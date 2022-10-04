Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
'Ethics nightmare': Temporary Biden staffers raise financial disclosure concerns
As the Biden administration staffing shake-up following the midterm elections, the White House has tapped a trusted adviser to scout out appointees for President Joe Biden’s senior-most ranks. Leading the mission is Jeffrey Zients, Biden’s former COVID-19 czar and a powerhouse executive known for his turnaround of the foundering...
Biden administration receives new pushback on military vaccine mandates
President Joe Biden is facing calls to alter his pandemic policies after publicly thanking a Coast Guard member who is set to be kicked out of the military over his refusal to get vaccinated. With the Army National Guard falling short of its recruitment goal and the Pentagon widely refusing...
Midterms 2022 updates: Republicans hold historic polling lead, Herschel Walker scandal grows
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
FBI agents believe there is enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden: Report
The federal agents investigating Hunter Biden believe that they have unearthed enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s son with crimes related to tax fraud and lying during his purchase of a handgun, according to a new report. The FBI agents handling the criminal inquiry concluded months ago that...
Justice Department scores win against Trump in Mar-a-Lago raid case on special master appeal
An appeals court has granted the Justice Department’s request to speed up its appeal of the appointment of the special master examining the documents obtained during the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump opposed the DOJ’s efforts to expedite its circuit court appeal, with the...
Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth
The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
FBI whistleblower claims center on mystery Hunter Biden evidence, Grassley reveals
The FBI whistleblower investigation led by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) involving former bureau agent Timothy Thibault centers on secretive evidence about Hunter Biden that has not yet been made public, the Washington Examiner has learned. Thibault, the former FBI assistant special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office who...
White House won't say if Biden is 'worried' about potential charges for Hunter
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not comment Friday when asked about new revelations regarding the federal investigation into President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. Jean-Pierre and her predecessor, Jen Psaki, both routinely refer all questions about the younger Biden's business dealings and the IRS investigation into his taxes...
Biden blames 'MAGA' Republicans as court rules against DACA
President Joe Biden lashed out at "MAGA" Republicans in GOP-governed states Wednesday, blaming these officials for a federal appeals court ruling that concluded former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful. Biden slammed the red states for suing the federal government over the legitimacy of...
'Math is hard': Biden has 'two words: made in America'
President Joe Biden made yet another verbal slip-up that is leading to mockery and expressions of embarrassment on social media on Friday. This time it was Biden telling a Maryland crowd, "Let me start off with two words: made in America" — which is three words, not two. "Math...
'Let me start off with two words: made in America': Quotes of the Week
A month out from the 2022 midterm elections and Herschel Walker, a prospective Georgia Senate candidate, could not stay out of the headlines after a story, which the Republican denied, claims he paid for a woman to have an abortion. Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared to be in overdrive covering for her boss, President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden, meanwhile, put aside his differences with Florida Gov Ron DeSantis (R) for a hurricane stop before warning of "Armageddon" later in the week. Here are the quotes of the week.
Tim Scott airs campaign ad criticizing Democrats and 'the media' on race
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is up with a new campaign advertisement attacking Democrats and the media for wielding race relations as a political wedge, even as his reelection in the Palmetto State is all but assured. “My family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime. So, how did the...
Democrat introduces resolution to censure MTG over tweet comparing Biden to Hitler
Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) is leading a push to censure controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over a tweet likening President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler. Schneider previously weighed introducing a resolution to condemn her over controversial remarks that were perceived as antisemitic by many within Congress last year but ultimately refrained after the Georgia Republican apologized for her comments.
GOP on verge of House-Senate majority lock
Republicans are poised to take control of Congress, their fortunes rising in recent weeks as voters have seized on the inflation-wracked economy as the top issue. Typically trailing Democrats in polls of the so-called “generic congressional ballot” even in years when they do well, Republicans in the past week have surged to a 4-percentage-point advantage in the latest Rasmussen Reports survey.
He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump
After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
Senate Democrat Mark Kelly slams Biden for border crisis
If you’re a Democrat running for Senate in an eastern state, it is easy to ignore the crisis President Joe Biden has created on the southern border. But Democrats such as Sen. Mark Kelly (R-AZ) don’t have that luxury. Voters who live on the southern border know that...
Washington Examiner
Top takeaways from North Carolina Senate debate between Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley
A once-sleepy U.S. Senate race in North Carolina heated up Friday night, with Republican Rep. Ted Budd facing off against Democratic challenger Cheri Beasley for outgoing GOP Sen. Richard Burr's seat. Polls have shown the race is virtually tied in the purple state, and its outcome could determine the balance...
Oz's comeback
Walking along the crumbling sidewalk that lines his New Birth Ministry congregation in Duquesne, Pastor Jim Nelson greets Dr. Mehmet Oz with a hardy handshake and a pat on the back as Oz exits his SUV. “I’d really like to take you for a little ride in the neighborhood before...
Woman claims Herschel Walker pushed her to get second abortion: Report
Georgia Republican Senate contender Herschel Walker reportedly encouraged a woman to have a second abortion while they were dating more than a decade ago. The relationship between the two ultimately ended after she refused the second abortion, the woman told the New York Times in a report published Friday. “As...
