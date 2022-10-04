The League of Legends preseason patch is always a little bit wild. With the yearly esports circuit done and dusted, Riot can go a little ham on changing up champions and how they play on Summoner’s Rift. This year, beneath all the marquee features, Riot added tons of quality-of-life features to test realms that make the game more accessible and, well, easier to play. Officially incorporating these features would be another massive step in Riot’s attempts to turn this opaque, inscrutable game into a welcoming experience — should the changes go through to the live game.

