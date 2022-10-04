ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has filed paperwork to run for California Superintendent of Public Instruction. In 2030.

By Hanna Kang
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5CSK_0iLkVMaZ00
Xavier Becerra. Michael Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
  • Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra filed to run for California Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2030.
  • Becerra has more than $1.7 million in campaign contributions left over in his old California attorney general account.
  • But it is entirely possible this is an accounting maneuver and he will never run for this office.

The nation's top health official is running to be the chief of California public schools.

In 2030.

Maybe.

Xavier Becerra, current US secretary of health and human services and former Democratic attorney general of California, recently filed paperwork to run for California Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2030.

Becerra, who was appointed by President Joe Biden to his current office in 2021, is not running for attorney general this year, but has a committee for Becerra for Attorney General 2022 that's still active.

It's entirely possible Becerra will never actually run for superintendent in California. His creation of a new political committee is likely an accounting mechanism for him to preserve full, future access to his $1.76 million in left-over California campaign cash.

Despite his filing in California, Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said Becerra has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.

"The Secretary would tell you he's not leaving his position today, tomorrow or during this Administration," HHS spokesperson Sarah Lovenheim told Insider. "The Secretary simply filed documents to preserve funds from his now-defunct 2022 Becerra for Attorney General account pursuant to California law."

If Becerra hadn't done anything about the money past December 31, any funds still on the account of Becerra for Attorney General 2022 would become "surplus funds" — money he couldn't directly use for a future election in California.

Under California election rules, a candidate must eventually transfers leftover funds from an inactive political committee or they become "surplus" funds that can no longer be used for active campaign purposes.

Such "surplus" funds may only be used for several specific or limited expenditures, including payments for outstanding campaign debts or officeholder expenses, refunds to contributors, donations to a nonprofit organization, or contributions to support or oppose any candidates for elective office in a state other than California.

Becerra's filing was first noted by Rob Pyers, research director for the nonpartisan California Target Book.

'Unusual circumstance'

In California, it's not unusual for politicians to open a committee for an office years away, said Jay Wierenga, communications director at the California Fair Political Practices Commission.

Assuming one follows the law and regulations, he told Insider, there are ways to legally transfer money from one committee to another for a future run for political office.

"It is very common for people to open a committee for a potential run for a future office," he said. "It is legal, as long as regulations are followed."

While Becerra's actions may be something that's legal under the letter of what California rules say, they raise questions on his intentions, Patrick Llewellyn, director of the state and local campaign finance program at the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center, told Insider.

"It is a very unusual circumstance for someone to declare their candidacy for any office this far in advance," he said. "Given California's rules for leftover committee funds, it raises questions about his reasons for doing so."

Ann Ravel, former chair of both the Federal Election Commission and the California Fair Political Practices Commission, said Becerra could be opening the new account for several reasons.

"One of them is for economics and also to dissuade potential opponents from running," Ravel told Insider.

Becerra has been subjected to much criticism in his role, from his handling of the coronavirus pandemic to his response to the monkeypox outbreak, but he could conceivably serve in his current position until 2029 if Biden runs for and wins re-election to the White House.

Comments / 28

RJG 2017
3d ago

another worthless politician who was appointed to a position due color, transgender, or women qualifications Biden has set for service

Reply
29
Capt. Jerry Hulick
3d ago

it's not as though he's qualified for the position. he's just following the money trail. why get a college degree become a politician and make millions being in expert in BS

Reply
20
John Cockrell
1d ago

You're gonna apply for a job in a democratic state where he can do his best work And no one will question his methods because that's not allowed in the democratic California state.

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xavier Becerra
Daily Mail

FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report

Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Law#Election State#Democratic#Hhs
creators.com

Good News for Democrats, Bad News for the Rule of Law: Supreme Court Politics

The Supreme Court, it turns out, is even less popular than the inflation-battered Joe Biden. By a 60-40 margin according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court. While the Court isn't responsible for interest rates, it is responsible for overruling a decision that was supported by the overwhelming majority of Americans, and especially American women, which is the reason for the dive in approval ratings. That's good news for the Democratic Party, but not so good for the rule of law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year

Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

653K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy