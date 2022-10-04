Read full article on original website
Blizzard axes Overwatch 2 phone number requirement in update on game’s rocky launch
Blizzard’s launch of Overwatch 2 on Tuesday did not go as planned. Many players who attempted to play the revamped Overwatch experienced long queue times, were subjected to server errors, were disconnected from games, and had progress and items not carry over from the original game — that is, if they could connect to Blizzard’s game servers at all. On Wednesday evening, Blizzard apologized for the state of Overwatch 2’s launch and announced a major policy change: It will no longer require a phone number to be attached to a Battle.net account for “a majority of existing Overwatch players.”
Overwatch 2 going offline as Blizzard rolls out fixes
Blizzard Entertainment said it’s taking Overwatch 2 offline Thursday evening in an effort to roll out fixes to the game, which launched in a largely unplayable state on Tuesday and has been rocky since. During two separate windows on Thursday, Overwatch 2 servers will be down while bug fixes and database upgrades roll out.
Overwatch 2 bug is forcing some players into accidentally buying skins
Overwatch 2’s release has hit another snag in its rocky launch. This time, players are reporting a bug that leads users to accidentally purchase items like skins with the in-game currency, which is non-refundable. Reddit user Dracyoshi posted a lengthy description of the bug on the Overwatch subreddit. Basically,...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new trailer shows new Girafarig evolution, Pokémon picnics
With just over a month until Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet’s November release, The Pokémon Company debuted a new 14-minute trailer for the Nintendo Switch game on Thursday. In the extensive video, The Pokémon Company outlines a ton of actual gameplay; it follows four separate Pokémon...
Need for Speed Unbound leaves last-gen consoles behind, emphasizes style and speed
Electronic Arts’ next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound, takes street racing fans to a new open-world city called Lakeshore and features a heavily stylized look. Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, when it launches Dec. 2, the publisher announced Thursday.
Yes, Genshin Impact controls my life, but it’s consensual
Logging on to Genshin Impact, I immediately go to my fallback activity: picking flowers. To do that, I choose my anime-esque character with his black-and-teal-colored hair, and we fast-travel to the sheer, jutting peaks of the mystical region of Jueyun Karst. I jump from one slope to another, gliding along while the notes of a stringed instrument accompany my platforming. I pick a white flower called a Qingxin off the top of a neighboring cliff.
Persona 5 is getting a card game that will steal your tabletop
The Phantom Thieves are coming to steal your heart in yet another medium: tabletop games. The excellent JRPG Persona 5 Royal is being adapted into a strategy card game, out next year. Published by Pandasaurus Games (publishers of the wonderful Machi Koro 2, one of our picks for the best...
Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Oct. 7-11
The weekly Exotic item merchant Xur hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out on the back stairs of the Hangar.
How to watch the Mario movie trailer during today’s Nintendo Direct
The first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie will premiere during a Nintendo Direct today. The direct will go live at 4:05 p.m. EDT/1:05 p.m. PDT and debut the trailer to the world. There will not, however, be any new game information. Earlier this week, Nintendo and Illumination revealed...
EA’s new Need for Speed leaks, looks full-on anime
The next Need for Speed will lean hard into an anime aesthetic, if the screens from an overseas product listing are any indication. On Wednesday, members of the Need for Speed subreddit spotted the leaked listing for Need for Speed Unbound via Japanese retailer Neowing. The listing says the new game will launch in December. Electronic Arts has an announcement coming Thursday at 11 a.m. EDT, when it will reveal more about the next game.
Hit colony sim Rimworld’s next expansion will let you have kids (finally)
A new RimWorld expansion is on the way, and will provide more options to delight (and horrify) fans of the sci-fi colony simulation game. Called Biotech, the expansion adds the ability to upgrade colonists and allow them to control menacing mechanoids, have babies and raise children, and genetically modify those kids (and their parents), all in service of creating more efficient colony workers.
