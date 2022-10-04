Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance. The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification,...
Zacks.com
Is Fidelity Asset Manager 20% (FASIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
FASIX - Free Report) is one possibility. FASIX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. Fidelity is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of FASIX. The Fidelity Asset Manager...
Zacks.com
First Republic (FRC) to Raise $390M With Common Stock Offering
FRC - Free Report) declined 2.7% after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 2 million shares of its common stock. With the offering, the company expects to raise gross proceeds of $390.3 million, excluding underwriting discounts and commissions as well as anticipated offering expenses. The company has also...
Zacks.com
Is SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) a Strong ETF Right Now?
ONEV - Free Report) was launched on 12/02/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Is Janus Henderson Global Life Science D (JNGLX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
JNGLX - Free Report) . JNGLX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Janus Fund is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of JNGLX. The Janus Henderson Global Life Science D made its debut in December of 1998 and JNGLX has managed to accumulate roughly $1.59 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. Andrew Acker is the fund's current manager and has held that role since May of 2007.
Zacks.com
Where's the Market Bottom?
In late August, I told members of my TAZR Trader service we were selling enough stocks to take the portfolio to 60% cash. Here’s what I wrote... While I think the market is over-reacting to Fed Chief Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole love note on Friday, we have no positive catalysts until earnings in October.
Zacks.com
Is SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) a Strong ETF Right Now?
QUS - Free Report) debuted on 04/15/2015, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.
Zacks.com
How Investors Can Grab Better Returns for Oils and Energy Using the Zacks ESP Screener
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Zacks.com
BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) Soars 7.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
BMTX - Free Report) shares rallied 7.4% in the last trading session to close at $7.29. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8% gain over the past four weeks. BM...
Zacks.com
Reasons Why You Should Hold Reinsurance Group (RGA) Stock
RGA - Free Report) has been gaining momentum on the back of higher new business volumes of closed longevity business, favorable claims experience, continued growth of Financial Solutions Reinsurance and a higher invested asset base. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Group’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Pick Skyline Champion (SKY) Stock Now?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
Buy High-Yielding Stocks at Attractive Valuations
As we move through the final quarter of the year, the signs of a slowing economy and cooling prices are becoming more obvious. September’s manufacturing PMI dropped by a rather sharp 1.9 percentage points to 50.9%, the lowest since May 2020, with contraction in new orders and employment, as well as in exports. Backlog is fast approaching contraction levels and customers’ inventories, while still low, are approaching optimum levels.
Zacks.com
Why Is the Market So Down on Big Bank Stocks?
JPM - Free Report) and Citigroup (. C - Free Report) kick-start the Q3 reporting cycle for the group on Friday, October 14th. The chart below shows the year-to-date performance of JPMorgan (blue line; down -31.7%) and Citigroup (green line; -28.7%), relative to the S&P 500 index (red line; -22.1%), the Zacks Finance sector (orange line; -20.3%) and the Zacks Tech sector (purple line; -33.2%).
Zacks.com
3 Top-Rated Stocks to Buy Right Now for Earnings Growth
Irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a renowned company, earnings growth is the top priority for any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last over the long run. So, what’s earnings growth? Study a company’s revenues over a given period of time, subtract the cost of production, and you have earnings. By the way, this is also considered the most important variable influencing share price. But, expectations of earnings play a noteworthy role.
Zacks.com
Consolidated Water (CWCO) Surges 5.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
CWCO - Free Report) shares soared 5.5% in the last trading session to close at $16.72. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.6% loss over the past four weeks. Consolidated Water Company has...
Zacks.com
6 Reasons to Invest in East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stock Now
EWBC - Free Report) — which is a solid pick based on its fundamental strength and improving prospects. Analysts seem to be optimistic regarding the company’s earnings growth potential. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EWBC’s current-year earnings has been revised nearly 1% upward over the past 30 days. Thus, the company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Zacks.com
Top 3 Dimensional Mutual Funds You Should Consider Buying
Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions from various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1400 professionals, in more than 14 offices worldwide.
Zacks.com
Bond & Value: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume
SPY - Free Report) lost 1% and (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 0.8% down on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.
Zacks.com
3M Company (MMM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
MMM - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and...
Comments / 0