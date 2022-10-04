ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

La. students can anonymously submit suspicious activity tips with new app

By Jessica Knox
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TI6Xw_0iLkUgwM00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Every school year, alcohol, drugs, and guns are brought into schools.
The Louisiana Department of Education created a mobile app for kids to report suspicious activity anonymously.

“What we know from Crimestoppers is that kids tell each other, said Crimestoppers GNO President and CEO Darlene Cusanza.

Northside High School student arrested, charged with terrorizing

State Superintendent Cade Brumley has partnered with Crimestoppers GNO and law enforcement to create a new school safety program called Safe Schools LA. They are encouraging school systems to adopt it.

“Say it here. The mobile app allows users to anonymously report bullying, violence, criminal activity, mental health at no charge, essentially to systems across the state,” he said.

Officials say keeping danger out of classrooms isn’t snitching. Students will be able to anonymously send tips about everything they hear that makes them feel uncomfortable.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

“This is not just about taking weapons off the campus or drugs off a campus, which is incredibly important, but is certainly wrapping ourselves around all the other messages that every teen could face,” Cusanza said.

Louisiana State Police Lieutenant Melissa Marty agreed

“We want it all and let us decide if it is not serious or not,” she said.

Lockdown lifted at Lafayette High School, two arrested

The app is for teens made by teens. It’s only been available for a few months, and Cusanza says they are already seeing the app make a difference.

“This week, we had two suicide attempts. The tips were called in by friends on the web. We were able to have interventions for those two kids,” she said.

Marty says this app is not mandatory for every school district to use, however, it’s the only program that brings, police, educators, and advocates, to the same space.

“And it’s been basically designed by teams and it’s going to work for them. So when you bring everybody to the table, it just it makes it that much better,” she said.

Livingston Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, and Assumption Parish have adopted the app. Here are the others:

  • Acadia Parish
  • Assumption Parish
  • Avoyelles Parish
  • Bogalusa City Schools
  • Bossier Parish
  • Caldwell Parish
  • Cameron Parish
  • Central Community School
  • City of Baker School District
  • Claiborne Parish
  • Concordia Parish
  • East Feliciana Parish
  • Evangeline Parish
  • Franklin Parish
  • Iberia Parish
  • Jefferson Parish
  • Lafourche Parish
  • LaSalle Parish
  • Livingston Parish
  • Monroe City Schools
  • Natchitoches Parish
  • NOLA Public Schools
  • Pointe Coupee Parish
  • Rapides Parish
  • Sabine Parish
  • St. Bernard Parish
  • St. Charles Parish
  • St. Helena Parish
  • St. James Parish
  • St. John the Baptist Parish
  • St. Martin Parish
  • St. Tammany Parish
  • Terrebonne Parish
  • Vermilion Parish
  • Washington Parish
  • Webster Parish
  • West Baton Rouge Parish
  • Winn Parish
  • Zachary Community Schools

If your school district is not listed unfortunately this app will not work for you. Officials say those that are not listed have another program of their choice that they are using. If you would like your school district to switch to Safe Schools LA, you are recommended to talk to your school district board members.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Marty
KLFY News 10

Gov. Edwards says no set date to move youth inmates to Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says there isn’t a set date to move youth inmates from the juvenile detention center to a facility at Angola, stating it could happen sometime before the end of the year. In July, the governor announced plans to relocate some of the violent juvenile offenders […]
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Top 10 Richest Areas In Louisiana

Where do the richest people in Louisiana live? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Recently we wrote an article about the Louisiana city with the most billionaires in the state. Gayle Benson of New Orleans was at the top of the list, with a net worth of $3.4 billion. She got her wealth by co-owning the Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team, and several car lots.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tips#Smartphone App#Louisiana State Police#Guns#Smart Phone#Lifehacks#Crimestoppers Gno#Northside High School#Safe Schools La#Klfy Daily Digest#Lafayette High School
Jake Wells

Millions available for Louisiana renters and homeowners

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
WWL

Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November Elections

NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an...
LOUISIANA STATE
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Felon Convicted Again After Being Found to be in Possession of a Firearm During a Traffic Stop

Louisiana Felon Convicted After Being Found to be in Possession of a Firearm During a Traffic Stop. Shreveport, Louisiana – On October 5, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Troy Lee Washington, 27, of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been sentenced in U.S. District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Washington today to 48 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm. Washington was indicted by a federal grand jury, and he pleaded guilty to the charge on June 8, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy