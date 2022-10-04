Read full article on original website
Stephen Colbert Drops Glorious F-Bomb On Herschel Walker Over Scandal Excuse
Colbert's "greeting card" response was bleeped by the network, but it's pretty clear what he said to the Senate candidate from Georgia.
'He's gonna show up and embarrass me': Herschel Walker predicts he will lose debate
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker openly predicted that he would lose in a debate with his Democratic opponent, saying Sen. Raphael Warnock will "show up and embarrass" him, as he is "not that smart."
Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’
Black residents in Herschel Walker's home town, Wrightsville, Georgia, say they would never vote for him in the U.S. Senate race. The post Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Stacey Abrams accused by fellow Georgia Democrat of excluding her from party
The Democratic nominee for Georgia schools superintendent complained on social media that she is being boxed out by her party and denied endorsements from heavy hitters aligned with Stacey Abrams.
Hannity Stuns Herschel Walker by Pressing Him on Abortion
Barely two hours after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Senate candidate appeared on Fox News’ Hannity for what he thought would be an easy denial. It didn’t go exactly as planned. Sean...
Lindsey Graham confronted at anti-abortion event by woman whose unborn child had fatal abnormality
Republican senator Lindsey Graham was met with protests upon unveiling a nationwide proposal to ban abortion, including from one woman who confronted him inside an anti-abortion event in Washington DC. On Tuesday, Mr Graham announced a nationwide bill that would ban abortion after 15 weeks before being confronted by Ashbey Beasley, a survivor of the 4 July Highland Park shooting.She told the room of anti-abortion supporters and the South Carolina senator that she had the choice to give birth to her son after learning of a fetal abnormality at 16 weeks.“We were allowed to make that choice for him,”...
TMZ.com
Ted Cruz Says Chrissy Teigen Had a Miscarriage, Not an Abortion as She Says
Senator Ted Cruz claims to know what happened in Chrissy Teigen's body better than she does -- he's insisting she actually had a miscarriage, NOT an abortion as she recently stated. Cruz made the controversial comments on his podcast "Verdict with Ted Cruz" ... in response to Chrissy saying she...
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Two recent Senate midterm polls in the key states of Nevada and Georgia both show the Republican challengers leading the Democratic incumbents with less than two months until the November elections. In Nevada, the latest Emerson College Polling/8 News Now/The Hill survey revealed that GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is...
Cedric the Entertainer hits Herschel Walker in new attack ad
Herschel Walker faced an attack from an unlikely source Thursday as Cedric the Entertainer roasted Georgia's Republican Senate nominee with an ad looking to boost Democrats' odds in the crucial race. The 90-second spot, put out by the Progress Action Fund, takes aim at the Georgia Republican’s gaffes and controversial...
Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Drops Another Bombshell
The Republican U.S. Senate candidate claimed to have no idea who the woman could be. But apparently she's the mother of one of his kids.
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
Mike Lindell says he “prayed” for GOP to lose because it would prove him right about voter fraud
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell revealed over the weekend that he was secretly praying for Democrats to win two Senate elections in Georgia in early 2021 on the grounds that it would lend credence to his false claims about the 2020 election being stolen. The Macon Telegraph reports that Lindell told...
Judge Threatens Trump Lawyers With Possible Sanctions Over Clinton Lawsuit
Florida District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks said Trump's lawyers could face sanctions for claims made in the suit, which Middlebrooks dismissed on Friday.
Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow ‘Squad’ members
Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
Fox News anchor cuts away from press conference announcing lawsuit against Trump family: ‘Let’s move on’
Fox News abruptly cut away from a press conference held by New York Attorney General Letitia James after she announced the state was suing former President Donald Trump and his adult children for allegedly engaging in fraud. The network was covering the live press conference, but cut away just as...
Donald Trump boards a plane loaded with heavy file boxes two days after federal agents asked about missing documents in re-surfaced 2021 video
A re-surfaced video has emerged of Donald Trump boarding a private jet loaded with file boxes in 2021 - amid rumors he could be indicted for having classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion. The DailyMail.com video from May 2021 showed the former president and Melania decamp to his golf club...
Business Insider
Senator Ted Cruz confronted on plane by heckler who asked him to name one Uvalde victim, video shows
Cruz instead talked about his failed school safety bill.Since the Uvalde school shooting in Texas in May, Cruz has resisted calls to support gun control measures. Senator Ted Cruz was confronted by a heckler who asked him to name one victim of the mass school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Divorce Could Have 'Financial Information' Sealed
The husband of the Georgia congresswoman said the pair's 27-year marriage is "irretrievably broken" in court filings.
Lauren Boebert Reportedly Booed by Crowd, Clashes With Debate Moderator
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was reportedly booed after she clashed with the moderator of a debate against her Democratic challenger on Saturday night. The debate began with moderator Edie Sonn, of the Colorado Behavioral Health Council, introducing the three panelists who would be asking questions of Boebert, a Republican, and Adam Frisch, a businessman hoping to unseat her in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
Obama's private prediction for Trump presidency revealed
Just before leaving office, former President Barack Obama told reporters in private remarks he was concerned about a breakdown of democratic norms over a "sustained period" should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president. Obama gave an off-the-record interview to reporters on Jan. 17, 2021, to discuss several...