League of Legends might become a little easier — and that’s great
The League of Legends preseason patch is always a little bit wild. With the yearly esports circuit done and dusted, Riot can go a little ham on changing up champions and how they play on Summoner’s Rift. This year, beneath all the marquee features, Riot added tons of quality-of-life features to test realms that make the game more accessible and, well, easier to play. Officially incorporating these features would be another massive step in Riot’s attempts to turn this opaque, inscrutable game into a welcoming experience — should the changes go through to the live game.
Excited for Bayonetta 3? Play Valkyrie Elysium
At a recent Nintendo press event, I played a demo for Bayonetta 3, in which I tore through a procession of demonic enemies with monstrous clubs, incisive swords, and a collection of tri-barreled handguns. I also summoned friendly demons to fight by my side, and at one point, rode on the back of a demon ally who was, in turn, using a pair of train cars to water-ski through the narrow confines of a Tokyo canal. Having not played a Bayonetta game before, I left the event feeling both foolish and elated: Why have I not touched this series before? I thought. That absolutely ruled. I was now officially excited for the game’s Oct. 28 release.
How RimWorld makes misery and crisis a rollicking good time
RimWorld is a bleakly comedic game that finds fun in three colonists starving to death, clinging to life under the shadow of a nuclear winter — or a whole group of beloved pawns being wiped off the map by a surprise raider incursion. It’s a game that isn’t interested in the concept of what’s fair, but what’s the most interesting. And this chaotic ethos is part of what has led the game to endure for nearly a decade: It’s not just a management or base-building game — it’s also a storytelling simulator that cranks out the wildest tales imaginable.
You can make elaborate sandwiches for Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet
In Pokémon Sword and Shield, you could make and feed your Pokémon curry. For Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll have to assemble sandwiches for you and your Pokémon crew. The Pokémon Company outlined Scarlet and Violet’s new picnic area, where players will be able to bathe, feed, and play with their Pokémon, in a 14-minute trailer that debuted Thursday.
Heroscape’s new boxed set costs $250, but it could jumpstart the decades-old wargame
Beloved miniatures wargame Heroscape is back with a new high-profile crowdfunding project. Everything hinges on the success of a lavish $249.99 boxed set called Heroscape: Age of Annihilation, which includes loads of customizable scenery and five playable factions. It will only be produced if the campaign receives 8,000 pre-orders, but if it’s successful, Hasbro’s Avalon Hill imprint plans to bring the franchise back to life with additional releases.
Bungie finally announces a nerf for Destiny 2’s most talked about Exotic
After a few weeks of minor updates, Bungie released a massive blog post for Destiny 2 on Thursday. The article offers a ton of information about upcoming weapon and balance changes, and is extremely long. For our purposes here, we’re mainly going to be discussing the Exotic changes coming in...
A Plague Tale: Requiem heading to GeForce Now with ray tracing
Nvidia revealed that A Plague Tale: Requiem is heading to the GeForce Now cloud gaming service on the same day it releases on other platforms. The best part about the game’s expansion to the service is that it will support ray tracing. The company said in a blog post...
Dungeons & Dragons fans can compete to turn their campaign into a Lego set
Lego is collaborating with Wizards of the Coast to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons in 2023. Fans are invited to submit custom Lego designs of the in-game adventures they’ve had over the years, like a blocky dragon’s lair full of loot, a terrifying Beholder, or a tavern brawl instigated by tiny yellow barbarians. Submissions are open now, and will be accepted until Nov. 14. Winners will have their models turned into a retail product — and profit from its sales.
Legend of Vox Machina NYCC panel reveals season 2 and 3 get messy with dragons
At the end of Critical Role’s The Legend of Vox Machina season 1 (animated by Titmouse Animation), the merry messy band of Vox Machina restored the sun and justice to Percy’s home kingdom of Whitestone. But upon a homecoming to their homebase kingdom of Emon, a force of dragons, called the Chroma Conclave, descended upon the region. And in season 2, the band will have to face more than just dragons, according to the cast, who assembled at the 2022 New York Comic Con.
