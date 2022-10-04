ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Washington Examiner

'Ethics nightmare': Temporary Biden staffers raise financial disclosure concerns

As the Biden administration staffing shake-up following the midterm elections, the White House has tapped a trusted adviser to scout out appointees for President Joe Biden’s senior-most ranks. Leading the mission is Jeffrey Zients, Biden’s former COVID-19 czar and a powerhouse executive known for his turnaround of the foundering...
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

FBI agents believe there is enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden: Report

The federal agents investigating Hunter Biden believe that they have unearthed enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s son with crimes related to tax fraud and lying during his purchase of a handgun, according to a new report. The FBI agents handling the criminal inquiry concluded months ago that...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth

The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden blames 'MAGA' Republicans as court rules against DACA

President Joe Biden lashed out at "MAGA" Republicans in GOP-governed states Wednesday, blaming these officials for a federal appeals court ruling that concluded former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful. Biden slammed the red states for suing the federal government over the legitimacy of...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

'Math is hard': Biden has 'two words: made in America'

President Joe Biden made yet another verbal slip-up that is leading to mockery and expressions of embarrassment on social media on Friday. This time it was Biden telling a Maryland crowd, "Let me start off with two words: made in America" — which is three words, not two. "Math...
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

'Let me start off with two words: made in America': Quotes of the Week

A month out from the 2022 midterm elections and Herschel Walker, a prospective Georgia Senate candidate, could not stay out of the headlines after a story, which the Republican denied, claims he paid for a woman to have an abortion. Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared to be in overdrive covering for her boss, President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden, meanwhile, put aside his differences with Florida Gov Ron DeSantis (R) for a hurricane stop before warning of "Armageddon" later in the week. Here are the quotes of the week.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Democrat introduces resolution to censure MTG over tweet comparing Biden to Hitler

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) is leading a push to censure controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over a tweet likening President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler. Schneider previously weighed introducing a resolution to condemn her over controversial remarks that were perceived as antisemitic by many within Congress last year but ultimately refrained after the Georgia Republican apologized for her comments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

GOP on verge of House-Senate majority lock

Republicans are poised to take control of Congress, their fortunes rising in recent weeks as voters have seized on the inflation-wracked economy as the top issue. Typically trailing Democrats in polls of the so-called “generic congressional ballot” even in years when they do well, Republicans in the past week have surged to a 4-percentage-point advantage in the latest Rasmussen Reports survey.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump

After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Senate Democrat Mark Kelly slams Biden for border crisis

If you’re a Democrat running for Senate in an eastern state, it is easy to ignore the crisis President Joe Biden has created on the southern border. But Democrats such as Sen. Mark Kelly (R-AZ) don’t have that luxury. Voters who live on the southern border know that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Top takeaways from North Carolina Senate debate between Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley

A once-sleepy U.S. Senate race in North Carolina heated up Friday night, with Republican Rep. Ted Budd facing off against Democratic challenger Cheri Beasley for outgoing GOP Sen. Richard Burr's seat. Polls have shown the race is virtually tied in the purple state, and its outcome could determine the balance...
Washington Examiner

Oz's comeback

Walking along the crumbling sidewalk that lines his New Birth Ministry congregation in Duquesne, Pastor Jim Nelson greets Dr. Mehmet Oz with a hardy handshake and a pat on the back as Oz exits his SUV. “I’d really like to take you for a little ride in the neighborhood before...
DUQUESNE, PA
Washington Examiner

Woman claims Herschel Walker pushed her to get second abortion: Report

Georgia Republican Senate contender Herschel Walker reportedly encouraged a woman to have a second abortion while they were dating more than a decade ago. The relationship between the two ultimately ended after she refused the second abortion, the woman told the New York Times in a report published Friday. “As...
GEORGIA STATE

