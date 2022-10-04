ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia State
Georgia Government
The Independent

Lindsey Graham confronted at anti-abortion event by woman whose unborn child had fatal abnormality

Republican senator Lindsey Graham was met with protests upon unveiling a nationwide proposal to ban abortion, including from one woman who confronted him inside an anti-abortion event in Washington DC. On Tuesday, Mr Graham announced a nationwide bill that would ban abortion after 15 weeks before being confronted by Ashbey Beasley, a survivor of the 4 July Highland Park shooting.She told the room of anti-abortion supporters and the South Carolina senator that she had the choice to give birth to her son after learning of a fetal abnormality at 16 weeks.“We were allowed to make that choice for him,”...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump's son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
The Independent

Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow 'Squad' members

Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Reportedly Booed by Crowd, Clashes With Debate Moderator

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was reportedly booed after she clashed with the moderator of a debate against her Democratic challenger on Saturday night. The debate began with moderator Edie Sonn, of the Colorado Behavioral Health Council, introducing the three panelists who would be asking questions of Boebert, a Republican, and Adam Frisch, a businessman hoping to unseat her in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
NBC News

NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

