‘Fake heiress’ released to house arrest, fights deportation
NEW YORK (AP) — Phony socialite and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin, whose scheme inspired a Netflix series, has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest, immigration officials and her spokesperson said. Anna Sorokin is on home confinement in New York City, said her spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer. “Anna...
Uvalde, Texas, school district suspends police force in shooting fallout
The Uvalde, Texas, school district said Friday it has suspended its entire police force in the latest fallout from the Robb Elementary School shooting earlier this year. The big picture: The decision comes after 19 students and two teachers died in the mass shooting. The aftermath of the incident was marred by controversy due to the decisions and statements made by local officials and law enforcement.
UPDATE: Man who shot police K-9 identified after fatal standoff in Clayton, GBI says
A man suspected in a homicide was shot and killed by officers Friday after he fatally wounded a police K-9 during a standoff in Clayton County, officials confirmed.
Proud Boys member pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy over Jan. 6
A member of the Proud Boys on Thursday pleaded guilty to a charge of seditious conspiracy over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, becoming the first member of the far-right group to plead guilty to such charges. Why it matters: Jeremy Bertino's guilty plea potentially gives the Department...
Court grants DOJ motion to expedite appeal in special master case
An appeals court on Wednesday granted a motion from the Department of Justice to fast-track its appeal in the special master case involving documents seized in the FBI's search at Mar-a-Lago. Driving the news: "Having consulted with the Chief Judge, the appeal will be assigned to a special merits panel...
Biden to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession
President Biden said Thursday he will pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession and will call on governors to pardon simple state possession offenses. Why it matters: It could amount to "thousands" of pardons, which would remove a burden that may have prevented some people from receiving employment, housing or educational opportunities, Biden said.
Border chief: GOP relocation campaign is attracting more migrants
The Biden administration's top border official says that relocating migrants from the southern border to other parts of the U.S. is enticing other migrants to come after they hear about these programs. Driving the news: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus told the Los Angeles Times in an...
NYC Mayor Adams declares state of emergency over migrant buses
New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) declared a state of emergency on Friday to respond to migrants arriving in the city on buses primarily from Texas. Why it matters: Adams said at least 17,000 asylum seekers have been bused to New York City from other parts of the country since April and claimed that many of the people didn't know where they were going when they boarded the buses.
Arizona abortion ban halted by appeals court order
An Arizona appeals court blocked the enforcement of a nearly 150-year-old abortion ban Friday, per court documents. Driving the news: A three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals granted Planned Parenthood's request for an emergency stay of a Sept. 23 ruling that lifted an injunction on the state’s abortion ban, which includes a 15-week ban.
Axios
Washington, DC
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
