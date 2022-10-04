ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zacks.com

3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance. The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification,...
Zacks.com

Is Fidelity Asset Manager 20% (FASIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

FASIX - Free Report) is one possibility. FASIX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. Fidelity is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of FASIX. The Fidelity Asset Manager...
Zacks.com

First Republic (FRC) to Raise $390M With Common Stock Offering

FRC - Free Report) declined 2.7% after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 2 million shares of its common stock. With the offering, the company expects to raise gross proceeds of $390.3 million, excluding underwriting discounts and commissions as well as anticipated offering expenses. The company has also...
Zacks.com

Is Janus Henderson Global Life Science D (JNGLX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

JNGLX - Free Report) . JNGLX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Janus Fund is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of JNGLX. The Janus Henderson Global Life Science D made its debut in December of 1998 and JNGLX has managed to accumulate roughly $1.59 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. Andrew Acker is the fund's current manager and has held that role since May of 2007.
Zacks.com

Where's the Market Bottom?

In late August, I told members of my TAZR Trader service we were selling enough stocks to take the portfolio to 60% cash. Here’s what I wrote... While I think the market is over-reacting to Fed Chief Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole love note on Friday, we have no positive catalysts until earnings in October.
Zacks.com

Is SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) a Strong ETF Right Now?

QUS - Free Report) debuted on 04/15/2015, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.
Zacks.com

Reasons Why You Should Hold Reinsurance Group (RGA) Stock

RGA - Free Report) has been gaining momentum on the back of higher new business volumes of closed longevity business, favorable claims experience, continued growth of Financial Solutions Reinsurance and a higher invested asset base. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Group’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share...
Zacks.com

Should Value Investors Pick Skyline Champion (SKY) Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com

Buy High-Yielding Stocks at Attractive Valuations

As we move through the final quarter of the year, the signs of a slowing economy and cooling prices are becoming more obvious. September’s manufacturing PMI dropped by a rather sharp 1.9 percentage points to 50.9%, the lowest since May 2020, with contraction in new orders and employment, as well as in exports. Backlog is fast approaching contraction levels and customers’ inventories, while still low, are approaching optimum levels.
Zacks.com

Why Is the Market So Down on Big Bank Stocks?

JPM - Free Report) and Citigroup (. C - Free Report) kick-start the Q3 reporting cycle for the group on Friday, October 14th. The chart below shows the year-to-date performance of JPMorgan (blue line; down -31.7%) and Citigroup (green line; -28.7%), relative to the S&P 500 index (red line; -22.1%), the Zacks Finance sector (orange line; -20.3%) and the Zacks Tech sector (purple line; -33.2%).
Zacks.com

3 Top-Rated Stocks to Buy Right Now for Earnings Growth

Irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a renowned company, earnings growth is the top priority for any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last over the long run. So, what’s earnings growth? Study a company’s revenues over a given period of time, subtract the cost of production, and you have earnings. By the way, this is also considered the most important variable influencing share price. But, expectations of earnings play a noteworthy role.
Zacks.com

6 Reasons to Invest in East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stock Now

EWBC - Free Report) — which is a solid pick based on its fundamental strength and improving prospects. Analysts seem to be optimistic regarding the company’s earnings growth potential. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EWBC’s current-year earnings has been revised nearly 1% upward over the past 30 days. Thus, the company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Zacks.com

Top 3 Dimensional Mutual Funds You Should Consider Buying

Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions from various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1400 professionals, in more than 14 offices worldwide.
Zacks.com

Bond & Value: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

SPY - Free Report) lost 1% and (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 0.8% down on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.
Zacks.com

3M Company (MMM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

MMM - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and...
