryan. Main & Madison is located in Franklin, Indiana. They are community minded with a mission to strengthen communities and family. To learn more...
FRANKLIN, IN
wrtv.com

Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That means that the spookiest night of the year is just around the corner. That's right Halloween time is here. With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

How IU is encouraging more women to be involved in STEM on campus

Indiana University has multiple initiatives and extracurricular activities dedicated to supporting female students and faculty in science, technology, engineering and mathematic subject areas. According to an IU News article, the number of women enrolled in STEM programs across IU campuses increased by 35% from the fall of 2011 to the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Freeze watch Saturday morning as Indiana cools down

INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for a big drop in temperatures across the Hoosier state!. A freeze watch is in effect across central Indiana. Frost and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees are possible from late Friday night to early Saturday morning. Bundle up, Indiana!. Cold front cools off...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: Abolish scooters on IU's campus

People proceed to use scooters within the Bloomington community despite recent incidents. Scooter companies, such as Lime and Bird, have rapid expansion at college campuses nationwide. Removing scooters from the IU campus will persuade students to walk or bike around campus two “healthier options” or utilize public transportation, free for...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Yelp: Indiana ranks twice in list of 100 best taco spots

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Yelp has compiled a list of the best places to eat tacos, and Indiana shows up twice in the rankings. The new rankings, “Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America” include two restaurants in Indianapolis that specialize in traditional Mexican dishes. Tlaolli was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

NWS: Expect Frost This Weekend Across Indiana

STATEWIDE–Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Fox’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ to come to Bloomington for Indiana football homecoming weekend

This Saturday, Indiana will host Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” ahead of its homecoming matchup against No. 4 Michigan, according to an Indiana Football Twitter post. The preview show will air live from 10 a.m. to noon, right up to kick off between the Hoosiers and Wolverines. Fans can attend the event for free, and it will take place at Memorial Stadium’s South End Zone Plaza.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

